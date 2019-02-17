REITs Extend Rally To 6th Straight Week, Housing Stocks Jump

Within the housing sector, the real estate technology and home furnishings sectors have been particularly strong in 2019. Redfin gave an upbeat outlook on housing markets on their earnings call.

Real Estate Weekly Review

What a difference a year makes! Coming off their worst year since the financial crisis, the real estate sector has roared back to life in 2019 with broad-based gains across nearly every residential and commercial real estate category. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) delivered their sixth consecutive week of gains, the longest such streak of consecutive weekly gains since the financial crisis, pushing their YTD gains to nearly 14%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPY) climbed 2.5% on the week on signs of improving trade talks between the US and China and relief that the government will not be shutdown for a second time this year. Economic data was mixed this week, with disappointing retail sales offset by strong consumer sentiment and moderate inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) climbed for the eighth straight week, the longest such streak since November 2017. Small caps led the charge this week, with the Russell 2000 (IWM) surging more than 4% while energy prices continue to rebound following the plunge in oil prices at the end of 2018.

Left for dead at the end of 2018, the US housing industry has been awoken by retreating mortgage rates and the seemingly relentless strength in the US labor markets. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, finished the week higher by nearly 3%, pushing its YTD gains to roughly 16%. The Homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) jumped more than 2% on the week while the residential REIT (REZ) rose a moderate 0.5%, led by the single-family rental REIT sector. The home furnishing, home improvement, and real estate technology sectors led the way this week following particularly solid earnings from Sleep Number (SNBR) and Redfin (RDFN).

Real estate earnings season passed the half-way point this week and continues for the next two weeks. Generally, REIT and housing-related earnings have been in line or slightly ahead of expectations. For REITs, continuing a trend of the past two years, forward guidance appears to be very conservative as REITs that missed guidance in past years were punished heavily by investors. Data center REIT Equinix (EQIX) was the highlight of the week, surging 6.5% following better-than-expected earnings results. With earnings season wrapping up, stay tuned for our REIT and Homebuilder Rankings updates which will begin with the apartment and homebuilding sector next week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Retail Sales Data Disappoints in December

Clashing with other data points that indicated that the holiday shopping season was decent-to-strong, the long-delayed December retail sales data was very disappointing. Retail sales declined at the fastest rate on a month-over-month basis since 2009, raising questions about the accuracy of this data given the disruptions in data collection from the shutdown. In January, Mastercard’s SpendingPulse data showed a 5.1% rise in holiday retail sales while the Redbook Same-Store retail sales data averaged nearly 8% in December. On a TTM basis, total retail sales slowed to 5.0%, retreating from the 5.5% peak rate achieved in August. Non-store (e-commerce) retail sales slowed to the slowest rate in two years. Even with the weak end to 2018, the brick-and-mortar retail category grew at the strongest full-year rate since 2015.

Particularly relevant to the housing markets are the hardline retail categories which include building and home improvement as well as furniture sales. These two categories accelerated from early 2017 through mid-2018 but have moderated considerably over since last summer, corresponding to the broader slowdown in the US single family housing markets.

While hardline and food retailers tend to be somewhat immune from e-commerce related disruption, softline and specialty retail categories are generally more at-risk. During the so-called “retail apocalypse” of 2016-2017, these categories were particularly weak but have recovered nicely since early 2018. Clothing, in particular, grew at the fastest rate since 2012 while electronics also recovered following several years of considerable weakness.

The rate of e-commerce market share growth is particularly relevant to the retail REIT sectors, as well as the flip-side of the coin, the logistics and distribution-focused industrial REIT sectors which stand to benefit from growth in e-commerce. E-commerce remains a relatively small slice of total retail sales at roughly 10%, but represents nearly 20% of at-risk categories which exclude automotive, gas, and food. The relevant statistic to watch, in our view, is the rate of e-commerce market share gains. From 2013-2016, e-commerce market share gains were accelerating, corresponding with calls for the retail apocalypse, but have moderated over the last two years as brick-and-mortar retailers found relatively more success in attracting customers through the doors.

