Teekay Offshore: Clearly The Market Made A Mistake

An investment opportunity was provided when Teekay Offshore (TOO) and the related preferreds (TOO.PA) (TOO.PB) and (TOO.PE) plunged along with many shipping companies on the trade dispute talks (especially perceived setbacks). But Teekay Offshore was never a traditional shipping company. Its ships are assigned to oil fields and the contracts are relatively long. Therefore, the company has very little to do with the trade war talk and a potential recession.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 9, 2019

Clearly, the earnings report and conference call was a wake-up call for Mr. Market. The interesting thing is that the company gives fairly detailed guidance. So the earnings and cash flow are highly predictable. The long-term contracts ensure predictability for the foreseeable future.

But the market has not yet adjusted to the control of the general partner shifting to Brookfield through Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Instead, memories of the huge bailout remain. Combine that with some trade war talk and obviously the market ran for the exits. This stock has been pummeled to less than half the price that Brookfield paid while the market sent the preferred yield into double digits and even began slowly dropping some bond prices.

But the earnings report forecast for the first quarter never really varied greatly. Earnings themselves can vary, but the very important cash flow increase was pretty much assured. Investors can point to the settlement with Petrobras (PBR) as the main reason for the price move. $96 million can certainly influence anyone. But operations showed improvement and the preliminary reports indicate improvement will continue to be shown throughout the year.

The previous conference calls detailed one project after another completed and the related ships began service. Now the current conference call details the cash flow from all those completed projects now in service. The risk of unexpected write-offs has decreased materially. But you would never know it from the reaction of the market.

Plus, Brookfield appears to have changed the renovation and upgrading strategy to move much of the renovation risk to the potential leasing party. The latest negotiations appear to focus on the leasing party doing the renovations. This may well result in a lower leasing rate in the future. But it also reduces the need for the huge writeoffs that followed the bailout. Contracts still have to be signed for these proposals and final written details need to be verified. However, if the proposal to shift the renovation risk to the leasing party can withstand the test of time, then this partnership will become far safer.

The reported $.14 per share for the first-quarter earnings represents quite a bargain. It is even cheaper than that as earnings were depressed by the write-off of a loss on a vessel sale and some unrealized derivative instrument losses. The $.14 per share if annualized are nearly half of the current stock price. This is one of the lowest price-earnings ratio stocks around. The adjusted earnings per share (without the one-time items) actually decrease the annualized earnings price-earnings ratio to about 1.

There is a whole lot of unjustified pessimism in the price of this stock even after the latest earnings report. Earnings will likely return to around $.05 per share or slightly less because the payment and income from Petrobras was a one-time settlement. Still, the likelihood of continuing annual earnings of at least $.10 per share from operations give this stock a fairly low price-earnings ratio. Continuing orders for new ships and anticipated announcements for some idle ships should ensure continuing cash flow growth.

Management did mention on the conference call that there is more than $400 million in near-term financing needed for some new shuttles with another (more than) $200 million more needed in the more distant future. But currently shuttles are a fairly "hot" growth market.

Source: Teekay Offshore Earnings Report, February 8, 2019

The declining cash flow from operations is always a source of concern. However, the rising EBITDA in the fourth quarter points to better cash flow reports ahead. Ships had to be located to their final destination and there was some cash used until those ships actually began producing revenue. Much of that initial expense will not be repeated in the current year. Even after the effects of the $96 million Petrobras settlement are excluded from the results shown above, the financials still point towards a very encouraging 2019 fiscal year.

Summary

The bailout demonstrated the risks of rapid growth combined with an insufficient financial cushion for the risks of renovation and that rapid growth. Now much of that backlog was delivered over the past year. The cash flow benefits and earnings benefits should show as the partnership moves forward.

There is an outside and speculative chance that Brookfield could take the growing shuttle segment public in the future under more favorable market conditions. Such an event could boost the price of Teekay Offshore considerably. Brookfield has already formed a shuttle subsidiary and appears to be optimistically refinancing the debt of that subsidiary. That debt may become more isolated to the shuttle subsidiary as time goes on.

Brookfield is the majority owner of the common units and has warrants that are exercisable at higher prices. Therefore, Brookfield has hundreds of millions of reasons to increase the current stock price. The bailout price for the common paid by both Teekay and Brookfield was $2.50. Therefore, you can now invest in a growing partnership at roughly half the cost the general partners paid.

For that lower price, an investor has a position in a far stronger partnership with growing cash flow and new ships on order. The new partner, Brookfield, understands cash flow and financial ratio much better than Teekay did. Investors should not expect the financial missteps of the past to repeat.

The common units are also out of favor on fears of another recession or a trade war. But this company has long-term contracts on projects that will probably continue to produce oil regardless of the oil price or the level of economic activity. These ships are assigned to a specific oil project offshore or a series of projects offshore. These ships then service the activity of that offshore project as indicated by the particular ship.

This company does not really carry freight from one customer to another. Because of that difference, this company has a recession proof business unless the recession were to last for years. Nor does the company have to worry about a trade war. Furthermore, most ships are ordered with a customer contract or a specific need in mind. Therefore, these ships have the capability to produce revenue relatively quickly. Generally, these ships are not built as "speculative or spec" ships.

The preferred once traded near par. It has now been beaten up for reasons not related to the business model of Teekay Offshore. Therefore, even after the latest rally, the preferred offers excellent appreciation chances. The common similarly offers return to post-bailout price in the middle $2 range. Longer term, Brookfield will try to legitimately elevate the price more so that the warrants can be exercised. Those incentives provide unit holders with a decent return from current pricing. Clearly, the equities of Teekay Offshore are at bargain price levels.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

