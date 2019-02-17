Dividend Increases: February 11-15, 2019 (Part 1: Information Technology, Real Estate, And Financials Sectors)

Part 1 of this article covers dividend increases announced for stocks in the Information Technology, Real Estate, and Financials sectors.

I monitor dividend increases of stocks to identify candidates for further analysis and to update my portfolio's projected annual dividend income.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, 25 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases announced for stock in the Information Technology, Real Estate, and Financials sectors. Please see Part 2 of this article for dividend increases of stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Summary of Dividend Increases: February 11-15, 2019 The highlighted stocks are ones I own in my DivGro portfolio.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

REXR is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. As of February 2019, REXR owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

On February 12, the company declared a dividend of 18.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 15.63% increase. The new dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 29, with an ex-dividend date of March 28.

Moody's (MCO)

Headquartered in New York, New York, MCO operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations. The Moody's Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities. MCO was founded in 1900.

MCO will pay a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share, an increase of 13.64% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on March 18 to shareholders of record on February 25. The ex-dividend date is February 22.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

ELS is a publicly owned real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio consists of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts and campgrounds. ELS was founded in 1992 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 61.25¢ per share, an increase of 11.36% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable April 12, with an ex-dividend date of March 28.

T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

TROW will pay a quarterly dividend of 76¢ per share, an increase of 8.57% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on March 14 to shareholders of record on March 15. The ex-dividend date is March 29.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

JKHY offers information and transaction processing solutions, core data processing solutions, and specialized financial performance, imaging, and payment processing, as well as information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporations. JKHY was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Recently, the board of directors of JKHY declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 8.11%. The dividend is payable on March 18 to shareholders of record on March 1.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BAM is a publicly owned asset management holding company based in Toronto, Canada. The company owns and manages office properties and offers clients bridge and mezzanine lending services. Through subsidiaries, it operates hydroelectric power and transmission facilities. Finally, BAM manages real estate and hedge funds and invests in equity and fixed income markets worldwide.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 6.67% to 16¢ per share. The dividend is payable March 29, with an ex-dividend date of February 27.

FLIR Systems (FLIR)

FLIR designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locator systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. Its segments include Surveillance, Instruments, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, Security, and Detection. FLIR was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

The board of directors of FLIR has declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share. The new dividend is 6.25% above the prior dividend of 16¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 8 to shareholders of record on February 22. The ex-dividend date will be February 21.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The board of directors of CSCO has declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share. The new dividend is 6.06% above the prior dividend of 33¢ per share. CSCO will trade ex-dividend on April 4. The dividend is payable on April 24, to shareholders of record on April 5.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

FR is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate in about 23 states in the USA. FR’s in-service portfolio consists of light industrial properties, research and development properties, bulk warehouse properties, and regional warehouse properties.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share, an increase of 5.75% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 29. The ex-dividend date is March 28.

Regency Centers (REG)

REG owns, develops, and operates shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade in the United States. Operating as a REIT, REG’s portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recently, REG increased its quarterly dividend from 55.50¢ per share to 58.5¢ per share, an increase of 5.41%. The dividend is payable on March 7 to shareholders of record on February 25. REG will trade ex-dividend on February 22.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

FNF provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real estate sales and transfers. FNF was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recently, FNF increased its quarterly dividend by 3.33% to 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15.

j2 Global (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to business of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, February 12, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.30% to 44.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on February 25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

