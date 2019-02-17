Airgain: To Have A Connected World You Need Antennas

Motorola’s DynaTac, the first mobile cell phone, was bulky, analog, had one antenna and you had to pay $9,000 in today’s dollars for one. Now for a couple of hundred dollars (or $1,000 for a brand-new iphone), you obtain a smartphone that can perform many tasks besides just having phone calls and in a smaller package. All in part thanks to the increase in numbers of antenna inside the phone. In this article, I will discuss one of the premier antenna producers, Airgain (AIRG).

While the number of antennas in a cell phone have increased, the size of the cellphones has shrinked making the challenge of fitting more antennas in a smaller space one of the big challenges in the industry.

Furthermore, we are not seeing this trend only in cell phones but in almost everything. Think about what is, or can be, connected wirelessly to the internet. For example, connected cars, connected homes and the larger umbrella of internet of things….all those devices need antennas. In fact, several studies estimate that in the near future there should be a dozen antennas per person in the world. As I am writing this in my living room, I have 6 antennas in my iphone, my Google Home should have at least one, my smart TV should at least have two (wifi and bluetooth), the Philip Hue lamps should have one each (I have 5 lamps in my living room) and the laptop in which I am writing this should have at least two. So today in 2019, just in my living room, I have 11 antennas, how many do you think a typical living room should have by 2024? How many more if we include the car, the entire home, the office, public places….do you see where I am going with this?

I predict that as more antennas need to be fitted in smaller places, those antennas should perform better. So while, commodity-antenna producers should experience increased demand, I believe that premium-antenna producers should experience higher demand, gaining market share and being able to gain excess profits thanks to the moats provided by the technological patents.

Taking all that in consideration, I started looking for premium-antenna producers that have relevant patents trading at an attractive valuation. That is how I came across AIRG.

AIRG is a producer of different type of antennas that go into cars, home devices, phones among others. The company started in the mid 1990, mid 2016 it debuted its IPO where it sold 1.5mm shares at $8, below the initial $9-10 range. The stock almost doubled in the following 30 days and reached $25 in November of the year. Here is where management took its first missteps. During the same moth, AIRG announced that $46m of stocks would be sold in primary and secondary offerings. The second and worst error was that AIRG primary offer was priced at $17 per share, a terrible signal for shareholders. That is were the stock price started tanking. This was an indication of the relative inexperience of management dealing with the capital markets. Adding insult to injury, in february 2017, the lock up period expired and the stock started dropping to $8.

Since then, the combination of good execution and better communication with the market has caused the stock to rise to the $10-13 levels.

The Company and industry

In-line with the introduction, AIRG is planning to rip the benefits of the trend in the antenna business and has correctly identified the addressable market as shown below.

As for the products, I did some channel checks with previous telecom colleagues and I was surprised at the feedback. They consider AIRG antennas premium but most notably was one US-telecom client that liked the fact that AIRG would work with them in designing the best antennas for their needs rather than stuffing them an over-the-shelf solution.

The antenna market is very competitive and fragmented so being customer-oriented is critical in retaining customers for the long-term. There are pure-player antenna companies such as Adant, Antenova and Baylin while there are also ODMs (Original Design Manufacturing) with the antenna-producing capabilities in-house. As the demand for antennas explode, better antenna providers will gain market share and there may be a consolidation of the market where larger companies buy smaller ones that have certain patents.

On February 15th, AIRG reported good 4Q18 results. Revenue growth was 29% in the quarter at a healthy 41% gross margin and a positive net income of 1.3MM. Besides the expected revenue growth, what I liked is the fact that AIRG is attempting to control SG&A. While revenues are growing quarterly at double digits, AIRG is being diligent at controlling non-revenue generating costs. As a result, we can see how quarterly SG&A has declined from a run rate of 5.6MM per quarter to 3.6MM in 4Q18.

One item that I would like AIRG to improve is the capital structure. As of 4Q18, AIRG has no more debt, it is a purely equity-financed business. On a good note, AIRG just filed for a $40M mixed offering that would include some debt. So we could see some capital structure improvements in the medium term. However, we should be attentive, the same prospectus includes 200,000 common shares and 100,000 preferred shares. If they raise debt, I do not think the capital increase would be necessary, however, if they decide to go down that path, management should be very careful at pricing those shares to avoid the missteps of November 2016.

The valuation

My DCF valuation for AIRG in the conservative scenario (2% terminal growth rate) gives me a target value of $22. If I bump up the growth to 5%, the stock should be worth $39. I am sticking to $22, once the stock reaches the area, I would reevaluate my target price.

The main assumptions behind this valuation include:

Revenues: For 2019 I expect revenues of 70MM and then a growth of 15% annually till 2024, then revenues would gradually decline to the terminal growth rate by 2029.

Gross margin: Margins should stay above 40% thanks to the moat provided by the patents. Currently, AIRG has filed 138 patents that can be found here.

R&D expense: In line with the previous point, AIRG should continue to spend 15% of revenues on R&D to maintain a pipeline of innovative high performance antennas.

Debt: I expect management to optimize the capital structure by issuing debt. The long-term cost of capital should hoover in the 8.0-8.5% area.

The catalysts

There are four potential medium term catalysts. Issuing cheap debt, profitability, maintaining revenue growth and finally being acquired. While the first three catalysts should move the stock closer to $22, the fourth should move the stock around the higher range of $39.

We shouldn't forget AIRG is barely a 120m-market cap company but has very valuable patents. The value of those patents are more valuable to large companies such as Qualcomm than to AIRG itself. I wouldn't be surprised if AIRG is acquired within the next 3 years.

The risks

The four main risks I see are:

Increased competition: As we have seen this is a very fragmented and competitive industry. Despite having valuable patents, a competitor can come up with an innovative antenna that could take AIRG’s market.

Shopping-spree: Even though, AIRG has mostly grown organically and has acquired Antenna Plus cheaply, we cannot guarantee that management keeps the same diligence in the future and may start acquired companies for ridiculous prices.

Costs: This is a high R&D business. The key is to reduce non-generating costs and reinvest those savings in either R&D, sales or marketing. I have seen some companies failing in that while others such as ABI succeeding. We should just keep a close eye on this.

Management missteps: The mixed offering should be a good indicator whether management has learnt from the 2016 missteps. First, I would be happy if they issue debt rather than equity in any form (common or preferred). But even if they go for equity, I would be very disappointed if they do it while the stock price is below $17. If the stock price is above $17 and management offers shares below $17, it would also disappoint me.

Conclusion

If you are a rational optimist and believe in connected cars, homes, internet of things and the whole nine yards, you should look into investing in antennas. AIRG offers the best investment balance out there. It is reasonably priced, has great products and valuable patents. This bargain exists due to missteps by management and the low-coverage of the name by Wall Street. We should exploit this before the company is swallowed by a larger fish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