Inflation Remains Tame But Housing Costs Rise

Runaway inflation was - and remains - the key threat to potentially ending the nearly decade-long economic recovery. Rising oil prices, along with rising costs from tariffs and trade disputes, had put upward pressure on inflation throughout 2018, but the recent dip in oil prices has quickly quelled much of this inflationary pressure. Headline CPI data declined in December while Core CPI came in as-expected at 2.2%. At 1.97%, 10-year inflation expectations, which peaked at 2.35% in 2018, have moderated considerably since November.

Housing (CPI:Shelter) accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight (42% including housing-related services), and since 2013, housing inflation has been significantly above the overall inflation rate. From 2015 through late 2016, housing inflation was one of the only components keeping Core CPI out of deflationary territory. CPI:Shelter trended sideways in January at 3.2% as slight declines in Primary Rents was offset by a positive rise in Lodging. Core CPI ex-shelter pulled back modestly to 1.4%.

The importance of housing costs on the overall price index cannot be overstated. Since 1995, shelter inflation has outpaced the broader rate of inflation by more than 1% per year, fueled by a persistent supply shortage in the US housing markets. Over the last three decades, structural impediments to supply growth, aggravated by the dramatic dislocations during the housing crisis, have dramatically slowed the rate of housing starts per capita. On a rolling ten-year average, residential fixed investment as a share of GDP is the lowest since the end of WW2. The implications of this housing shortage, we believe, will be a continued persistence of “real” housing cost inflation and a long runway for growth in residential housing construction in order to equalize the supply/demand imbalance.

Lower Mortgage Rates Lift Housing Optimism

The 30-year mortgage rate pulled back yet again this week, retreating another four basis points to the lowest level since February of 2018. The recent pullback in mortgage rates has started to breathe some life back into the beaten-down housing sector. On the Redfin earnings call this week, the company echoed this rising optimism:

Let’s address the U.S. housing market. In August and again in November, we argued that the market was weaker than many analysts had realized with buyers affected by rising mortgage rates… Now, we believe the housing market is getting stronger. Mortgage rates reached nearly 5% mid-November, but in February declined below 4.5% to their lowest level since April 2018.

The MBA Purchase Index, a useful leading indicator of new and existing home sales, earlier this month jumped to the highest level since 2010 while the MBA Refinance Index rose to the highest level since last spring.

Even with the pullback in mortgage rates, however, rates are still roughly 50 basis points above the average rate between 2012 and 2018, amounting to a roughly $75 higher monthly mortgage payment on a $250,000 loan. Given the recent heightened correlation between mortgage rates and mortgage demand, investors in the single family housing markets should get used to elevated levels of interest rate sensitivity, a factor that REIT investors have become all too familiar with over the last half-decade.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, both REITs and Homebuilders have climbed roughly 14%, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed 11% on the year while the small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 16%. At 2.67%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 2 basis points since the start of the year, and is more than 60 basis points lower than the peak-levels of last November. Energy prices including crude oil and gasoline have recovered this year after a sharp decline in late 2018, but remain sharply lower than their recent peak in November 2018.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered an 11.4% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered an 11.2% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 10.7% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Real Estate Rally is Relentless

The REIT rally continued into its sixth consecutive week, pushing their YTD gains to an impressive 14%. Moderate growth and low inflation have been ideal conditions for real estate outperformance. Not to be outdone, homebuilders and the broader housing sector delivered another stellar week. The 30-year mortgage rate dipped to the lowest level since February 2018.

Within the housing sector, the real estate technology and home furnishings sectors have been particularly strong in 2019. Redfin gave an upbeat outlook on housing markets on their earnings call. Clashing with other data points showing a decent-to-strong holiday shopping season, December retail sales were disappointing, calling into question the accuracy of the data amid the shutdown. Inflation data has moderated in recent months after peaking in mid-2018. Housing inflation (42% of CPI) remains the primary driver of total inflation, a result of a lingering supply shortage.

