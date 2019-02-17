Applied Materials In Two Charts - It's Worse Than You Think

The increased utilization of EUV lithography by three of Applied's major customers will further reduce sales of deposition and etch equipment, which makes up 66% of Applied's total sales.

Applied Material's semiconductor equipment revenues grew just 1.1% YoY in 2018, compared to a market growth of 14.0% for the global wafer front end market.

In Applied Materials’ (AMAT) FYQ1 Earnings Call, CEO Gary Dickerson noted:

“Yes. I think if you look at overall market share, third-party data is going to come out in a little over a month. We will all see the numbers, including our share.”

Equipment Revenue Growth

Well here I am, Mr. Dickerson, supplying third-party data, and I don’t think you will like what you read. In Chart 1, we see AMAT’s revenue growth in 2018 compared to 2017. Also shown is revenue growth for the other top 6 equipment suppliers. Wafer Front End (WFE) equipment reached $54,848 million in 2018, up 14.0% over 2017, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

Keep in mind that while data are for CY 2018, AMAT, as we just witnessed from its earnings call, has a FY that ends one month later than a typical quarter. In other words, all data in this analysis are for a period ending December 31, 2018, while AMAT’s data is for a period ending January 31, 2019. This difference is not significant.

For example, in 2017 AMAT’s revenue calculated this way (ending January) was $10,216 million, whereas data I refined on a CY basis ending December 31, 2017 was $10,607 million, a difference of $391 million or 0.7% of the overall WFE market of $54,848 million.

One more caveat: all data are for WFE equipment only, and do not include spare parts or service. With these caveats as a baseline, there are several important takeaways:

Applied Materials revenue grew just 1.1% YoY.

The other Top 6 revenues grew 17.6%.

The remaining semiconductor equipment companies globally grew just 1.5%

Thus, the top companies (excluding AMAT) – ASML (ASML), KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), Screen Holdings, Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTY) and Lam Research (LRCX) – gained significant market share over their smaller competitors.

AMAT fared worse than the average of companies that in many cases are small caps a fraction of the size of AMAT.

Chart 1

Market Share

Chart 2 shows global market share for the entire WFE equipment market for 2017 and 2018.

As with Chart 1, there are several important takeaways:

AMAT’s market share decreased 2.4 share points, dropping from a 21.2% share in 2017 to 18.8% in 2018.

ASML’s market share increased 2.7%, from 15.1% in 2017 to 17.6% in 2018

LRCX’ market share remained the same at 16.3%

Tokyo Electron’s market share increased 1.6%, from 15.1% to 16.7% in 2018

Chart 2

I mention 2 Charts in my title, but I want to add a table to show more perspective. Table 1 shows market shares of just the top 7 companies between 2016 and 2018, since the “other” companies combines shares of just 1.5% are not significant to this argument. In numerous Seeking Alpha articles, I discussed how AMAT was losing market share, including an appropriately titled Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials Is Closer To Losing Dominance In Semiconductor Equipment.”

We can see that AMAT’s share has continued to erode between 2016 and 2018. This refutes CEO Dickerson’s comment that:

“One thing that we’ll see is that in the six years going into 2017, we were the only major supplier to be up or flat for six consecutive years.”

Why are market shares important? Semiconductor manufacturers purchase equipment based on a "Best of Breed" strategy. Market share loses indicate equipment is not best of breed. When a customer decides to make additional equipment purchases to increase capacity, it will buy more from its current supplier. This means further market share gains.

AMAT sells equipment for nearly all the processes used to make a semiconductor chip. It’s two major segments are deposition and etch. In 2015-2017, deposition made up 46% of AMAT’s revenue, while etch made up 18-20% of revenues. These two sectors represent 2/3’s of AMAT revenues.

In 2018, the deposition, the deposition market grew 3.9% and etch grew 4.4%. Since AMAT’s total revenues grew just 1.1%, it is obvious that the company lost shares in both sectors to competitors in these sectors, namely Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, and Hitachi High Technologies.

One thing I am in partial agreement with Dickerson is his comment:

“In ‘18 and ‘19, logic customers are buying EUV systems. And those systems have very long lead times. They are buying the EUV tools years before they go into high-volume manufacturing. We look at that as a positive indicator in the adoption of future nodes. But certainly, right now, in ‘18 and ‘19, it's definitely a headwind.”

I discussed in several Seeking Alpha articles that EUV will replace multiple deposition-etch steps that are commonly used in multiple exposure DUV lithography processes. Readers can get extensive data from my Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Switch To ASML's EUV Lithography Will Impact The Entire Semiconductor Supply Chain.”

Clearly, the incorporation of EUV will be a headwind for AMAT (as well as competitors in the deposition-etch space), particularly since they represent 66% of AMAT’s revenues. But not only for '18-'19.

Investor Takeaway

The implication from AMAT management during its recent earnings call was that its semiconductor is a short-term blip. Dickerson’s comment that EUV is a ’18 and ’19 headwind can’t be further from the truth.

ASML shipped 18 EUV systems in 2018 and is expected to ship 30 in 2019 and 33 in 2020, 45 in 2021 and 50 in 2022. ASML’s customers buying these systems are also AMAT’s customers. TSMC (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) each had 10 systems delivered through 2018 while Intel (INTC) had seven. In 2019, I anticipate TSMC will buy 17 more, Samsung 5, and Intel 4.

These companies are not going to spend more than $100 million on each EUV tool if they didn’t anticipate that they would reduce the need to purchase deposition and etch equipment.

Yes, this is only three companies. But in 2018, INTC, TSM, and SSNLF generated combined revenues of $187,621 million that represented 49.2% of total semiconductor revenues. The move to EUV will have a significant impact on AMAT's future revenues, as will loss of revenues to competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.