Frontier Communications: 2019, When De-Leveraging Must Be A Prerequisite, Not Merely A 'Priority'

The key takeaway is that any value for the common shares will depend critically on aggressive de-leveraging by Frontier, similar to action CenturyLink has recently taken.

Over the past few years, the preponderance of the coverage has remained rightfully negative on Frontier's future as the value of both equity and credit have experienced massive declines.

Short interest has spiked another 20% while credit discounts remain near all-time highs, stating clearly a very pessimistic view of Frontier's securities value by the "voice of the markets".

Author's Note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value/deep-value/distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

"You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing after they have tried everything else" - Winston Churchill

And a late, breaking headline quote highly relevant to this article:

As I said, this change in policy (about reducing the dividend) isn't about a diminished view of our business; it is driven by our view that the long-term interest of shareholders are best served by proactively accelerating, de-levering to a new lower target range of 2.75 to 3.25 times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA" Jeff Storey, CEO CenturyLink, Inc. in Q4'18 Call ( on Page 2 of transcript found here).

I. Introduction:

Since April 1st, 2016 (date of consummation of the CTF Acquisition) through Feb 11th, 2019, the equity performance for Frontier Communications common stock (FTR) can be summarized in the following table:

(Table produced by author using quote and dividend data from Yahoo Finance, as obtained at close of business on Feb 11th, 2019. Short interest data was obtained from the NASDAQ website)

This table requires little commentary, with market prices declining more than 97%, the dividend (three times as large as the current share price at that time) having been eliminated and short interest running wild with impunity. Indeed, short interest has spiked up 20% in the most recent report from the previous all-time high, as shown in the attached graph:

(Table made by author from short interest data obtained from the NASDAQ website)

Again, short interest in FTR has spiked to all-time highs, representing a short interest of 47% of the float (49.5M short interest out of a float of 103.8M shares or 47.7%). At this point, the shorts appear to be exhibiting absolute confidence in their out-sized positions. Why not? They have been absolutely right in their assessment. Parenthetically, I am wondering whether this is not merely a record for Frontier, but perhaps a record for any equity, period. And Elon Musk thought he had a problem with half that level of short interest. "Full funding", anyone?

You will find no solace in the credit market where the discounts for Frontier credit also remain near their high levels:

(Graph made by author from FINRA bond quote data at mid-day on Feb 12th, 2019)

There are small discounts on debt due over the next two years, expecting them to be redeemed. One can see clearly the point at which concerns increase once as one enters 2021. Again, as the maturity on September 15th, 2022 approaches, there appears to be yet another step down in price (or increase in the discount), reflecting yet higher concern about that maturity. This is consistent with the article "September 15th, 2022", published above six months or so ago by this author, that illustrates a necessary re-organization at that point if different decisions don't begin to be made by management, citing this maturity (and the one following in Jan 2023) as critical tests of Frontier's ability to manage their balance sheet. Distinct from other, more positive articles on Frontier, a key premise for this author is that the unsecured market will remain closed to Frontier until they can show that these maturities can be redeemed (at least, may still be insufficient).

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the coverage of Frontier Communications since the CTF Acquisition has been negative, and rightfully so. The key negatives on which the more bearish contributors and commentators have been customer churn, net loss of customers, steady decline of revenue as well as simultaneous concern about unsustainable debt levels all represent key parts of a negative thesis on Frontier. Those with a negative view on this stock, including short sellers, have been absolutely right in their call for the years since April 1st, 2016. The titles of some of the recent articles essentially tell the stories: "After a 60% Decline, Frontier Offers Little Value" by Mr. Michael Henage, "Frontier Communications Disappoints Again" by Business Quant and the depressingly titled "Frontier Communications: Potential for No Shareholder Returns for the Next Decade" by Julian Lin.

