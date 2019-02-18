Infinera: Will The Pain End?

Investors should closely listen in on management's commentary about whether their customers are still withholding purchases and how big of a growth catalyst 5G is for its business.

Infinera (INFN) reports its Q4 earnings on February 21. Sales of the communications equipment provider have considerably slowed down of late, dragging its shares lower, so investors would be hoping for its top-line figure to start growing at healthy rates once again.

Apart from only tracking the headline numbers, investors should also closely monitor whether customers have resumed their rate of purchases and how well the company is poised to benefit from the telecom industry’s shift to 5G as these key items can meaningfully drive Infinera's growth in FY19. Let's take a closer look.

5G Rollout

Let me start by saying that telecom firms and OEMs across most major developed markets are planning to roll out 5G services in a meaningful way in 2019. The new wireless networking standard isn’t just about more bandwidth, but it also opens up various kinds of applications in the Internet of Things vertical. So, networking hardware manufacturers are banking on increased bandwidth requirements to drive more sales.

While Infinera doesn’t explicitly list all its customers, it mentioned in its last 10K filing that customer verticals included “Tier-1 carriers for domestic and international networks, Tier-2 and Tier-3 carriers, ICP and data center operators, multiple system operators/cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, submarine network operators, enterprise customers, and research and education/government entities.” Its largest customer during 2017 was CenturyLink -- a major telecommunications company in the U.S.

Interestingly, CenturyLink noted in its Q4 earnings call held earlier this week that it’s positioning itself to benefit from the industry’s shift to 5G standards. Here’s the relevant excerpt for your reference (emphasis is mine):

We actively sell Dark Fiber to an array of content providers, large enterprises, and are working with most major wireless operators to explore how we can work with them on their 5G initiatives to expand our network and our capabilities. We tend to focus on the large nationwide deals that benefit from the scope and scale of our fiber network but we routinely win regional and metro fiber deals with customers.

So, Infinera’s investors should closely monitor management’s commentary on how they expect CenturyLink’s purchases to trend in FY19. Sure, CenturyLink’s management sounded quite bullish on laying down new fiber and capitalizing on the 5G opportunity in its last earnings call, but can that result in a material uptick in sales for Infinera in the next fiscal year? CenturyLink is a major customer for Infinera after all and the former’s purchase momentum can meaningfully impact the latter’s sales trajectory in FY19.

Besides, Infinera completed the acquisition of Coriant – a competing networking platforms provider -- in Q4 CY18. While I’m sure that Infinera’s customer list and order book would have grown post the buyout, investors should try to get some clarity on how well is Infinera poised to grow from the industry’s transition to 5G. Another benchmark for the same would be how many of the combined entity’s customers are planning to ramp their purchases, or see their bandwidth requirements surging in FY19 due to 5G?

A healthy 5G ramp could have broadly three implications for Infinera:

Its customers, whether its telecom or datacenter operators, are bound to increase their instant bandwidth purchases on their ICE4 equipment resulting in high margin revenue for Infinera. Customers who are nearing the limits of their ICE3 platforms would be encouraged to migrate to ICE4, resulting in low-margin hardware revenue for Infinera. Customers who are on ICE4 platforms and are nearing 50-70% bandwidth limits may actively consider moving over to Infinera’s ICE5 platforms when they come out next year.

It’s anyone’s guess what the mix would look like, so investors should also look for clarity on the same.

Coriant Story

Expanding further on the Coriant buyout, Infinera’s Brad D. Feller, their CFO, noted during their Q3 earnings call held in November that the combined entity’s customers had withheld their purchases until they gained more clarity on how the combined roadmap would look like. I’ve exhaustively explained and discussed this aspect of Infinera’s slowdown in my past article (read- Infinera: The Good And The Bad). But here’s the relevant excerpt from their Q3 conference call for your reference:

...we will endure a couple quarters of challenged revenue as customers have paused spend, taking time to assess our new roadmap and support plans for existing products, as well as aligning contractual arrangements. I believe this is a temporary phenomenon that was most pronounced on the Coriant side in Q3. We are working through this pause by actively engaging with customers and demonstrating the combined capabilities of the new Infinera. While the feedback from customers we have met so far is that they believe in the opportunity of the combination, we are still uncertain when they will turn back on spend.

So essentially, investors should closely monitor:

whether Infinera’s customers are still holding back on their purchases out of confusion regarding the combined company's roadmap, or

deferring their purchases due to macroeconomic conditions, or

moving to a different vendor altogether as maybe they don’t want too much exposure to a single vendor.

The answer to this question would largely determine how Infinera’s sales, along with its stock, could trend post its Q4 results.

It’s been more than three months since Infinera’s management made the above-mentioned statement. That’s more than sufficient time for sales teams to simplify their roadmaps and reassure their customers about the lifecycle of the products under question. My guess is that Infinera and Coriant’s customers are withholding purchases so they don’t end up buying equipment that’s scheduled for deprecation or nearing their end of lives.

Let me share a personal experience, maybe that’ll shed some light on how this whole thing works. I’m consulting for a sales distributor that deals in security systems for brick and mortar stores. Some of the SKUs have been deprecated, their units aren’t being produced anymore and relatively better models have replaced them. But most customers aren’t aware of this situation and they’re still buying old outdated inventory. A few tech savvy customers know about this situation and they’re waiting for new SKUs to be available, which probably resonates with what Infinera’s customers are doing as well.

But coming back to Infinera, investors should closely listen in on management’s commentary on when exactly demand for its products would normalize. Their management was unclear about when its customers would resume their prior rate of purchases during their last earnings call, so maybe this time around they would have some answers to reassure investors that their sales won’t fall any further. Also, if the demand is normalizing sometime soon, then can we expect Infinera’s sales to rebound in a meaningful way due to any possible pent-up demand? That may be pure conjecture but I believe it’s a valid question.

Final Thoughts

Granted that Infinera is a technologically sound company but there are a few challenges ahead of the networking equipment provider that can make or break its growth prospects for FY19. If its customers continue to withhold or defer their purchases, Infinera’s sales may continue to languish and I believe its shares would fall further in that scenario. So, investors should be vigilant and closely monitor its earnings report next week. The company would need to show robust and sustainable signs of growth before its shares trend higher.