SKT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. It has outlet shopping centers located in 21 states and in Canada. SKT was founded in 1981 and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Recently, the board of directors of SKT declared a quarterly dividend of 35.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 1.43%. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 30. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 29.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MCO, JKHY, and CSCO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MCO's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MCO in January 2010 would have returned 23.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JKHY's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in JKHY in January 2010 would have returned 21.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CSCO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CSCO in January 2010 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Information Technology, Real Estate, and Financials sectors. For ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors, please see Part 2 of this article.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: February 19-March 4, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Aflac AFL 2.19% $49.28 36 7.90% $1.08 02/19 03/01 Primerica PRI 1.14% $119.73 9 17.80% $1.36 02/19 03/15 Prudential Financial PRU 4.25% $94.15 10 15.80% $4.00 02/19 03/14 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.24% $71.29 8 15.20% $1.60 02/20 03/07 Macerich MAC 6.87% $43.69 9 4.70% $3.00 02/20 03/01 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.26% $37.38 8 4.30% $2.34 02/20 03/15 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.60% $91.10 17 0.60% $1.46 02/20 03/07 Microsoft MSFT 1.70% $108.22 17 12.10% $1.84 02/20 03/14 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.48% $34.46 24 12.10% $1.20 02/20 03/07 Apartment Investment and Management AIV 3.16% $49.35 8 9.60% $1.56 02/21 03/22 AVX AVX 2.47% $18.61 9 5.60% $0.46 02/21 03/04 Evercore EVR 2.18% $91.74 12 15.90% $2.00 02/21 03/08 FLIR Systems FLIR 1.30% $52.41 8 12.20% $0.68 02/21 03/08 MSCI MSCI 1.32% $175.17 5 N/A $2.32 02/21 03/15 TE Connectivity TEL 2.14% $82.14 6 12.40% $1.76 02/21 03/08 Assurant AIZ 2.44% $98.21 15 18.90% $2.40 02/22 03/18 CDW CDW 1.24% $94.84 6 85.20% $1.18 02/22 03/12 j2 Global JCOM 2.11% $84.43 8 11.50% $1.78 02/22 03/12 Moody's MCO 1.18% $169.26 9 14.40% $2.00 02/22 03/18 Regency Centers REG 3.53% $66.32 5 3.70% $2.34 02/22 03/07 S&P Global SPGI 1.15% $198.32 45 12.30% $2.28 02/25 03/12 Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.82% $83.38 5 N/A $1.52 02/25 03/19 Allstate ALL 2.12% $94.38 8 11.80% $2.00 02/27 04/01 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.46% $43.93 7 9.00% $0.64 02/27 03/29 Badger Meter BMI 1.00% $60.16 26 9.90% $0.60 02/27 03/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.61% $102.69 25 5.40% $2.68 02/27 03/15 EPR Properties EPR 5.96% $75.51 9 6.60% $4.50 02/27 03/15 FactSet Research Systems FDS 1.14% $224.45 20 12.80% $2.56 02/27 03/19 Corning GLW 2.32% $34.51 8 13.00% $0.80 02/27 03/29 Goldman Sachs GS 1.61% $198.50 8 9.00% $3.20 02/27 03/28 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.29% $55.85 17 12.00% $1.84 02/27 03/14 RLI RLI 1.26% $70.04 43 5.40% $0.88 02/27 03/20 STAG Industrial STAG 4.98% $28.74 9 3.90% $1.43 02/27 03/15 SunTrust Banks STI 3.07% $65.12 8 38.80% $2.00 02/27 03/15 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.78% $12.30 7 14.40% $1.08 02/28 03/20 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 2.15% $79.84 9 3.20% $1.72 02/28 03/15 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 2.93% $23.24 7 13.40% $0.68 02/28 03/15 Bank of America BAC 2.06% $29.11 5 68.30% $0.60 02/28 03/29 CBOE Holdings CBOE 1.33% $93.48 9 11.90% $1.24 02/28 03/15 Chemical Financial CHFC 2.90% $46.84 7 7.30% $1.36 02/28 03/15 First Merchants FRME 2.17% $40.58 7 36.10% $0.88 02/28 03/15 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.20% $133.79 28 15.20% $1.60 02/28 03/18 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.71% $38.32 6 3.30% $1.04 02/28 03/15 Realty Income O 3.86% $70.09 27 4.10% $2.71 02/28 03/15 Open Text OTEX 1.62% $37.56 6 21.20% $0.61 02/28 03/22 United Fire UFCS 2.29% $54.26 6 11.90% $1.24 02/28 03/15 Weyerhaeuser WY 5.32% $25.54 8 10.30% $1.36 02/28 03/22 Principal Financial PFG 4.25% $50.79 10 16.50% $2.16 03/01 03/29

