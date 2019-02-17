GLDM: Gold Rally Pause To Prove Temporary

The pause in the appreciation in gold prices should prove temporary. GLDM set to move higher in near term.

Expect the dollar to re-converge with the decline in US real rates.

The chief headwind for gold prices is the renewed strength in the dollar.

Introduction

The rally in Comex gold spot prices has paused since the start of February after a strong January (+3%). Is it time to temper my bullish outlook on the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM), which is, in my view, the best ETF to take advantage of the rally in gold prices.

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

In this article, I provide a brief discussion on 1)the likely cause of the deceleration in gold prices and 2)the near-term outlook for gold prices and thus GLD,.

Main headwind faced by the yellow metal

The chief headwind for the barbarous relic is the sudden appreciation in the dollar since the start of the month, which has diverged from the downstrend in US real rates (proxied by the 10-year US TIPS yield). Usually, the dollar and US real rates tend to co-move tightly because they are driven by a number of common factors, such as the expected future Fed’s policy.

Near-term outlook for gold prices

However, I expect the dollar to come under renewed downward pressure and re-converge with US real rates in the near term, for at least two reasons.

First, US macro data releases have deteriorated meaningfully of late, especially retail sales, which posted their largest drop since January 2000. And as Danske Research notes, this does not seem technical in nature because 1) the weather was fine, 2) the quality of data was unlikely to be affected by the government shutdown, 3) the shutdown should affect data for January (and not December), and 4), this was uncorrelated with Black Friday.

Source: Danske

This has produced a notable drop in the US surprise index (purple line), as can be seen below.

Source: Thomson

This should prompt the Fed to remain flexible and patient toward its gradual normalization, which should therefore pressure US real rates lower.

Second, the latest US-China trade developments suggests that a sustained trade deal could be secured by the end of Q1. The Chinese and US presidents are supposed to hold a summit some time in March although neither the exact timing or the place is not finalized. The trade truce deadline (March 1) is therefore likely to be relaxed. Although a trade deal between the US and China would lift risk-taking appetite (unless we are in “sell the news, buy the rumor” type of environment), it would push the dollar lower.

Conclusion

Putting all together, I believe that the current divergence between the dollar (up) and US real rates (down) is unsustainable. I believe that the dollar should come under downward pressure sooner rather than later and therefore, re-converge with the decline in US real rates.

This friendly macro backdrop will stimulate monetary demand for gold – namely, speculative and investment demand for gold, and thereby pushing gold spot prices and GLDM higher.

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

Source: MikzEconomics

The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses, according to GLDM's factsheet.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18 among its peers. GLD, IAU, and GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR) have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0.20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold ETF, in my opinion.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

GLDM’s average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million. But unless you are an institutional investor, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard Bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard Bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST) on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