Recently, more positive articles have appeared on Frontier by Mr. Bill Zettler, Mr. Russell Naisbett, by Mr. Glen Bradford, and most recently by The GeoTeam. Again, a variety of justifications for a more positive outlook are offered in these more recent articles, but some postulate a more positive outlook on revenue trends. The substantial cash flow is cited in some, suggesting that the company has sufficient cash flow to address the over-leveraged state of the Frontier balance sheet (with which this analyst agrees, with some stipulations). Two of the articles presume that the unsecured market will re-open to Frontier as they pay down the first tranches of debt; distinct from their more positive view, this author premises that the unsecured market will remain closed until at least 2023 to determine whether this management will be able to manage the $3B of debt maturing in the 2022-23 time frame and the total of $5+B in debt which must be redeemed by that point.

One commentator remarked in one post thread that "the Owl has been beating this same drum" as the more positive articles cited above. While it is true that my view has been more positive than many, this author has been beating a different drum rather than the same drum. I do not view nor have I written that the salvation of Frontier will come from new cash flow delivered by improved revenue or from the latest improvement program, from a re-opening of the unsecured market in that time period or for from sales of assets.

Rather, my view is that they can generate the resources to address their current challenges from better utilization of what they already have and it is on that basis that they should be planning their paths forward. You don't have to speculate or hope that something gets better; as we all know, hope is not a strategy. The only hope needed is a hope that the Frontier management and board realize the position in which they find themselves, finally if belatedly, and respond with different decisions to preserve what equity is left for the owners. The board must pivot to use cash for de-leveraging instead of unaffordable capital expenditures that do not appear to be delivering any returns to the company.

To illustrate this, let's incorporate the most up-to-date premises as input into the "September 15th, 2022" model, then see what it is telling us should be done to respond to Frontier's key challenge, which is over-leverage and excessive debt.

B. Updating Revenue Trends:

In an earlier article, "Frontier Communications Is Not Going to Zero - Here's Why", published on March 27th, 2017 (nearly two years ago), this author made a forecast that revenue decline would decrease to 1% quarter over quarter, the historical level prior to the CTF acquisition. This forecast was in contrast to many at that time suggesting that the 2-3% revenue declines per quarter experienced at that time would continue. That article included a table to demonstrate the historical standard of revenue decline for Frontier prior to the acquisition, reproduced here:

(Table produced by author for earlier publication from data obtained from Frontier Communications IR website and from Frontier SEC filings obtained from that site)

A short time later, that article was followed by two additional articles on Frontier Communications, with one entitled "Rebutting Mr. Resnick's Sohn Conference Short Recommendation" published on May 18th, 2017, that upgraded the forecast to include timing; that is, higher revenue declines would continue for the first six quarters after the acquisition, then abate back to the historic 4% annual or 1% quarter over quarter declines, starting in Q4'17.

The other article published later in 2017 (on August 8th, 2017), "Frontier Communications: Where Is Revenue Headed?', showed that revenue trends were converging on the historical 1% per quarter revenue decline rate using least squares regression analysis on the data to that point, even if there were only a few points. That is, even halfway through 2017, the regression analysis was already showing a convergence back to historic levels for revenue decline, as shown in this graph published in the August 2017 article:

(This and similar charts following this were produced by the author using data from the Frontier Communications IR website and Frontier's SEC filings found therein)

With five more quarters of earnings data available at this point, however, we can look back on this projection to determine how close it was (or wasn't) to what followed. Keep in mind that the competing vision for the future of revenue decline was ranging from 2.5-3% commonly, or an annual rate of revenue decline of 10-12%. This latter rate was not unreasonable, given the average of the actual revenue declines experienced to that point (i.e., shown by the blue dots representing the revenue declines reported) averaged 2.9% per quarter or nearly 12% per annum.

Through Q1'2018, the forecast appeared to continue to progress towards a 1% decline, as shown here:

The blue dots show the reported data, the orange dots represent the forecast upcoming revenue declines at that point, and the blue dotted line shows the exponential regression through the actual reported data. As the reader can see, the line appears, still, to be headed for 1% as I had reported in earlier articles, even if a quarter or so late. Average the Q4'17 and Q1'18 declines and you get 1.15%, nearing the promised land of 1%.

