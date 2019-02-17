Comcast: Time To Cut The Cord On This Great Stock?

Source: Google Images

Comcast (CMCSA) prevails as one of the largest entertainment and media companies in the United States. The company boasts continued earnings growth, an attractive 2.25% dividend yield, and a substantial portfolio of media assets. CMCSA has sustained continued operational outperformance for the past number of years; however, cord cutting has presented seemingly negative implications for CMCSA's business. This article provides an in-depth analysis of CMCSA, discussing business strengths, financials, valuation, and the company's revenue outlook.

Investment Thesis

Founded over 55 years ago, CMCSA has evolved into a well-diversified entertainment juggernaut with a diverse array of video, entertainment, and phone services. The company displays a number of venerable media assets ranging from cable networks, broadcast television stations, entertainment offerings, and theme parks. CMCSA boasts a competitively advantaged product portfolio with preeminent entertainment names ranging from SKY, DreamWorks, Telemundo, NBCUniversal, Xfinity, "Comcast" and its associated variations ex. Comcast Business, Deluxe Play, etc. CMCSA exhibits a sustained track record of bolstering its product portfolio with strategically executed mergers. For example, CMCSA bought QVC in 1994 for $400 million before selling the platform in 2003 for a $7.5 billion profit. Then in 2002, CMCSA purchased AT&T's (NYSE:T) broadband internet business with 8 million subscribers which CMCSA has expanded to over 21 million subscribers present day. CMCSA's most recent SKY acquisition further expands the company's outreach and service offerings to over 23 million European customers, helping to drive significant revenue growth in the company's international markets.

CMCSA exhibits a well organized and complementary mix of entertainment amenities that provide value to consumers and are synergistic in nature. The company remains a formidable force in the communications and entertainment space with operations in a variety of different segments ranging from theme parks (Universal), broadcast television, business phone and internet solutions, and cable TV revenue. As evidenced by the company's nearly three decades of revenue expansion, CMCSA demonstrates a positive revenue growth trajectory. The SKY acquisition nearly doubled the company's customer base, CMCSA has experienced enduring growth in its high-speed internet segment, and the company has facilitated gradual top and bottom line revenue improvement. Driven by higher data and speed demands, CMCSA's faster internet speeds and substantial data offerings will precipitate strong consumer demand in the foreseeable future.

CMCSA is also launching a promising DTC content service in early 2020, offering over 1,500 hours of content to its SKY and Xfinity Video members. This is yet another tactful operational initiative to better differentiate the company's content offerings from Netflix (NFLX), YouTube, and DirecTV. CMCSA will continue to facilitate growth through its vastly expanded customer base (via the SKY acquisition), as well as with meaningful growth in the company's high-speed internet segment.

Data by YCharts

CMCSA's main competitive threats arise from cord cutting and overlapping services with Verizon (VZ) Fios and AT&T's fiber-to-the-home service. From the cord cutting perspective, some individuals have chosen to cancel their cable plans in favor of alternatives such as NFLX, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. However, as evidenced by CMCSA's most recent quarterly report, the company has performed exceptionally well in the face of negative uncertainties. CMCSA's video subscriber losses were much less than anticipated, the company is proactively bolstering its video offerings to retain customers, and negative revenue implications can be offset with its cable, broadband, NBCU, Voice, and SKY segments which all experienced year-over-year growth.

CMCSA is also taking the initiative to expand its cable business with 15,000 hours of new content, bolstered service offerings, and integrations with other platforms in order to mitigate cord-cutting trends. These developments reinforce the notion that CMCSA can overcome negative cord cutting externalities and the company's growth prospects remain positive.

The other primary concern involves competition from other telecommunications companies which are advertising triple plays and wireless bundles extensively. However, CMCSA is one of the largest advertising spenders among its telecommunications peers, spending billions of dollars a year with its customer outreach initiatives. The company has exhibited overarching outperformance, consecutively increasing revenues for the past two decades. My analysis is that CMCSA exhibits a competitively entrenched business with adaptive management that has and will continue to perform well in spite of negative business externalities.

From a financial and investment perspective, CMCSA offers compelling investment characteristics. However, I would classify CMCSA's balance sheet as average as the company exhibits rather low liquidity reserves of $11.7 billion as compared to an outstanding debt liability of $112 billion. The SKY acquisition did result in a significant expansion in the company's long-term debt levels, but this is not unduly worrisome. CMCSA's debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 21% coverage of total debt, reinforcing the notion that the debt is manageable and not overly burdensome.

In addition to a stable financial outlook, CMCSA demonstrates very compelling investment characteristics ranging from sustained capital appreciation and a solid dividend yield of 2.25%. CMCSA has increased its dividend for the past 8 years and the dividend payout ratio, at only 33%, is very moderate, providing room for further expansion. In addition to the company's stable dividend performance, CMCSA has engaged in rigorous share buybacks over the years which have helped propel capital appreciation. Overall, CMCSA's stock offers the best of both worlds; investors benefit from sustained capital appreciation and continued dividend payments.

Furthermore, based on a discounted cash flow valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued. CMCSA's current share price of $37.22 is far below the future cash flow value of $71.11, implying a 48% upside potential, upon realizing what I believe to be fair market value for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Comcast demonstrates formidable business strengths across its diversified communications and entertainment portfolio. The company is well positioned for continued revenue expansion as a result of the SKY acquisition, large consumer demand for high-speed internet, and the company's initiatives to bolster its cable offerings. CMCSA's undervaluation, formidable business, and stable revenue growth prospects provide a good margin of safety for investment.

