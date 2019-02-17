Republic Services: Finding Treasure In The Trash

Source: Google Images

As markets experience greater volatility, investors may be inclined to adjust portfolios to more defensive investments. One stock that demonstrates defensive characteristics, continued capital appreciation, a good dividend yield, and promising growth prospects, is Republic Services (RSG). Over the past five years, RSG has sustained capital appreciation of 127% while offering a compelling dividend yield upwards of 2%. This article offers my bullish investment thesis on RSG, discussing business strengths, valuation, and financials.

Investment Thesis

Behind Waste Management (WM), Republic Services is the second largest provider of U.S waste disposal services. RSG boasts formidable annual revenues of $10 billion, surpassing smaller competitors ranging from Clean Harbors (CLH) and Stericycle (SRCL), whose revenues are less than $3 billion. RSG's substantial market share and sizable revenues enable the company to capitalize on economies of scale; RSG can execute high volume discounted purchasing on various business items ranging from trash collectors, dozers, incinerators, trash collection equipment, etc. RSG operates 195 landfills, 204 transfer stations, 343 hauling facilities, 90 recycling centers, 7 specialized disposal facilities, and over 16,000 waste disposal vehicles. The company displays one of the largest trash management networks based on collection volumes, assets under management, and total revenues. This provides RSG with a daunting business moat as comparable trash collection services do not have the capital resources or regulatory adherence capabilities to mirror RSG's extensive size. For example, due to the large capital expenses required to develop and operate a landfill, smaller trash disposal operations rely on RSG's trash disposal facilities. The entrance of new competitors is also hindered by significant regulatory impediments related to municipal, state, and governmental regulation, environmental laws, and permitting. RSG's large business presence garnishes positive consumer recognition and offers an impressive advertising presence. The company's revenues are well diversified across a number of income streams ranging from municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Furthermore, RSG exhibits a very low revenue concentration in any single client, as the company serves more than 14 million customers. Through discounted equipment purchasing, large-scale distribution, massive handling/collection infrastructure, a large customer base, and diversified revenue stream, RSG can levy significant competitive advantages.

Growth Opportunities and Defensiveness

Aside from consumer staples and healthcare stocks, the waste disposal and recycling industry is another investment segment capable of weathering vagaries in the economic cycle. As this enduring equity rise continues, investors must reconcile that sooner rather than later, it will come to an unfortunate end, as evidenced by the most recent market contraction. However, some stocks are better positioned to minimize capital depreciation and rebound from market headwinds. Although trash collection volumes may fluctuate, there still remains an inelastic demand for waste disposal services. The United States has and will continue to abide by a mass consumption culture, in which, paper, plastics, and other consumables are readily disposed of. This form of consumerism, aided by population growth, suggests consistently elevated trash volumes and increased revenues. Below is a graphical representation of U.S municipal solid waste generation from 1960 to 2014. As you can see, waste volumes have continued to increase on an upward trajectory. Overall, RSG displays a very stable revenue and growth outlook; the company displays unwavering revenue opportunities from increased trash volume/collection needs.

RSG also displays advantageous financial and investment characteristics. The company has boasted consistent revenue expansion, margin growth, and a manageable long-term debt load. Although RSG only has about $140 million in liquidity reserves, the company's long-term debt load of $8.3 billion is manageable. RSG's operating cash flows cover roughly 27% of the company's total debt liability. From an investment perspective, RSG offers enduring investment appeal as a result of elevated dividends, share buybacks, and strong capital appreciation. The company has increased its dividend yield for the past nine years, and the current yield situated around 2% has helped bolster shareholder returns. In 2018, RSG returned over $1 billion to shareholders via share buybacks and dividend payments, reinforcing capable oversight with a continued commitment to shareholder returns. However, RSG's strong advantages and stable business prospects come at a price. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, RSG is slightly overvalued. The company's current share price of $77.22 exceeds the future cash flow value of $61.45 implying a 21% trading premium. Although I wouldn't necessarily invest at these levels, I find a 10-15% trading premium more justifiable, rendering a buy target anywhere in the high 60's to low seventies.

Final Determination

RSG remains a highly defensive and lucrative investment opportunity. The company offers a blend of strong capital appreciation, a good dividend yield, low number of competitors, formidable competitive advantages, and strong growth opportunities. RSG continues to remain a great portfolio holding. Although slightly overvalued, I anticipate further positive momentum for the stock given its defensiveness and resistance to market pressures. In the long-term, the stock offers a competitively advantaged trajectory. RSG has remained an enduring portfolio asset that I would never consider selling. The stock makes for a phenomenal buy and hold investment.

