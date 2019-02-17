Ignore The Shiller PE And Buy The SPY

One of the favorite arguments that bears like to make involves the Shiller P/E ratio, also known as the CAPE ratio.

Equity returns have been strong over the past few years, causing TV pundits and the marketing departments of Wall Street banks to declare that the stock market is overvalued.

It's likely that main problem that investors run into is that they have no clue how to value assets, whether we're talking about real estate, stocks, or bonds. For stocks, in particular, the consensus seems to be that because they've gone up over the past 10 years that they must be extremely expensive.

This doesn't match up with the facts. I pulled some quick data from Morningstar that shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) trades for 16x 2019 earnings. Personally, I would consider anything over 20x expensive. For this to happen, equities would need to rally 24 percent from current levels before the valuation would give me pause and I'd consider allocating anything to cash in a long term portfolio.

The next argument that the bears will make is that US stocks are unsustainably high because earnings are at cyclical highs. This argument does point out a legitimate downside risk to stocks, which is that during a recession, margins tank, dragging down earnings. Bears usually justify their belief that equities are overvalued based on the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, or CAPE (explanation here and methodology here). However, as I'll show you, there's really no cause for alarm.

What is the CAPE?

The CAPE ratio was invented by Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller. It's intended as a reality check to estimated P/E ratios that cuts through some of the noise created by the economic cycle. It basically averages earnings over the last 10 years and adjusts for inflation. If you look at the graph of the Shiller P/E, it looks ominous.

You can see the peaks in 1929 and 2000, followed by a third peak in the present, leading us to believe that the end is nigh for US equities. However, the key word in "cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio," is "cyclically." However, there has been a secular change in the way earnings are computed that makes the CAPE not that useful of a measure for the present market. The reason why is due to the Trump tax cuts structurally boosting earnings per share.

Why the CAPE isn't that useful for valuing the S&P 500

Let's say you were a US corporation in 2012 that earned $100 before taxes, for an even number. Since the federal corporate tax rate at the time was 35 percent, you would have $65 in earnings, after tax. If the market values your company at 15x earnings, you would be worth $975.

After the Republicans took over the Presidency and Congress in 2016 US elections, their main mandate was to cut taxes. As the market priced in corporate tax cuts, equities surged. This is perfectly normal. After all, cutting the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent would boost after-tax earnings for our hypothetical company from $65 to $79. This results in a roughly 21.5 percent boost in EPS with no effort on the part of the company. Therefore, stock prices can rise by 21.5 percent without becoming any more expensive, and our hypothetical company would now be worth $1185. To be fair, most companies didn't pay exactly back then 35 percent due to loopholes, but those same companies probably won't be paying 21 percent now, either. So, the comparison holds.

This scenario is almost exactly what happened in 2017 for the S&P as the tax plan became more and more certain in the eyes of the market and "valuations" rose. I promise you, had the tax cuts not passed, there would have been chaos on Wall Street when the market would have repriced to the downside.

Another issue is that 20 percent of the 10-year average is from 2008 and 2009, where corporate profit margins were likely at the lowest they will be for a generation.

US and International Equity Returns: 2012-2019

A common-sense look at equity returns since 2012 shows that the next 7 years are not likely to have as high of returns as the past 7 years did. The S&P has returned over 14 percent per year, whereas international stocks (EFA) have returned less than 8 percent! It's fairly unlikely that the US will continue to outperform international markets by such a wide margin over the coming years. Part of this is the boost from tax cuts, which was a one time boost in earnings that was very favorable to US companies (especially technology companies).

However, US stocks are well positioned right now and there's no reason to be uncomfortable with owning them.

Conclusion

Going forward, my best guess for what the S&P 500 will return is roughly 9.5-10 percent per year. This is pretty close to the historical average. Without the help of more tax cuts, returns of 14 percent per year are not going to happen. In reality, the S&P is not likely to repeat either the disaster of the 2000s or the massive success of the 2010s. Equity returns should be more in line with their historical averages going forward. There are currently downside risks to the market but right now is as good of a time to buy stocks as any.