Alas, it was not to be. The Q2'18 revenue data was higher than 1% even as the regression continued to show the downward trend, still headed towards 1%. This suggested continuing progress to lower revenue declines, but with a moderating trend:

However, the Q3'18 revenue decline revealed what Q2 had not yet; that is the revenue decline trend was, in fact, remaining stubbornly near the 1.5% level:

With this additional point, a revised view of the trend begins to appear and allows us to use an entire year's worth of moving average data for the actual trend to finally emerge clearly. This is found here:

This take provides a view distinct from those available before which uses regression from all of the previous data. In contrast, this table provides a four quarter trailing view of the trend, dropping out earlier data. This approach filters out quarterly seasonality, by providing a full-year view, but still provides the most up-to-date view of revenue trends as it represents the most recent four quarters, de-emphasizing the impact of earlier data.

What we see here is that the revenue decline trend appears to be holding steady at 1.5% (quarterly) or so, representing the data back through Q2'17. Earlier views would have shown the same 6% annually (5.9%), but would have also shown a declining moving average, suggesting continued declines to yet lower levels. Two quarters later, one can now see that the moving average has appeared to have, well, stopped moving. In addition, this more clear view reveals an asymptote reached near the 6%/annum or 1.5%/quarter level rather than the earlier, lower prediction. Using the earlier graphic format, Q2'17 through Q3'18 looks like this after dropping off the earlier data,

with the regression line tracking the 1.5% revenue decline rate, appearing to be converging at that level and remaining there in a stable manner.

Some things you can only know for sure after the fact.

Takeaways on Revenue and Revenue Decline:

This author's forecast, made nearly two years ago, was correct in predicting a significant reduction in the revenue decline, but the actual reduction turns out to be about 70% of that predicted. That is, revenue decline appears to be hitting an asymptote at 1.5%, above the 1% expected by historical precedent and indicated by line regression, but below the 2.5-3% per quarter expected by many (based upon the average performance at the time of the forecast) as the on-going pace of decline going forward. The latest quarterly results show need to modify the cash flow models to reflect a structural, higher rate of revenue decline of 1.5%, up from the 1% used to this point. This suggests that some predicting revenue stability or even revenue growth may need to revisit their thesis. If anything, revenue decline appears to be increasing slightly rather than continuing to abate. Anything can happen and I would be the first to jump for joy on any revenue increase, but there is not a shred of evidence in the current data to date to suggest that this is a happening at this point. Green shoots may be coming but they are not above ground yet and are clearly not yet visible. Revenue stability qoq, or especially qoq revenue increases, if they are to appear, represent a significant divergence from the existing, prevailing trend. Those predicting substantially greater revenue declines than 6% per annum may also need to revisit their operating hypothesis going forward.

C. Is Free Cash Flow Cycles Driven By Capex?:

In one of the introductory bullets for Mr. Glen Bradford's article on "Green Shoots (referenced above), he mentions as one of the introductory bullets:

Q4 and Q1 are the quarters where Frontier makes the majority of its annual cash flow due to lower CapEx...

... and then wrote in the article, under the Headline "In Season":

Q4 and Q1 are the quarters where CapEx goes down because of the weather, so these next two reported quarters should print big cash flow numbers, destroying the theory that this company's cash flow is in secular decline.

"Cash Flow" was inferred by this author to mean Free Cash Flow, or FCF, as that would be what would be used for debt redemption and other discretionary purposes.

This author was curious about these claims as they had not been recognized to date in the analysis. In an effort to determine if something had been missed and get a view of when FCF is delivered during the year by quarter, tables of FCF and of Capex by quarter were created, using data reported since the CTF Acquisition and are found here:

(Chart produced by author using data obtained from Earnings Presentations found on Frontier Communications IR Website.)

In reality, most of the money (in fact, essentially all of the money) is made in Q2 and Q4, not Q1 and Q4.

Does this depend upon cycling capex? The answer is no as can be seen here:

(Chart produced by author using data obtained from Earnings Presentations found on Frontier Communications IR Website.)

In fact, one can see that there is only a small seasonality (if meaningful at all) for capex spending by quarter, with a slight uptick in Q3 and all other quarters being essentially equal. This table includes capex by quarter, whether described as Business Operations or Integration capex. This impact would have not more than a $20M impact on cash flow, de minimis relative to the large swings evident (of $200-300M) in the earlier cash flow table.

