Electronic Arts Wins Victory Royale With Apex Legends Marketing Coup

Clashes with players over the past two years have led to significant underperformance by Electronic Arts’ (EA) tentpole franchises. This year, led by missed expectations for Battlefield V sales, the company was forced to lower full year fiscal 2019 guidance by $800 million dollars. To avoid a similar clash in the lead up to launch, EA kept their new battle royale game titled Apex Legends a tight secret. The initial success of the game provides EA the potential to return to growth in fiscal 2020. However, the game’s potential must be balanced against the health of EA’s other franchises, the rest of the 2020 release slate and the current valuation.

History of Controversy

EA has a player relations issue. In 2012 and 2013 EA was awarded “Worst Company in America” by Consumerist, a subsidiary of Consumer Reports. Key among player complaints are EA’s monetization practices, which include pay-to-win mechanics and purchasable loot boxes with random rewards that resemble gambling. The loot box issue recently came to head when EA was forced to quit selling loot box style items for their FIFA title in Belgium, where the boxes and packs are considered unlicensed gambling. From ea.com:

After further discussions with the Belgian authorities, we have decided to stop offering FIFA Points for sale in Belgium. We’re working to make these changes effective in our FIFA console and PC games by January 31, 2019. This means that players in Belgium will not be able to purchase points to obtain FIFA Ultimate Team packs. Source: FIFA Points in Belgium

To best understand how Apex Legends avoided contention and gained initial success, it is necessary to look at the controversy around two of EA’s other recent action shooters. Recall that EA’s large holiday release in 2017 was Star Wars Battlefront 2. Prior to the games launch the company clashed with its player base over how the game was to be monetized. During the beta phase players learned some non-cosmetic gameplay had to be purchased or would require substantial in game time to unlock. Because of the backlash against the pay-to-win nature of the system and loot boxes more generally, EA removed in game purchases at launch.

However, the company’s new media critics recommended not purchasing the game as the micro-transactions could return. Unit sales missed conservative expectations by 12% and fiscal third quarter 2018 net bookings came in $29 million below the conservative company guidance and $40 million short of the average of analysts’ estimates.

After experiencing these poor results with Battlefront 2 in 2017, EA looked to adopt a more customer centric scheme for 2018’s Battlefield V. The company announced all game updates would be free with the initial purchase and there would be no season pass for the ongoing services. This ended the segregation of the player base that was seen in previous titles. And importantly, gameplay content would not be predatorially gated behind microtransactions, as was the initial plan for the 2017 Star Wars title.

Despite the efforts to improve customer relations by implementing a player first monetization scheme, EA became embroiled in a political controversy with Battlefield V. In May of last year players got their first look at the game through the reveal trailer. Expecting an authentic WWII setting, the trailer focused on a female soldier with a prosthetic arm and blue face paint. The trailer confused gamers about the title’s direction and received strong negative reaction.

In June EA’s chief design officer Patrick Söderlund responded to the negative reaction in an interview by Gamasutra at the annual E3 event. He specifically addressed women in the game:

These are people who are uneducated—they don't understand that this is a plausible scenario, and listen: this is a game… There are a lot of female people who want to play, and male players who want to play as a badass [woman]… We stand up for the cause, because I think those people who don't understand it, well, you have two choices: either accept it or don't buy the game.

In prior years the drama surrounding EA’s customer service issues has given new media journalist in the gaming community the ability to garner increased influence through negative editorials. Following this pattern, influencers built a negative narrative around Battlefield V in the month’s preceding the game’s launch. At its base, the narrative was built on Söderlund’s “uneducated”, “for the cause”, and “don’t buy the game” comments. Among other attacks, the new media influencers strongly advocated not preordering the game, allowing time for its review, and rightly criticized EA for overtly inserting a political agenda into the game. The narrative influenced a significant portion of Battlefield franchise’s players and they avoided the game entirely.

On the fiscal 2019 third quarter call held on February 5th COO Blake Jorgensen stated:

…the desire to make changes to Battlefield V led us to move its launch into a more difficult window, and prioritizing the single-player campaign over Battle Royale also hurt sales. As a result, we sold 7.3 million units in the quarter, about 1 million less than comprehended by our Q3 guidance.

However, sales likely missed initial estimates by at least 5 million units. Last summer analysts were modeling based on an expectation of 12 to 13 million units sold during the holiday quarter. Note that Battlefield 1, the previous title from the franchise, sold approximately 15 million copies during the equivalent time period (Morgan Stanley estimate).

It is also important to note that the color provided by Jorgensen for the disappointment is incomplete. While in a difficult window, the later launch for the game allowed for less direct competition with Activision’s (ATVI) Call of Duty and Take-Two’s (TTWO) Red Dead Redemption titles. The prioritizing of the single player campaign over the battle royale mode did reduce player interest in total, however hardcore Battlefield fans both expected the campaign and knew battle royale would be implemented in the coming months. The key driver of the miss was the negative narrative built on the political fallout from the initial trailer.

The Apex Legends Marketing Coup

To avoid negative press, EA and Respawn Entertainment kept the Titanfall franchise’s Apex Legends project a secret. The Respawn studio knew if specifics about the game leaked, they would be attacked for making a me-too battle royale game and not working on a more traditional Titanfall style game. By keeping the project secret, EA was able to avoid demands for transparency around the game’s monetization plans, avoid negative narrative about the game’s features, and avoid highlighting any political agenda.

