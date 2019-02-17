Hidden Gem In ServisFirst BancShares

Intro / Investment Thesis

Headquartered in the greater Birmingham, Alabama metro area, ServisFirst (SFBS) is a relatively young commercial bank with over $8 billion in assets. Founded less than 20 years ago, ServisFirst launched itself with more start-up capitalization than any other bank in Alabama's history, and has since expanded into Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. ServisFirst utilizes a simple business model based on loan and deposit growth with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. Its primary source of revenue is the interest collected on its vast portfolio of loans which include home mortgage, business, and venture investments. Industrial and commercial loans account for roughly 40% of all lending business.

There are many reasons to love this bank besides their intense client-driven focus. SerivsFirst is steadily growing its assets, raising its dividend yield, and capturing more market share from the other banks in the region. The bank emphasizes an internal culture of keeping operating costs low and production high, which in turn allows them to enjoy wide margins, generating return for stockholders. Its stock has suffered somewhat from the October-December rout, and has not yet made a full recovery, which presents a great opportunity to buy this lesser known bank.

Organic Growth

ServisFirst took Birmingham by storm when it grew its deposits to nearly $1 billion in its first three years of operations. Its emphasis on client satisfaction has caused many people in the Birmingham area to abandon their traditional commercial banks of Regions (RF), Wells Fargo (WFC), and BBVA Compass (BBVA) and opt for the more convenient and simplistic experience of ServisFirst. Over the years, ServisFirst has grown from being a local bank to a regional bank, opening up new branches all across the southeast. As of 2017, only 58% of all ServisFirst deposits were in Alabama, a testimony to its explosive growth.

State % Deposits Alabama 58.3 Tennessee 22.5 Florida 6.4 Georgia 5.0 South Carolina 12.5

Source: ServisFirst 10-k

The banks rapid expansion across the southeast has allowed it to reach hundreds of commercial banking consumers, which has resulted in its deposit growth. As it takes on more deposits, it can make more loans and investments which generate income for the bank and returns for the stockholders. Over the last several years, ServisFirst has witnessed impressive growth across deposits, its loan portfolio, and its operating income:

Source: TD Ameritrade

In its most recent quarter for Q4 2018, ServisFirst topped $8 billion in assets for the first time. Overall deposits are up 14% from this time last year, and its loans are up by 12%. During the earnings conference call, the CEO of ServisFirst pointed out that this is the bank's 13th year of consecutive organic growth, implying that the bank even enjoys profitable quarters through market pullbacks. As ServisFirst keeps taking in deposits and pushing out loans, it will continue growing throughout 2019. As of now, ServisFirst is outpacing its competitors in terms of revenue growth and return on equity:

Source: TD Ameritrade

For its fourth quarter 2017, ServisFirst reported net income of $21.2 million, while it reported $36.2 million for Q4 2018, with return on stockholder's equity at 21.13% as opposed to 13.97% last year. Net interest income rose handsomely from $61.4 million to $68.9 million year-over-year. Average loans for the quarter amounted to $6.43 billion, compared to $5.72 billion from last year, a 13% increase, while its deposits grew from $6.03 billion to $6.74 billion year-over-year, a 12% increase.

Source: Q4 report

Aside from making loans with its clients' money, ServisFirst makes investments with it as well to generate income. Per its investment strategy, ServisFirst intends that its investment portfolio never consist of more than 60% municipal securities. Its current makeup is composed of 51.7% mortgage-backed securities, 25% state and municipal bonds, 10.3% Treasuries, and 13% corporate debt. ServisFirst seeks to accept shorter term investments with a lower intermediate yield in order to maintain higher degrees of liquidity to better service its main loan business.

ServisFirst engages in a wide variety of lending activities, but its largest segment is commercial. Primarily focused in lending in Alabama markets, ServisFirst makes commercial, agricultural, real estate, and general financial loans to consumers.

Dividend Yield

Where it stands, ServisFirst is poised to make strides in the coming years and generate a significant capital return to its shareholders through its focus on organic growth, however, ServisFirst is also concerned with providing cash returns to its shareholders in the form of dividends. In its most recent quarter, ServisFirst raised its dividend by 36% from $0.11 to $0.15 per share. ServisFirst still lags behind other banks in terms of dividend yield, but with its most recent raise, it signals to investors that it is willing to catch up. The dividend now offered by ServisFirst could be said to be high enough to now be attractive to general dividend investors, while its dividend's rate of growth outpaces its competitors, indicating that soon ServisFirst will close the gap and offer similar yields. In the meantime, the stock is still poised for significant gains, making this a good pick for any type of investor.

Conclusion

Though relatively small by national standards, ServisFirst has been making strides in the southeast and will eventually achieve status as a regional powerhouse. It outperforms its competitors in terms of total return, and its growing its dividend to attract long-term investors. Its policy of client-friendly banking allows ServisFirst to appeal to depositors with Southern charm while its loan portfolio and balance sheet assets grow at impressive lengths. Given the market's recent pullback, and how financials in general have not fully recovered to their pre-October levels, ServisFirst is in a strong position to offer both investors and intermediate traders alike significant returns in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.