So, we find that there is little seasonality in capex, there is massive swings of FCF in successive quarters and that the "money made", or Free Cash Flow, is generated in Q2 and Q4, not Q1 and Q4. How does one explain all this?

The actual fluctuation is due to the timing of the use of cash to pay for interest relative to the timing of the charge for interest on the Profit and Loss statement, not capex. On the profit and loss statement, interest is charged on a quarterly basis. However, most of the bonds collect interest on a semi-annual basis. This might not otherwise cause such an issue as bonds might be also staggered so that roughly the same amount of interest is collected in each quarter.

That does not appear to be the case for Frontier's debt. A majority of the interest appears to be paid in Q1 and Q3 of each year. So, for example, in a given Q2, the interest is charged against earnings, but the cash to pay that interest is not disbursed to be bondholder, remains in the treasury and boosts cash flow. However, in Q3, a like amount of total interest is again charged to the earnings statement, but a majority amount of cash is disbursed to pay the full semi-annual interest due, not merely the current quarter's interest. What results is that Q1 and Q3 show constrained (even negative) cash flow for those quarters, while Q2 and Q4 make up for those quarters by exhibiting very high cash flow (during which the cash is accumulated to be paid in the following quarter). This can be seen clearly in the table and, if you dig deeply enough into the quarterly commentary, one can find management referring to this effect on cash flow. Finally, this trend was noted in the Q3'18 earnings call by the CFO, Sheldon Bruha as follows:

Our cash interest payments are significantly higher in Q1 and Q3 and lower in Q2 and Q4. So this result fits with our normal quarterly pattern. Finally, trailing 12-month operating free cash flow in Q3 was positive $604 million.

In addition, this trend appears to have become more pronounced as time has passed as one can see from perusing the cash flow table above.

This impact "washes out" after each semi-annual period and cash flow converges with the earnings impact to net this distortion out to zero. If one looks over multiple, even numbers of quarters, it makes no difference as the windfall in the one quarter is offset one quarter later by an equal and opposite charge. Because this impact "washes" out when successive quarters are combined, it is ignored in the cash flow modeling used below, since the purpose of those models is to look at cash needed versus available over years, not for individual quarters.

By the way, Mr. Bradford is correct that Q4 should show strong FCF, so expect something like $300M for FCF for Q4'18.

Takeaways:

Cyclicality in Free Cash Flow is due to timing of interest payments versus charges against the earnings statement, not due to cyclicality in capex. Look to Q2 and Q4 to deliver the FCF for Frontier for the year, with small or even negative FCF delivered in Q1 and Q3 of a given year.

D. Frontier's Ability to Manage Capital Expenditures:

The capital expenditures table provided above also reveals something else about Frontier's ability to manage capital expenditures. Throughout much of my career, a major part of my role was to manage a capital budget; as a consequence, I notice certain things about how capex gets managed. One of them is whether one hits the range of capex committed, whether one operates close to the middle of the range and whether variability is both up and down or just up.

Let's consider Frontier's performance. In each of the first three quarters, Frontier management guided to a capex range of $1.0-$1.15B in capex. Keep in mind that this guidance is given after about a third of the quarter (one month) has already passed, so one knows for sure what a third of the capital spending will be and ought to know what will happen in the immediate future over the next two months. As it turns out, $1.15B of annual spending calculates to $287.5M per quarter. We can now assess how Frontier managed spending relative to guidance made during the same quarter in which the guidance is given:

The reader will note quickly that, in each of the first three quarters of 2018, capex blew through the top end of the guidance range (which itself is as big as all Montana) given during the same quarter, missing successively by 3.4%, 11.4% and 14.6%. In other words, Frontier has guided capex within an enormous range provided each quarter, then missed significantly higher in each quarter. Put differently, at no time during this year has Frontier operated within the capital guidance that they had been giving the public.

It is clear that Frontier management does not have capital spending under control at present, is not being candid with the shareholders about their true plans for capex, or both.

