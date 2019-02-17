Ryder - I Like The Fourth Quarter

The company saw revenue growth in all key segments and expects this to continue in 2019.

Ryder Systems (R), one of America's largest transportation rental and leasing services companies just reported its fourth quarter earnings. The company's stock price has underperformed its transportation peers for over a decade. The latest financial results did generate some alpha as the company was finally able to show some promising earnings and sales. Going forward, all eyes will be on transportation indicators as the US economy continues to be in a tough spot.

Source: Food Services

What Happened In Q4?

The graph below displays one of the reasons why Ryder has not been the go-to stock for capital gains over the past few years. EPS has not gone anywhere. Operating income is actually back at 2009 levels as I will show you in this article. This one one hand underlines the rapid pre-recession growth streak the company had, while on the other hand, it shows that the past few years have not been that great.

Anyhow, fourth quarter adjusted EPS reached $1.82. This is in line with expectations that were just $0.01 higher. It is also 33% higher compared to the prior year quarter when EPS hit $1.37. Back then, growth came in at 28%.

Source: Estimize

Unadjusted GAAP earnings per share were at $2.06 versus $12.12 in Q4 of 2017. The following adjustments were made: tax reform-related and other tax adjustments worth $0.38 and non-operating pension costs of $0.06. Restructuring and charges and fees of $0.08.

The fourth quarter of 2017 included a new benefit from the tax reform worth $10.79 and some minor other factors. This shows two things. First of all, it shows the need to work with adjusted numbers even if this sometimes means that companies have some room to get the numbers closer to their own expectations while it also shows the benefits from the tax reform. And just to be clear here, I am not accusing Ryder Systems of fudging the numbers. I am just mentioning the up and downsides that come with using adjusted numbers in general.

With that being said, let's move over to sales. Generating sales has been one of the company's strengths. Unfortunately, turning this into bottom line growth is not one of those strengths. Anyhow, let's continue with the good news first. Sales hit $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter which is roughly $100 billion above expectations and 16% higher on a year-on-year basis. Operating revenue improved 13% after Ryder had to deal with 35% higher fuel and subcontracted transportation costs in the fourth quarter.

The bigger picture I already mentioned can be seen below. Sales growth shows a steady acceleration trend since 2016 (economic growth bottom) while operating income has been staying behind.

So, where did growth come from? First of all, fleet management solutions revenue was up 11% with operating income soaring 10%. Strong fleet growth and 8% growth from ChoiceLease were able to turn high demand into strong sales growth. Earnings before taxes from the FMS segment was up 16%.

Also, the company was successful in the fourth quarter when it comes to used vehicle sales. Units held for sale were at 6,900 which is up 900 units compared to 12 months ago. Proceeds per unit were up 18% for tractors and up 8% for trucks. Also, on an age adjusted basis, pricing was up low single digits. This does confirm the recent uptrend from used car and truck prices.

Moving over to dedicated transportation solutions, I am happy to say that sales were up 28%. According to Ryder, the main reasons were new business and higher volumes.

Unfortunately, higher costs like higher start-up costs on customer accounts reduced earnings before tax growth to 'just' +2%.

Supply chain solutions did a bit better as sales were up 26% due to higher volumes, new business, improved priced and the acquisition of MXD. SCX earnings before tax soared 18%.

What's Next?

Ryder Systems believes that 2019 is going to be another year of moderate economic growth with rising interest rates which is going to provide the company with rising sales across all segments.

Moderate growth economic environment with rising interest rates

Strong contractual sales activity in all segments

One of the problems I see is the fact that regional manufacturing surveys have indicated a steep decline of shipments expectations over the past few months as peak economic growth has turned into growth slowing. This means that we should expect weaker than expected sales in the first quarter of this year and maybe even beyond in case we do not get a quick recovery of leading economic indicators like the ones I discussed in my economic outlook article.

That said, Ryder's stock price already took an ugly hit in Q4 of 2018 which pushed the stock below $50. At this point, the stock has recovered more than 40% from the lows. This means that the economic direction is going to decide the next stock price move. I do not expect a sudden stock price rally to the $80-$90 range without the support of the economy. I can image a volatile sideways trend between $50-$80 until we get some clarification regarding the direction (trend) of leading economic indicators.

This means that I won't be buying at this point. However, people who are convinced that economic growth has bottomed might like the current stock price discount as the stock is still well below its 2018 peak levels with a forward P/E ratio of 10.50.

Regardless what your view is on the economy, I think we are in for a few interesting months ahead. And I cannot wait to review the first quarter numbers to see if we are getting slower sales growth as leading indicators are currently predicting.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.