2 Diverging Worlds - Wealthy Nations Population And Demographic Declines... Poor Nation Growth No Substitute

In 2019, the global population is an astonishing 7.7 billion persons (black line, chart below), and in this year alone, earth's human population will increase by about 81 million persons (blue and red columns, below). As the chart below details, the poor nations will add 61 million while the wealthy nations will add 20 million (I'll detail these terms below). This article will explain why despite this seemingly gargantuan population size and growth, it is the geographic and demographic distribution of that growth that deems further economic growth implausible (and more realistically ushers in the "Great Decline"), meanwhile offering great solace for those concerned about environmental and resource depletion issues.



From an annual percentage growth perspective (below), population growth has decelerated for over five decades and this trend is continuing, unabated. The growth among the wealthy is fast receding and will turn to decline within a few decades while poor nation growth is receding, but far more slowly. Further deceleration is a near certainty due to little to no growth among child bearing age populations and ongoing declining fertility rates, world over.



This article splits the world in two essentially equally sized buckets, the 3.9 billion among the "wealthy nations" versus the 3.8 billion among the "poor nations" (based on UN 2017 World Population Prospects and World Bank 2016 GNI per capita, Atlas method). The wealthy nations' annual per capita incomes range from $80 thousand to $4 thousand... averaging around $16 thousand per capita. The "poor nations" with annual per capita incomes ranging from $4 thousand to as little as a few hundred dollars... averaging around $1,600 per capita, or one-tenth that of the wealthy nations.



From an income per capita perspective, each wealthy nation inhabitant has essentially 10 times the purchasing power and consumes 10 times more than each poor nation inhabitant (chart below).



It follows that from an energy consumption standpoint, the "wealthy nations" consume over 88% of all energy (503 quadrillion BTUs) versus the "poor nations" who consume 12% (66 Q BTUs... data from EIA). This includes all energy types; oil, coal, renewable, natural gas, nuclear, etc. (chart below).



And the annual change in total global energy consumption, by wealthy nations versus poor nations (below). The current deceleration through the 2016 data (latest available) should be noted.



Global Births: Decades of Declining Wealthy Nations Births, Rising Poor Nation Births

Let's begin by reviewing annual births in wealthy nations (blue line, chart below) versus births in poor nations (red line). Poor nation births first exceeded wealthy nation births in 1976, but births among both groups rose until 1989. However, in 1989, births among wealthy nations began to cascade lower while poor nation births continued a far slower, but methodical, rise. By 1996, after "wealthy" births had crashed by 20 million on an annual basis (led by China's birth implosion), wealthy nation births stabilized at about 50 million a year and have remained there in a "L" shaped "non-recovery". From '89 to '96, poor nation births had only increased by 3 million, leaving 1996 total global births 17 million fewer than just seven years earlier.

Only by 2018 have poor nation births finally risen by nearly the commensurate quantity that rich nation births fell over twenty years ago. But once again, wealthy nation births are heading lower (led again by large declines in China, but the declines now are broadly mirrored across the "wealthy" nations). So, over a 30-year period, the global population rose by 2.5 billion without the addition of a single net new child! FULL STOP, read that again. Such was the impact of longer life spans and declining fertility rates nearly everywhere.

A net annual decline of up to 19 million "wealthy nation" children and a net annual increase of 18 million "poor nation" children. Given the great inequality and 10 fold disparity of income per capita, each of the nearly one to one substitutions of poor nation births for wealthy births resulted in a 10 fold decrease in potential global consumption. This is a not so funny math where a 29% decrease in wealthy births vs. 26% increase in poor births equals a 90% decrease in that populations potential consumption! As this population is now entering adulthood, each year represents about a 25% to 30% decrease in the annual consumptive capacity than that seen in 1989!?!



So, when does the collapsing consumptive capacity present itself? Given wealthy births have been consistently lower for 30 years, as of 2004, the wealthy childbearing population (blue line below) began outright declining while the annual growth to the poor childbearing population continues to decelerate. Thus, on top of severely negative birthrates, there are millions of fewer wealthy capable of childbirth every year and decelerating growth among the poor child bearing population (red line, below).