Just to make a point: in November (with only 60 days left in the year), Frontier finally grasped the blinding glimpse of the obvious, that they were going to miss their 2018 capex budget by a mile, and guided capex higher (to $1.2B for the year and $250M for the Q4. I will predict that they will miss this as well, exceeding the top of both their quarterly and annual guidance yet again. Frontier has not spent "only" $250M since the CTF Acquisition was consummated; therefore, I doubt that they have a capital management capability in place to be able to manage that down. Let's see where they come in on capital when they report later in the month, but I'll bet you a Snickers bar that they exceed my forecast of $290M (itself 15% above their Q4 guidance) when they report.

We will return later to capital management and what this portends for the future.

Takeaway:

Frontier does not appear to be able to manage their capital spending effectively.

E. Using a Simplified Free Cash Flow Model to Assess Differing Strategies for Frontier to Regain Financial Strength and Return to a Sustainable Enterprise:

In a series of articles written in the second half of 2018, which included "September 15th, 2022" (published on September 12th) cited above as "Frontier Communications: Take Control of Your Destiny" (published on December 3rd), the development of a simple financial model was described to provide a simple method estimate cash flow available for future debt redemption, with the model using those few elements which impact 95+% of the cash flow. This model was then used to highlight differences between the existing approach used by Frontier to address their issues and compare it to an alternative strategy of focused de-leveraging to deliver a sustainable enterprise, as discussed in the December article. In the interest of article length, I would refer those interested in the details of the model to the September article.

The tables used in the "Take Control" article are reproduced here to highlight the differences between the current approach taken by Frontier leadership and an alternative de-leveraging strategy recommended by this author (as well as other investors in this name equally concerned about its future). In these tables, EBITDA and interest expense are shown, which are used to calculate a proxy for Cash Flow from Operations, which is then used to pay for capex and for debt reduction. These tables now higher rate of revenue decline, as discussed above, moving to 1.5% per quarter from the earlier 1% premise used. The upshot of this change is that EBITDA moves down each quarter by 1.5%.

The base case of continuing the current strategy with no change is this:

Clearly, the new view (with a greater decline in EBITDA) looks even less attractive than when this table was presented a couple of months back. Yes, as Mr. McCarthy indicated, "we all agree" that we will make it to 2022 in terms of managing maturities; however, what is clear is that the company will not make it OUT of 2022 without a financial re-organization.

However, the board and management has put their faith in a new plan to improve EBITDA and revenue by $500M. The way it is presented, the reader could be lulled into believing that it will prevent a failure from happening, but it doesn't as one can see here:

While $500M in additional EBITDA added to the existing EBITDA trend in Q1'21 is improving the situation, it isn't improved enough to prevent a failure in 2022, as this author has suggested in earlier articles. The problem is that there is simply not enough runway post Q1'21 (when the benefits are to be delivered) to make a sufficient difference. This suggests, and we will return to this below, that one needs to start much earlier in reducing the pile of debt maturities looming in the intermediate future.

In addition, this plan assumes that everything goes perfectly and that this management and board deliver 100% of what they promised. Again, as we have discussed in previous articles, the management and board delivered about half of the net benefit (given every benefit of the doubt) that they promised and that the claimed to have actually delivered. Earlier articles covered the difficulty in seeing the net benefit claimed by the company, $350M, whereas actual analysis of their financials has only been able to identify about half that number, $175M, in net improvement. Assume that the company delivers in the next program what they delivered in the last program, about half of the promised benefits, and you get this result:

There is too little additional cash put into the deleveraging effort too late to make a difference.

Clearly, the way we are headed with the current approach, no proposal by the company appears to come close to managing the upcoming maturities. This leaves only very unattractive options: asset sales under duress with little ability to receive fair value, refinancing (if at all) will be done under punitive terms, or other transactions also done under duress where nothing close to fair value can be secured.

We need a different approach to delivering sufficient cash to manage upcoming maturities as I described in the "Take Control of Your Destiny" article. The way forward has already been described by the CEO of CenturyLink above: repurpose cash (in their case, from an unaffordable dividend, and in this case, from unaffordable capex) into a major effort to reduce leverage.

