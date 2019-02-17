Can HEXO Maintain Its Momentum Or Is It All Just A Feint?

source: company website

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) finally caught a bid near the latter part of 2018 - as has the cannabis market in general - continuing to maintain upward momentum so far in 2019. The question going forward will be whether or not it can defend its recreational pot sales in Canada while waiting for Canada to legalize edibles and concentrates later in the year.

With its short-term outlook looking solid because demand for recreational cannabis in Canada outpacing supply, we'll look more at the long-term prospects for HEXO as it seeks ways to grow once supply catches up with Canadian demand.

Latest earnings

The primary catalyst for HEXO's stock performance was the increase in revenue in the first fiscal quarter, primarily coming from recreational pot sales in Canada. HEXO finished the quarter with sales climbing to C$6.7 million, up from the C$1.1 million in revenue generated in the same reporting period last year.

The company said sales in the last two weeks of the reporting period accounted for 78 percent of overall revenue in the quarter.

Quebec remains the top market by far for the company, with 90 percent of recreational pot sales coming from the province. The other 10 percent came from sales in Ontario and British Columbia.

To get an idea of the importance of recreational pot for HEXO, it represented C$5.2 million of sales, easily surpassing the C$1.1 million in medical cannabis sales year-over-year. It also blew past the total medical sales for full-year 2018, which finished the year at C$4.9 million.

In the first fiscal quarter of 2019 the company sold 952,223 gram equivalents, with 81 percent of that in the form of dried flower. Almost all the rest came from higher-margin oil sales. Medical sales came in at C$1.4 million, up 30 percent from the C$1.1 million last year in the same quarter. Along with an increase in sales volume, it was able to also boost Elixir oil sales, which generates more revenue per gram.

Sequentially medical revenue was up only 2 percent because of the lower cost per gram coming from dried cannabis. Revenue per gram fell C$0.22 because of less favorable product mix.

Medical sales volume in the quarter climbed from 120,844 grams last year in the first quarter to 157,504 grams in the fiscal first quarter. That was attributed to an increase in oil-based product sales, as the market is moving toward smoke-free alternatives.

Recreational pot price per gram reached C$5.45, with the low price relating to the adult-usage being a commodity market at this time. Medical prices on average for medical cannabis remained the same at C$9.12 year-over-year.

On a geographic basis, sales in Quebec were up nicely by 16 percent, and Ontario sales increased 8 percent.

HEXO lost C$14.8 million in quarter, up from the C$381,000 in losses last year in the same reporting period. Higher expenses associated with scaling up operations in preparation for the legalization of recreational pot, along with "the realization of stock-based compensation expenses in line with the increased headcount and market share price value of the Company," were the reasons given for the loss.

HEXO recently tapped some Canadian banks for a C$65 million credit facility, and also sold stock, raising another C$57.5 million ($43.3 million).

Importance of Quebec in the short term

HEXO has taken the market lead in recreational pot sales in Quebec, accounting for approximately a 35 percent market share. The company says over the next five years sales in the province could reach up to C$1 billion.That is a very optimistic outlook in my opinion, as many other competitors are going to come into that market as demand continues to rise. Being able to defend that market during that period of time is questionable as the company stands today. There is also company production capacity to take into account as it expands to other Canadian markets, and eventually, to some international markets.

More importantly to me is the value of Quebec over the next year or so to HEXO. As with other Canadian-based cannabis producers, recreational pot is a major transitional market as the companies ramp up medical and international sales. In other words, HEXO needs to take advantage of the temporary surge in recreational sales in order to build out its other product lines while expanding to other markets. Even now with low Canadian supply, HEXO's price per gram for recreational pot was disappointing. When supply catches up with demand, price per gram for dried pot is likely to drop even more.

As for Quebec, this is going to be a good defensive position for the company for a while, but it definitely needs to at least scale supply to other Canadian provinces.

To that end it has made an investment in retailer Fire & Flower, which has a presence in a lot of Canadian markets. How it allocates its rather small amount of supply at this time will be interesting to see.

