Anadarko's Q4 Profit Reason For Cautious Optimism For Shale Industry

While it remains to be seen how the shale industry overall will fare once fourth quarter results will be in for most major producers, Anadarko's (APC) results are somewhat encouraging, given that it actually managed to carve out a small net profit. The fact that Anadarko managed to do so suggests that others will as well, meaning that at least some of the stronger producers, sitting on a superior acreage portfolio will manage within the current oil price environment. This may be very important going forward, not only because oil prices are currently significantly lower than they were in the first three quarters of 2018, but also because with more and more fears of economic turmoil ahead, lower oil prices may remain the norm for years to come. It is therefore important to get a gauge of where the shale industry may be in terms of financial viability.

Anadarko's fourth quarter helped by natural gas.

For the fourth quarter Anadarko managed to produce a net profit of $102 million, on revenue of $3.35 billion. It is not much of a profit margin by any means, but at least it is not a loss, which will likely be the case with many other shale drillers once results start pouring in. Of particular interest within its quarterly numbers is the increase in revenues from natural gas sales from $258 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, to $323 million in the latest quarter. It is an increase of over 25%, while natural gas production volume increased by only 5%. Most of the rest of the increase came courtesy of the increase in natural gas prices we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018. According to EIA data, in the fourth quarter of 2017, average natural gas spot prices were $2.90/MBTUs, while in the same quarter of 2018 it was $3.80. While natural gas revenues only make up a relatively small portion of overall revenues, around 10% or so, the increase in profitability most likely helped to at least partially offset the loss of profitability incurred from the decline in oil prices, but even in the absence of the gains made in natural gas profitability, it does Seem like Anadarko would have broken even anyway.

One take-away from the fact that natural gas prices increased during the quarter, even as oil prices declined, is that shale gas producers such as Chesapeake (CHK) for instance are likely to also have a more or less decent quarter, given that about half of its production revenue comes from natural gas. In its case, it might in fact see a complete offset of the negative effects it likely suffered due to declining oil prices. Companies that are more heavily reliant on natural gas production for revenues are likely to see a better fourth quarter, and possibly a decent first quarter of this year as well. We should note however that it is mostly due to weather-related events, therefore it should not be an indication of future success for shale gas drillers.

Anadarko not a pure shale play, therefore not a perfect gauge of shale profitability.

While Anadarko is a major shale producer, we should keep in mind that its overall numbers are not necessarily exclusively due to its shale fortunes. It has US offshore as well as a number of international projects. It also has downstream assets, which in fact tend to benefit from lower oil prices.

Source: Anadarko.

As we can see, the bulk of its capital spending for this year is going to US onshore projects, most of which means shale. But other sectors, including the Gulf of Mexico, Africa are also significant, meaning that these sectors are likely to improve Anadarko's average oil and gas break-even price, above its exclusively shale operations break-even level. It may also be that within its extensive shale assets, it is finding ways to consolidate into stronger acreage.

Source: Anadarko.

Anadarko clearly sees room to improve on its oil production break-even costs in the next few years, and given the massive portion that shale makes up in its portfolio, much of it has to come from its shale operations. Some of that improvement can come from further fine-tuning of operations, ranging from logistical to technological issues. I am also sure however that continued cherry-picking of acreage that gets to be developed first, is also likely to contribute significantly, if Anadarko's estimated future break-even levels will indeed become reality. What this means is that it still has top quality acreage to expand its drilling into, for at least the next few years. In other words, not only is Anadarko not a pure shale play, but it also benefits from an acreage portfolio which allows it to continue improving its financial returns. Not all shale producers have this luxury.

Anadarko's results reason for some cautious optimism for stronger shale producers.

Anadarko is neither a pure shale company, nor among the weaker-positioned companies, such as Sanchez (SN), which bought Anadarko's second tier acreage in the Eagle Ford. The fact that it managed to do slightly better than break even during a quarter which should be considered to be about as challenging as we can expect things to be for the oil industry going forward, is positive for shale. If Anadarko managed to carve our a slim profit, it means that most other solid producers will either do the same or at worst see a minor loss, for the fourth quarter of last year, as well as next few quarters, until oil prices will see a sustained rebound.

This will be very little consolation for some of the weaker shale producers, many of which were unable to produce a profit, even in previous quarters when oil prices were in the $60-$70/barrel range. We should also keep in mind that some years down the line most shale producers will be faced with dwindling prime drilling sites, which will lead to a decline in profitability. But for now at least, the shale industry seems to be safe, unless the oil markets will surprise us and enter a prolonged period of much lower oil prices. If or when oil prices will recover these same companies are likely to put in some solid numbers, which will be reflected in their stock performance in coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.