In the De-Leveraging case, capex is reduced to $200M per quarter, down from about $300M during 2016-2018. This leaves all of the estimated $400M maintenance capex in place plus about half of the current annual "growth" capex of $800M, reduced to $400M for 2019. On a quarterly basis, growth capex would be reduced from $200M to $100M/Q. This provides an additional capacity of $100M/Q to address debt. Modeling use of $75M to be made to reduce the $2B tranche due in September 2022 (leaving a bit more cash in the Treasury to address short-term maturities), and premising purchase of that debt at 60% of face value, results in a reduction of the September 2022 to be reduced by $125M per quarter. This slowly reduces interest expense, and results in only a small amount of that tranche remaining to be paid at maturity. The revolver must still be employed to mop up the debt due Jan 2023, but it remains within the limits of the revolver to do so, then with some time before the next big tranches are due (and with the potential for the unsecured market to open back up, given the $5+B debt that has been retired). The one piece of Co-bank secured debt is retired along with all of the unsecured debt between now through Q1'23.

That would look something like this:

Clearly, de-leveraging is not merely the best choice, it is the only choice for equity owners to retain any equity value five years out.

It is at this point where critics of this approach will say, "But Owl, you idiot, if you don't continue to invest massive amounts of capex, Frontier will continue to shrink/not have the ability to reach steady revenue/not grow". "You must continue to invest or Frontier will be in trouble".

Here are my responses:

Frontier has invested about $3.3B in capital since the CTF Acquisition. Of this $3.3B, as I have estimated in earlier articles, about $1.2-1.3B is probably focused on maintenance capex. This lines up with managements estimate of growth versus maintenance capex, with a bit higher maintenance capex mentioned here. This leaves about $2B in investments for growth. Since the CTF Acquisition, Frontier has reported quarterly earnings ten times, with revenue declining consistently for the last six reports at a very constant rate of 1.5% (now in retrospect). Where is the growth secured with that $2B in investment? Not one dollar of growth has even been reported in any quarter as these massive investments have been made. Indeed, it doesn't look like this $2B has even bent the decline curve as we have discussed above. "Frontier would have shrunk even more if that investment would not have been made." could be anticipated as a concern as it has in the past. OK, how do you know that? How can you demonstrate that? To this point, having asked this question, I continue to wait for the answer. In fact, I do not find even a scintilla of evidence to support this claim. It may well be true and it is certainly intuitively reasonable. However, there is little tangible evidence to support this as a significant contributor over the past six or so quarters. Dear Reader, consider redeploying capital to repurchase the 2022 September maturity bonds at 10.5% yield on face. Let's call it 10% to make this easy. They are currently selling at a bit below 60% of face, so let's call it 60%. Now, the equivalent bond "yield" at 60% of face value is 16.7%, so let's call it 16%. Investing in these bonds at these prices delivers a guaranteed 16% yield while reducing risk for the company. Does it look to you like Frontier has gotten a 16% yield on the $2B in "growth" investments to date? Is the current "growth" investments yielding, in aggregate for the portfolio, 16%? 10%? 2%? One cannot identify much of any return over the past two years from the financials and Frontier has not provided any return data on capital since the CTF Acquisition. However, given the direction of revenue and EBITDA, it is highly unlikely that $320M in benefits due solely to capex is being obtained from earlier capex. De-Leveraging allows me a guaranteed 16% yield starting immediately. To be frank, this analyst don't believe the claims that reducing the "growth capex" by half would have a major impact on the company over the next three to four years, if ever. Early on, this seemed reasonable, but as time has passed, this likelihood of this impact appears to be less and less probable as it continues not to show up. I don't believe that appreciable growth has been delivered, so cutting zero in half is still zero. Even with that, half of that capex would remain in place, presumably focused on the better half of the former investment portfolio which, in my experience, would deliver 80-90% of the benefits of an investment pool twice as large. "But Owl, the debt is going to be addressed by asset sales". One of my nightmares is, realizing that the board and leadership have allowed too much time to pass, that they will attempt to do "Hail Mary" asset sales. Under duress and with little time remaining, just what kind of prices do you think this leadership will be able to secure? The winner in a negotiation is the party with the better alternative, and that will not be Frontier but rather the other party. The majority of market participants have been derogatory about this company's ability to purchase assets at fair prices, so why now do they believe that they will become super-sales personnel? Likely, they would be forced to sell their flowers, keep their weeds, divesting the very heart of what could otherwise be the core cash flow that they can use to redeem their way out of this hole. "I don't believe your model will exactly predict what will happen in the future". That is OK because neither do I. However, what the models do show is the relative effect of competing strategies, starting with the identical cash input for all strategies. The reader can then observe the output of the respective strategies, based upon identical cash flow input, on the financial results that emerge from each strategy. Even if the model inputs are tilted to more or less optimistic basis, the differences in the strategies remain clear and distinct. The de-leveraging strategy provides a substantial, step-change improvement in survival odds and is the only realistic hope to return to solvency. Finally, to return to the original point full circle, the concern about shrinkage in revenue doesn't matter. If Frontier fails to de-lever, my equity value is headed towards zero with high probablity. Therefore, whatever putative revenue decline increases may occur won't matter as the alternative that offers better revenue results in a complete elimination of equity value. What remains will matter only to the next set of owners. However, if Frontier pivots to de-leveraging, there is a reasonable chance of remaining a solvent enterprise past March 2023. I would rather still own a company that is 85% (or 70%) as large as today's company rather than own zero percent of a company twice as large taken over by the unsecured creditors. So, even if the critics are right about revenue, it doesn't matter, because we know the alternative is certain failure. There really is not much of a choice here.

