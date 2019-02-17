Why Now Is A Good Time To Enter Canada Goose

Overview:

On February 14, Canada Goose reported its Q3 earnings and posted outstanding numbers. The company beat both top and bottom lines and even raised guidance while proceeding to fall 12.94% over the day. In this article, I will explain why this might have happened diving deep into the positives and negatives of the quarter and what external factors may have influenced this nosedive. In my previous article on Canada Goose I convey my long-term interest in this stock and believe that now would be a good time to start building a position.

Positives:

This quarterly report was blessed with positive figures where they increased sales in both DTC and wholesale and even increased gross margin company-wide. To start with, Canada Goose beat its EPS prediction by 18.5%, posting an EPS of 96 cents compared to the analyst consensus of 81 cents. They also beat revenue by 11.4% reporting 300.83 million compared to the consensus of 270 million. Management also reported their Q3 2019 sales revenues increasing 50.2% compared to Q3 2018. These numbers are especially important because this is their most important quarter where the data they report encompasses the peak of winter and the entire holiday season. Continuing on their impressive beats, Canada Goose saw their DTC revenue increasing from 131.7 million in Q3 2018 to 235.3 million in Q3 2019. Their DTC unit produces an incredible gross margin 76.1%, which is virtually unheard of in any industry so advancing this segment at 78.7% y/y speaks volumes to the what should be increasingly positive future bottom line growth. This growth was due to strong e-commerce growth and the addition of five new retail stores, with two of these being in China. The Asian sector still is vastly underpenetrated, but Canada Goose has seen success there so far and strives to increase its Asian presence which will only lead to larger revenue growth. They also increased their wholesale unit which cited its growth to higher order volumes, a trend that has continued over recent years.

Adding to both segments growing, they also increased their gross margin from 63.6% in Q3 2018 to 64.4% in Q3 2019. This is because their DTC segment rapidly grew and one dollar in sales in their DTC unit produces more profit that one dollar of sales in their wholesale unit.

Canada Goose sees these trends continuing and decided to raise guidance for fiscal year 2019 for the second time in consecutive quarters. For a high growth company, a guidance raise is extremely important to allay investors woes of the company possibly slowing. They raised their annual revenue growth from at least 30% to the mid-to-high thirties and raised net income per share from 40% growth to mid-to-high 40% growth.

Overall, this quarter seemed extremely positive for Canada Goose but I will attempt to decipher the less positive aspects of their Q3 report and explain what this might constitute a 13% drop in price.

Negatives:

On the Q3 financial report, the only areas of weakness were a slightly lower gross margin in both their DTC and wholesale units. DTC gross margin decreased from 76.5% in Q3 2018 to 76.1% in Q3 2019. This is less than a one percent change and was directly attributable to high wage expense. The same goes for their wholesale unit, they posted a 39.7% gross margin in Q3 2019 compared to 42.7 in Q3 2018. A three percent change is more significant but management attributes this again to the higher labor costs. Neither of these seem significant enough to deserve a 13% drop in the stock.

If the problem isn’t within the company, investors may possibly see the secular trend of high-end retailers succeeding coming to an end. The Wall Street Journal came out with an article on February 14th touching on how big-box retailers fell after data from the Commerce Department showed retail sales declined at the fastest pace since 2009. To me, this is misleading data because people are increasingly shopping online. These retailers also might have suffered because of the Wealth Effect, the better the stock market does the more people spend, and vice-versa. After the largest drop in December since the Great Depression, it is no surprise people were more apprehensive to spend more at retail stores. January brought new hope to the economy as the S&P 500 rebounded over 15% since the Christmas Eve lows and the data for retailers in the coming months should tell a different story than December.

Anyway, this is an average of retail data and should not be applied to Canada Goose as it proved in its most recent quarter that it was doing just fine. Investors may be interpreting this as an impending global slowdown and want to remove themselves from what they deem ‘to risky’ in a slowing economy. Canada Goose raised guidance and had top and bottom line growth. I believe that they will do just fine in the coming quarters and not be held hostage to a decline in retail sales.

The Motley Fool gives their reasoning for why they believe the stock declined saying that many may find it hard to justify a P/E ratio of 50 and that Canada Goose has no competitive advantage. I would like to disagree with both of these reasons, initially focusing on why a P/E ratio of 50 can be justified.

YCharts, Author

Compared to two other higher-end retailers, Canada Goose is currently the cheapest option based on their TTM P/E ratio. Prior to the December slide, Canada Goose had a P/E ratio bouncing around 100, but now that number is practically cut in half. I believe that Canada Goose has much more growth potential than Nike and are forecasted to grow faster than Lululemon meaning that comparatively, GOOS is the cheapest option out of these three. More growth potential than the other two at a lower price is certainly appealing. A P/E ratio of 50x earnings for a stock tapping into huge growth markets, such as Asia, is more than justified.

The Motley Fool’s second assumption was that Canada Goose has no competitive advantage. This can be refuted just based on what they are able to charge customers. Their jackets sell for over $700 and Canada Goose manages to have a profit margin of over 60%. In my previous article, I went into more detail of the moat Canada Goose has created with their most valuable asset, their brand and how they portray themselves.

YCharts, Author

But anyway, the profit margin of over 60% signals they have pricing power over the market, and this proves they have a competitive advantage otherwise people wouldn’t be so inclined to purchase these pricey jackets. Compare this with the profit margins shown above from Nike and LULU and this cements the fact that they do have pricing power and a competitive advantage.

Institutional Ownership:

Canada Goose is overwhelmingly owned by 241 institutions representing 92.26% ownership in the stock. This is what I believe is the reason for the drop. Nothing from anything I have analyzed earlier signals to a fundamental breakdown in the stock, rather a large institution most likely exited the stock for whatever reason creating a domino effect and providing the catalyst for a wide scale sell-off.

Final Thoughts:

After my analysis of the Q3 report, WSJ article, and the Motley Fool’s attempt to explain why this stock lost 13% of value, I believe that Canada Goose is now at a price point where I will start to begin acquiring a position in the near future. Based on continued future growth and increasing guidance, I still agree with the high end of the analyst’s price target which is $73 representing 46% growth from where it is now. I believe $73 is obtainable in the next two years and GOOS is currently a stock that deserves to be in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.