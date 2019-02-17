Amicus: One Down, One To Go, More In The Lab

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) received approval for Galafold (migalastat) for Fabry disease in August last year. On Jan. 7, it provided revenue data which showed that Galafold made $91M in those 6 months, beating guidance range of $80-$90M. The company has one other drug in late stage trials targeting Pompe disease. FOLD is cash rich, everything else looks good, and yet the stock has kept falling from the highs of July-August, at one point in early January almost reaching half its July figures. Since then, though, the company has gone up over 50%, so we need to ask: will this company regain and better its earlier peak, and if so, when? Let’s bring out the IOMachine to investigate.

Catalyst

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

Source

The nearest major term catalyst is the phase 3 data readout from the trial of AT-GAA in Pompe disease. Pompe disease is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) that leads to characteristic muscle weakening. It occurs in infants, but there is also a late-onset variety; it is thought to affect between 5,000 and 10,000 people worldwide.

So, those are the catalysts; however, data readout is in October 2020, so we have a lot of time from now and then. Meanwhile, revenue figures for Galafold, data from other earlier stage trials and so on could be interim catalysts.

Previous trial data

The company released phase 1/2 data from the earlier study just recently. There’s a lot of data available if you are interested in going to the source:

Amicus Therapeutics Investor Presentation at the 15th Annual WORLDSymposium

Listen to Webcast

View Presentation

Poster: Functional Assessment Results up to 24 Months

Poster: AT-GAA in ERT Switch Non-ambulatory Patients

Poster: Patient Reported Outcomes

Poster: Preclinical Data in CLN3, CLN6, and CLN8

Here are the salient points (the bullet points are directly quoted from the scientific matter):

Muscle function improved in 16 out of 17 patients who have available data for up to 21 or 24 months.

Six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance, a primary measure of motor function in Pompe disease patients, improved in both ERT-naive and ERT-switch patients with continued benefit observed out to months 21 and 24, respectively. Improvements were generally consistent across both cohorts.

All 5 ERT-naive patients showed increases in 6MWT distance at all time points out to month 21. The ERT-naïve patients showed mean increases of 42 meters at month 6 (n=5), 63 meters at month 12 (n=5), and 55 meters at month 21 (n=5).

6MWT increased in 7/10, 9/10, and 8/8 ERT-switch patients at months 6, 12, and 24 respectively. The ERT-switch patients showed mean increases of 24 meters at month 6 (n=10), 42 meters at month 12 (n=10), and 54 meters at month 24 (n=8).

Non-ambulatory ERT-switch patients showed improvements in upper extremity strength (which includes elbow and shoulder) from baseline to month 21, as measured by quantitative muscle testing (QMT) and manual muscle testing (MMT).

Pulmonary function improved in ERT-naïve patients and was generally stable in ERT-switch patients.

The treatment has been generally safe.

If you go through the bullets above, you should see that improvements were observed in both ERT-naive and ERT-switch patients. This is the core takeaway from this dataset because ERT is the current standard of care, and this exploratory trial did not have ERT as control. The phase 3 PROPEL study is going to have ERT as control, so, to predict how it may do, this is the core idea here - that ERT-switch patients also did well, and improved. The ERT-switch patient cohort had been on ERT on an average of 10 years, so this is a good indication of how AT-GAA improves over ERT.

What we haven’t shown here is that two biomarkers associated with the disease, Muscle Damage (CK) and Disease Substrate (Hex4), also decreased after treatment. Treatment effect, as you can see, was continued and durable. Lung functions, one of the more problematic symptoms of the disease, also improved consistently.

Execution

FOLD has a market cap of $2.44B, with a 52-week trading range of $8.27-$17.62; the stock is currently trading at $11.19. The company has around $600M in cash and cash equivalents, and its burn, while difficult for a non-finance professional like this author to precisely identify, seems to be in the $100M-$150M range, so dilution isn’t something I would worry about.

Looking at insider sales data, we see that while not a single company management insider has purchased any shares in the last couple years (except one small purchase in 2017 by the CEO), there are very few actual sales either, only about 7, totalling less than $2M. The rest are all options exercises, which doesn’t count. We are also happy to see Perceptive Advisors taking a strong interest in the stock, with multiple buys in the last 2 years. Overall, we would have liked to see more management buying into their thing; that would have given us a confidence boost.

Patents covering their candidates expire between 2019 and 2037, with certain coverage of AT-GAA extending to 2033.

Competition and market potential

Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), alglucosidase alfa, is the current standard of care. Globally, ERT sales for Pompe disease in 2017 was $900M. That is the market AT-GAA is trying to replace.

ERT has provided varying amounts of clinical benefit to patients; however, consensus is that the therapy, when it works, simply stops disease progression, but does not reverse it. For example, a literature review has shown that ERT-treated patients “improved rapidly, with an increase of 1.4 % FVC after 2 months, followed by a slow regression back to baseline over a three-year period.”

So there is a significant unmet medical need.

AT-GAA is a dual-mechanism therapy combining ATB200, recombinant human GAA (rhGAA) intravenous ERT designed for better uptake, and AT2221, pharmacologic chaperone that stabilizes ERT in blood, enhancing delivery of active enzyme to lysosomes. Since beneficial effect of ERT is well known in some patients, the thought process here is to improve its efficacy by using a better version of it, as well as the chaperone small molecule that improves its uptake.

There are a number of other companies working in the area; most approaches involve ERT and/or gene therapy. Audentes (BOLD), which seems to be next in line, has an IND-enabled drug candidate.

Opinion

The above analysis only covers Pompe disease; however, what we see here makes us very interested in FOLD. This would have been a great investment in January, when it was at its lowest; it is still not too bad in February. Future earnings, if they show good numbers for migalastat, should help the stock. Phase 3 data next year will be the big one.

This idea was discussed in more in-depth with our subscribers. That means, long before the catalyst became news, Total Pharma Tracker members knew why they should buy or sell it. We discussed the catalyst, ran the stock through our IOMachine, gave them price targets, and guided our members as the stock went through its pre-catalyst phase. What you are getting now is after the story is done. To get these ideas before others, subscribe to Total Pharma Tracker. That may mean the difference between making 5% by buying today or making 50% by buying early.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.