Now having tried all other options, perhaps the board and management will finally do the right thing at last, with apologies to Mr. Churchill.

F. Last Points:

Let me start by letting Mr. Daniel McCarthy speak for himself as to the "Priorities" of Frontier Communications, as articulated at the end of the Q3'18 earnings call:

Well, thank you everybody. I just wanted to leave you with the following thoughts and observations. So first, our third quarter results were solid despite the seasonal headwinds we experienced. Second, we are expanding our product offerings and continue to focus on leveraging our fiber networks to be on the leading edge of services. And finally, we are rapidly expanding our transformation program, and we will continue to accelerate this program over the coming quarters. So I want to thank you for joining us today, and I look forward to updating you on our Q4 results.

Not one word about the central issue of the valuation of Frontier securities or the clear, existential threat to the equity of the company due to excessive leverage. Mr. Bruha had talked again about 2020 and 2021 maturities, as if those were important current developments rather than yesterday's accomplishments recycled. As we have seen above, "everyone agrees" (as Mr. McCarthy mentioned in the recent UBS conference) that Frontier will manage maturities through 2021 and into 2022. I myself wrote about that some nearly a half a year ago. The good news is that the former CFO Mr. McBride did indeed do a fantastic job of clearing the runway of maturities into 2022. Congratulations! The bad news is that this was yesterday's news and there is a huge $3.4B debt wall looming in 2022 and early 2023, with no apparent plan as to how this will be addressed as management's "go-to" plan can be shown to have a very high probability of failure short of salvation from a "deux ex machina".

Unfortunately, like much of Frontier's commentary, they neglect to focus on the key issues, distracting the attention of the equity owners by discussing solutions to less important issues. This attitude reminds me of Julius Caesar's attitude towards the oracle who had earlier offered the warning, "Beware the Ides of March". Caesar mocked the oracle early on that fateful day with the dismissive line, "Well, seer, the Ides of March has come".

The oracle's answer was "Aye, Caesar, but they have not gone". My answer to Mr. McCarthy's and Mr. Bruha's equally dismissive commentary about debt maturities would go something like this: "You may have managed your maturities into 2022, but you won't leave 2022 as a solvent company without taking decisive action". My cautionary note is less poetic but more clear.

The Frontier team appears absolutely unprepared to meet the funding challenges in 2H'22 and 1H'23, even if they deliver one hundred percent on their commitment for the $500M program; with their track record, there is some reasonable concern that they will fall far short of their own goal, which itself will not come close to solving the debt maturities problem. It is not even clear from their commentary that they have visibility to the looming threat, as they continue to tout their other "priorities" as articulated by Mr. McCarthy in the last quarterly meeting.

De-leveraging cannot merely be another priority for Frontier nor another subject of conversation to be left to the last three minutes of their earnings call. De-leveraging must become a prerequisite to every other thing that they are doing. They need to start now and must be the central discussion point in their earnings discussions going forward.