HEXO said it has completed the first phase of its 1,000,000 sq. ft. facility, with expectations it'll be fully operational by the end calendar year 2019. Combined with its recently licensed 250,000 sq. ft. facility, it'll bring its full production capacity to an annual rate of 108,000 kilograms of dried flower.

This is why the company must maintain and possibly increase market share in Quebec, in order to generate revenue while building out capacity and waiting for Canada to legalize edibles and concentrates.

This is important in leveraging HEXO's partnership with Molson Coors Canada.

The partnership with Molson Coors Canada

Molson Coors Canada entered into a joint venture with HEXO Corp. to develop cannabis-infused drinks without alcohol for the Canadian market.

Expectations are the Canadian government will legalize edibles by October 17, whereby the companies should be ready to launch a portfolio of beverages serving that market at that time.

Molson Coors holds a 57.5 percent stake in the new business called Truss. If sales do well, it'll help boost margins and earnings because of higher price points.

Most importantly in my view, Molson Coors holds 11.5 million warrants as part of the terms of the partnership, which it is likely to exercise within a year or two if the joint venture is successful. That would add a lot of value to HEXO if that's how it plays out. It would also suggest strong sales for products outside of the recreational pot market.

In the near term this isn't going to do much for the company, even after sales initially begin. This is again why Quebec is such an important part of the company's performance, so it can buy time to develop and expand its medical and higher-margin businesses.

International markets

One of the glaring weaknesses of HEXO, at least as it relates to competing against the market leaders, is its failure to develop an international presence.

It is now starting to rectify that, now in the process of developing a processing, production, and distribution facility in Greece in order to compete in the rapidly growing EU medical cannabis market. The company has also stated it has plans to enter the Latin America market as well.

While necessary for long-term growth, I see this as being one of HEXO's major challenges, It's already far behind its major competitors and the international level, and once it does finish its facilities there, it remains to be seen what will be left for it to supply. The best deals will have already been made by time it is able to supply European demand in any meaningful way.

For that reason I think of HEXO as being more like a regional bank in that industry, rather than a major player.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it will limit its upside growth once it reaches the ceiling in Canadian recreational pot sales. That isn't a concern for the remainder of 2019, but afterwards the pace of growth for HEXO is questionable as the company stands today.

I think it probably should focus primarily on scaling in Canada for now, while taking its time in other markets. It's already lost first-mover advantage at the global level, so it would be a negative move in my view for it to try to compete like its larger competitors, when it simply doesn't have the capacity to do so.

Anything too aggressive outside the Canadian market would be a warning sign to me, even with over C$100 million in capital to allocate for various purposes.

Conclusion

One other thing to note with HEXO is it is now listed on NYSE American Exchange, a stock exchange designed to trade small-cap stocks. That's a good thing to have done, but it's not much of a catalyst in my opinion.

I think the market has come to expect any Canadian pot producer to eventually list on some exchange in the U.S., so most of that appears to have already been priced in. The positive signal it does send is HEXO is committed to be an international player in the years ahead. It would have been impossible to position itself as such if it wasn't listed outside of Canada.

The main thing to watch with HEXO for the remainder of 2019 will be its ongoing performance in Quebec, and secondarily Toronto, and next, how its partnership with Molson Coors works out in the latter part of the year and the first couple of quarters of 2020.

If it is able to hold onto and grow market share in Quebec, while expanding in other provinces, its share price should increase in value. Any weakness on that front and it's going to be a struggle for the company to convince shareholders and potential investors to remain believers.

With the Canadian cannabis demand as it is today, along with the lack of supply, I think HEXO should do well for the rest of 2019.

Along with recreational sales growth in other Canadian markets, it also should be able to at least grow its medical cannabis business at a decent level. It didn't impress in the last quarter, and needs to be a larger part of the product mix in order to have a chance at being sustainably profitable going forward.

Further out, if its partnership with Molson Coors works out and it exercises its warrants, that would be a huge catalyst for its share price. That is probably the biggest play over the next couple of years for HEXO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.