New Announcement Makes Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. More Attractive

While not guaranteed, Brookfield has a number of opportunities to keep growing profits.

That move signals an enormous amount of confidence on the part of management.

I love dividend hikes. I like it even better when a company promises to hike its dividend for several years into the future.

Case in point: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP).

Earlier this month, the infrastructure company not only boosted its distribution seven percent – its tenth consecutive annual increase – but reiterated its mid-single-digit annual dividend growth guidance.

Of course, you can’t call these dividend hikes a sure thing yet. And future increases will still depend on cash flows and still require approval by the board. Management, though, probably would not have made such promises unless they felt confident they could deliver.

And I believe they can.

First off, Brookfield has assembled an impressive portfolio of infrastructure assets – ports, pipelines, railways, utilities, and toll roads.

Infrastructure assets generally have long lifespans and throw off steady cash flows. They're not risk-free, but they're on the conservative end of the spectrum.

I often think of these properties as the “arteries” of the global economy. Without these essential properties, business would grind to a halt. That puts management in a great position to raise prices year after year, creating a growing stream of cash flow for shareholders.

Moreover, Brookfield faces little in the way of direct competition. In most of the company’s businesses, it would not make economic sense to have two rivals operating side by side (you wouldn’t install two sets of power lines into your house would you?). That leaves Brookfield with a portfolio of mini-monopolies, whose profitability is limited only by regulators.

You can see the power of these assets in Brookfield’s financial results. Last year, gross margins (profit earned after deducting the costs of delivering a product or service) topped 57%. Operating margins (profit earned after deducting all the costs of doing business) came in at 37%.

More impressively, the company's return on invested capital has averaged 14% over the past decade. You see firms earn profits like these from time to time, but it’s rare to see companies sustain such high returns over such a long period. That’s the ultimate sign of a wonderful business.

Second, Brookfield has a lot of opportunities to pad its portfolio further.

Population growth and an expanding middle class continue to boost the need for infrastructure investment worldwide. Furthermore, cash-strapped governments have increasingly turned to the private sector to fund and operate these projects.

Most of Brookfield’s investment dollars, however, have flowed into the energy patch. New drilling techniques have unlocked vast swaths of oil and natural gas across North America. Production growth, however, has far outpaced the available infrastructure needed to actually move and process all of this energy.

According to management, the investment universe for energy infrastructure tops $150.0 billion in the United States alone. And because the sector has fallen out of favor on Wall Street, competition for new deals has dwindled. This shortage of capital has resulted in tidy returns for investors, making it a great place to put more money to work.

“The scale of the North American natural gas market is unparalleled, given the massive transformation we’ve seen over the last 10 years,” CEO Sam Pollock told investors in a recent conference call. “Both supply and demand are at all-time highs, requiring substantial amounts of infrastructure to help move and store this commodity.”

In sum, Wall Street projects Brookfield’s fund flows from operations per share to grow by about 15% per year. Management intends to fund most of this expansion internally through a combination of retained earnings and asset sales. This conservative approach, though less exciting, should result in better, more predictable returns for unitholders.

For shareholders, all of this should translate into a growing income stream. Since the partnership’s inception in 2008, Brookfield has boosted its distribution at a 10% compounded annual clip. That type of track record demonstrates management’s commitment to rewarding unitholders and the power of high-quality infrastructure assets.

Following the most recent dividend increase, Brookfield units now pay a forward yield of 5.3%. Assuming a distribution growth rate between 7% and 8% per year (the middle of management’s guidance), units should deliver a total return in the low-teens annually. That more than meets my hurdle rate for such a wonderful, wide-moat business.

The big risk here? Interest rates.

Because Brookfield’s cash flows resemble bond coupons, units compete directly with fixed-income securities for capital. If rates rise, traders will likely dump their units for safer returns in the bond market.

Moreover, the partnership also owns a lot of assets abroad. That means the value of the profits generated from those businesses declines if the U.S. dollar strengthens.

That said, I would look at any sell-off from higher interest rates as a buying opportunity. And while a strong Greenback has certainly hurt recent results, those fluctuations tend to even out over time.

Bottom line: I love dividend hikes. But I love promises for future dividend hikes even better. When a management team flat out says they plan to keep raising the distribution, that signals an enormous amount of confidence in the future. Income investors should take notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.