My hopes for guidance offered in the Frontier earnings calls for Q4'18 and Q1'19 are offered below, with a focus on de-leveraging. Clearly, this is a hope rather than a prediction. Prior to Feb 26th, Mr. McCarthy just might want to consider Mr. Storey's actions on the CenturyLink (CTL) leverage, then note that Mr. Storey has a much less daunting problem than Frontier while reacting more decisively to that lesser threat, at least in his words (actions to be determined later).

G. Two Options for 2019 Guidance Having Credibility to Address Current Challenges:

There are two distinct messages and directions that can be provided from the guidance in two weeks:

a. Pivot to De-Leveraging: As I have suggested above, Frontier should begin the call with a discussion about the need to redeem debt, making this the first item in their coverage and central to their earnings update. They should guide to $800M in capital expenditures for 2019, with a range of $175-225M per quarter and an annual expenditures of $700-900M for the year. Throughout the year, they will converge toward the middle of that range, rather than continuing to miss ever higher. They will report on the Q4 redemption in the Feb call along with commentary about the upcoming Q1 redemption, showing a NET reduction in debt equal to 90% of their free cash flow or higher. By the Q1 call, use the revolver to redeem in its entirety the April 2022 tranche of $500M, costing $300M at a 40% discount, then using on-going cash to restore the revolver towards full availability. Use the other half of the "growth capex" to do the best possible job of supporting the business. Since one can still focus on the better half of the projects during 2019, this is likely to mitigate much of the effects of reduced capex, although clearly not eliminating it. It would be interesting to see what that impact actually is. After covering this item, they can talk about the rest of the operations or whatever else they wish.

b. Keep Doing the Same Thing, Expecting a Different Result: The more probable outcome is that Frontier will keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result. They have guided a trivial reduction in capital expenditures for 2019, merely getting back to the 2018 guidance, and will be unlikely to show returns for that capital, yet again. They will tout, once again, the $500M improvement project which delivers only $1-2B too little cash, resulting in near certain failure in Q4'22 (or Q1'23, if they are very lucky). I don't believe this last point will be a feature of their commentary.

If they chose b., then here are steps that I would recommend to them to take to improve their credibility (also likely to be ignored):

a. Announce that the board will defend their plan in an open, public Annual Meeting in May 2019 rather than conducting it from an underground bunker at an undisclosed location as they have the last two years. Show belief in your plan to presenting to your owners your plan to save the company face-to-face, with some modeling of your own to prove that it makes financial sense and will close the debt "cash balance".

b. You have claimed that the recent $350M improvement program was a complete success in the Q2'18 report. Some of us can only find, at most, half of that as a net benefit. (where I can find a net benefit of only half that amount, and that is you get every benefit of the doubt). OK, fine, present an accounting of the before (Q1-Q2'17 performance) and after (Q2-Q3'18 performance) of that program to demonstrate where that $350M net benefit is. No one would be more happy than I to learn that I am wrong about a claim of reaching half of the objective. Prove your claim that you did indeed reach the $350M target that you have claimed.

c. You claim that you are in control of upcoming maturities going forward. Great, now let me please call that bluff and ask that you prove it with a revised compensation format. New compensation program: feel free to continue to use unimportant metrics as you have in the past to identify how the board and leading management team members are compensated. However, that compensation will now constitute distributions of restricted stock units, which are equivalent to current equity, except that they cannot be redeemed until March 15th, 2023. Functionally, this is 30 days after the 30-day grace period of the last debt tranche that I claim you will not redeem with your plan and, poetically, it is the Ides of March. Failure to navigate those maturities will result in your bonuses being zero between now and then. I suspect that such a system would turn de-leveraging from an annoying discussion into the board's "Holy Grail".

So prove me wrong by using an incentive program to send that message that you are really are in complete control of your maturities in a way that is meaningful. This analyst wants to ensure that you are in the same boat as your owners rather than sailing off in a golden lifeboat.

Mr. McCarthy, please take control of the destiny of Frontier. Change course, pivot to de-leveraging and move toward addressing the financing challenge that Frontier now faces. Time is running out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR, CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.