An interview of Respawn developer Drew McCoy by Eurogamer provided the following two quotes:

To try and convince a skeptical audience for months with trailers and hands-on articles, we're just like 'let the game speak for itself' - it's the most powerful antidote to potential problems. We're doing a free to play game, with essentially loot boxes, after we were bought by EA, and it's not Titanfall 3. It's the perfect recipe for a marketing plan to go awry, so why have that - let's just ship the game and let players play. Source: "The world thinks we're making Titanfall 3 and we're not - this is what we're making."

EA maintained the secret until Friday February 1st when YouTube gaming commentator TheQuartering likely first publicized the game and its eminent launch on Monday February 4th. With no time for negative sentiment to build against the game and free to play mechanics allowing easy access, over ten million gamers played Apex Legends in the first three days.

Following its first week EA announced 25 million players have entered the game. Reviews have generally made favorable comparisons to Fortnite. The game does not have the building mechanics that frustrates a portion of the Fortnite player base. Hero abilities similar to those of Activision’s popular Overwatch franchise have been included and well received. Players are complimenting the communication system, team play and map design. Note that one major complaint is the lack of a solo mode, a major driver of Fortnite’s success.

Monetization plans seem relatively benign. The game sells cosmetics directly and will have a pass which allows you to earn cosmetics through game play. Questions have been raised by analysts as to how well cosmetics will sell relative to Fortnite; because Apex Legends has a first-person perspective, only the hands and weapons are constantly visible, unlike the third person perspective used in Fortnite showing the entire character. Further, additional heroes will be available for purchase, but can also be earned through game play. This allows partial monetization of new content without segregating the community.

Untangling the Guidance and Tempering Expectations

Since August of last year, EA has lowered full year fiscal 2019 net bookings guidance by $800 million. (Note EA’s fiscal fourth quarter corresponds to calendar first quarter.) The outlook was first lowered from $5.55 billion to $5.20 billion when EA announced the one-month delay of Battlefield V. EA explained $115 million of the lower expectation was attributable to exchange rate fluctuations. The remaining $235 million was tempered mobile outlook and the push of some Battlefield V revenues into 2020 based on the one-month postponement.

Though significant, these lower revisions proved overly optimistic. When EA announced 3rd quarter results on February 5th, the full year net bookings guidance was further lowered from $5.20 billion to $4.750 billion. Again, mobile expectations and Battlefield V were lead causes. Interestingly, while generally strong, some segments of FIFA engagement are also missing expectations.

On a positive note, guidance for performance of new launches in the final 2019 quarter appear conservative. Jorgensen bookended the 2019 guidance discussion with the following:

We model Anthem units in the 5 to 6 million unit range, and do not model material net bookings for Apex Legends in the quarter.

With the above factors taken as whole, the new 2019 company guidance and revised analyst estimates are now achievable.

Looking forward Jorgensen did provide some perspective on fiscal 2020 and called for low single digit growth in net bookings and corresponding profitability improvements. Note for comparison that a 5% increase of current 2019 estimates would yield only $5.00 billion while the current fiscal 2020 average estimate is $5.55 billion. Consider the following key takeaways for fiscal 2020 growth prospects.

Sports titles were guided between flat and up 5%. Watch for signs of fatigue in the FIFA title and expanding legal issues. Expect strong contributions from Apex Legends and a premium game in the Titanfall universe later in the year. Partially offsetting these Titanfall related gains will be the lapping of the initial sales of Battlefield V and only modest expectations for its live services in fiscal 2020. Pending successful prelaunch press, expect strong Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order initial sales, though ongoing monetization may be limited by its single player nature. Offsetting the Star Wars title will be the lapping of the initial sales of the current quarter’s Anthem release. Recall that the previous Need for Speed franchise addition came in fiscal 2018 and this year’s new title will be accretive to fiscal 2019 revenues.

Conclusion

Fiscal 2019’s guidance has been fully rationalized for the Battlefield V disappointment. Interestingly, just as investors and analysts became fully aware estimates where significantly optimistic, EA released Apex Legends to widespread acclaim. The lack of a prerelease marketing plan had, counterintuitively, enabled a successful launch. Reviews of the quality, features and monetization plans are universally positive and initial engagement points to a significant and unexpected step-up in the Titanfall franchise’s contribution to revenues.

With the contribution of Apex Legends, fiscal 2020 should see return to growth for EA. However, the recent run up in the stock price has stretched its forward price to earnings ratio. At approximately 21 times current fiscal 2020 estimates, the ratio is in line with both Activision’s and Take-Two’s. However, current EPS estimates are, as discussed above, based on revenues well above the company’s low single digital growth outlook. Look for coming months price action to be driven by the excitement over Apex Legends but counterbalanced by the inevitable estimate corrections leading up to or following the Q4’19 earnings call in May.

(note: fiscal 2019 net bookings guidance is now $4.75 billion)

Source: Q4'18 Earnings Slides

Apex Legends is a great game, unmarred by controversy, providing EA growth potential. But as important, fiscal 2019 is demonstrating the substantial risks the company faces. Because of the euphoria surrounding Apex Legends, investors are ignoring the large reversal of the revenue trend and what it implies for the health of EA’s other franchises.

