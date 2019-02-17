WestJet: Near-Term Catalysts May Be Limited

The carrier should be able to benefit from its growth initiatives in the long-term, but uncertainties still remains in the near-term.

Investment Thesis

WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) (OTC:WJAVF) (TSX:WJA) delivered better than expected Q4 2018 thanks to its strategy to redeploy aircrafts towards higher profit routes and its cost saving initiatives. The carrier has several growth initiatives to grow its top and bottom lines. These initiatives include 787 fleet additions to expand its international routes and its entry towards ultra-low-cost carrier space. However, uncertainties still exist in the near term. WestJet’s share price appears to be fairly valued. We believe investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments: Solid Q4 2018

WestJet posted good Q4 2018. The company saw its total revenue increased by 6.6% year over year in Q4 2018. This was much better than its previous two quarters (3.8% in Q3 and 2.8% in Q2). However, the company saw its operating expenses increased by 9.8%. This has resulted in a decline of its EPS to C$0.26 per share from C$0.42 back in Q4 2017.

RASM growth rate returned positive

After two disappointing quarters, WestJet’s revenue per available seat mile growth rate has finally turned positive in Q4 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q4 2018 RASM grew by 0.7% year-over-year. The growth was driven by slight improvements in yield following the redeployment of capacity to stronger performing markets.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

CASM is under control

In Q4 2018, WestJet’s cost per available seat mile (excluding fuel, and employee profit share) has risen by only 0.3% year over year. This is the lowest growth rate in 5 quarters. Management’s cost saving initiatives are definitely working well.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Growth Initiatives are positive in the long-term, but there are uncertainties

International routes expansion

WestJet is expanding its fleet to include more Boeing 787s so that the company can add more international routes. The company has so far received 1 Being 787 in January 2019 and is expecting to receive 3 more 787s in Q1 2019. The company will sell these 3 newly arrived crafts and lease them back so that they can free up some cash to help fund half of its capital expenditures in 2019. With the launch of its 787s, the company is now able to sell higher margin premium seats. In the conference call, management has stated that it intends to sell its premium seats at a parity to its competitor Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) instead of discounting it. We view this positively as it reduces the likelihood of a price war. It will also help WestJet to increase its RASM in the long-term.

Ultra-low-cost carrier: Swoop

WestJet has launched its ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, back in June 2018. The company now has 6 Swoop fleets providing services to 14 destinations and 18 markets across 4 countries as of December 2018. Several more fleets will be added in 2019 as well. We like WestJet’s ultra-low-cost carrier approach as it brings another segment of travelers into its business while leveraging the low-cost service. We are confident that Swoop will eventually be accretive to WestJet’s CASM and RASM. However, we acknowledge that WestJet is still in the early stage of its Swoop introduction. Investors will need some patience.

Redeployment of carriers to more profitable routes

In addition to the two growth initiatives we mentioned above, WestJet is also proactively reducing some of its less profitable routes and redeploy its aircrafts towards higher profit routes. We think this should help it to increase its RASM.

Debt to EBITDAR ratio increasing

Although WestJet has several growth initiatives to grow its business, these initiatives are capital intensive. Management expects about C$1 billion to C$1.2 billion of capital expenditures in 2019. The company’s adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio has increased to 2.4x at the end of 2018. This was much higher than the ratio of 1.90x at the end of 2017 but still below its internal threshold of not more than 2.5x. We believe its adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio will continue to remain elevated as the company is still in the middle of its expansion plan.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Economic uncertainty may impact its revenue

WestJet faces the risk of an economic recession. In a recession, travel expenses are typically one of the first few items businesses and consumers cut. Since airlines typically have high fixed costs to operate (e.g. maintenance expense, fuel expense, ground crews to support its routes), it is difficult to reduce these fixed expenses immediately even when the company experiences a decline in passenger traffic. At the current moment, several leading economic indicators across the globe are also showing signs of weakness. For example, Canada’s Purchasing Managers Index has declined from over 57 back in mid 2018 to only about 53 in January 2019. Similarly, United States’ ISM Purchasing Managers Index has declined from over 60 back in mid-2018 to about 57 in January 2019. Therefore, economic uncertainties may impact WestJet’s business in 2019. In this environment, it may be difficult for WestJet to increase its fare and maintain its capacity utilization rate.

Risks and Challenges

Fuel Expense

Rising fuel expense can be a concern for WestJet as it accounts for a significant portion of its cost per available seat mile. Average fuel expense has risen to C$0.81 per litre in 2018 from C$0.64 per litre in 2017. This was an increase of 26.6% year over year.

Foreign exchange risk

WestJet also faces the risk of foreign exchange. For example, the company’s new 787 airplanes will be paid in US dollars. A depreciation in Canadian dollar will result in higher airplanes cost as its financial statements are reported in Canadian dollar.

Valuation

WestJet currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 12.39x. This is significantly higher than American Airlines’ (AAL) 5.85x, Delta Airlines’ (DAL) 7.69x, and Air Canada’s (AC) 7.54x. However, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 3.3x is below AAL’s 4.72x and DAL’s 4.73x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is only slightly higher than Air Canada’s 2.95x.

Data by YCharts

A 2.7%-yielding dividend

WestJet currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.14 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.7%. The company’s dividend has increased by 5 times since it started paying its dividend in late 2010. The company has a dividend payout ratio of 57% based on its free cash flow in the past 12-months. Its current yield of 2.7% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 6 years.

WJA data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

WestJet’s growth initiatives should be beneficial in the long-term. However, we believe near-term uncertainties still exist. The company’s share price is currently fairly valued when compared to its peers. We believe investors may want to stay on the sideline and wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

