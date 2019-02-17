Bonavista Energy: The Dividend Doesn't Make Sense

My estimation of fair value is below the market capitalization. But the potential volatility of the stock price is important considering the leverage.

Despite the difficulties and the risks, management maintained the dividend instead of focusing on the net debt reduction.

The 2019 production and the funds flow are expected to drop while the debt wall is approaching and the total netbacks stay low.

Bonavista Energy released the FY 2018 results and the guidance for 2019.

Bonavista (OTCPK:OTCPK:BNPUF) released the 2018 annual results and the 2019 guidance. The company generated free cash flow and controlled its costs. Except that, I don't see anything positive.

The production dropped, the total netbacks are low, a big part of the high net debt is due in 2020 and 2021. And the 2019 guidance confirms the difficulties. Management planned a production drop to generate limited free cash flow.

Despite the risks, the company keeps on paying a dividend instead of focusing on reducing the net debt.

The market capitalization is a bit higher than my estimation of fair value. But considering the low netbacks and the debt, a small variation of the netbacks will involve important volatility.

Image source: anita_starzycka via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 earnings

The Q4 and FY production declined by 9% and 4% YoY.

Source: annual report 2018

The drop in the production is due to the reduction of capex. Spending above the cash flow is not an option anymore for the company. The debt level is already high. And issuing shares at such a low price would dilute shareholders. The company also faced production curtailments.

low natural gas pricing, third party processing constraints and ethane rejection [...] impacted fourth quarter average production volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day." - Source: annual report 2018

And compared with last year, the company realized lower oil and gas prices, before and after hedges.

Source: annual report 2018

The lower realized prices are a logical consequence of the lower benchmark oil and gas prices compared with last year, except for the Dawn hub.

Source: annual report 2018

But the exposure to the Dawn hub represented only 14% of the gas production.

Source: annual report 2018

We can also see the importance of hedges in the table above. And management confirmed a strategy that leaves ample room to keep on hedging a significant part of the production.

The Board of Directors has approved a commodity price risk management limit of 70% of forecasted revenues, net of royalties for the subsequent twelve month period, 60% in years two and three and 25% in years four and five, provided that no more than 80% of forecasted revenues, net of royalties

During Q4, the net effect of hedges was negligible with less than C$0.3 million of realized gains. But the C$139 million of unrealized gains from financial contracts show hedges will provide strong support to the realized prices over the next quarters.

Source: annual report 2018

Total per-unit cash costs were stable during Q4 and can be compared with Birchcliff's (OTCPK:BIREF) costs.

Source: author, based on company reports

As a result of lower revenues and stable costs, adjusted funds flow decreased by 29% YoY to reach C$61.075 million. The net capex, at C$56.43 million, stayed below the adjusted funds flow. But the net debt still increased by C$40 million QoQ, mostly because of the stronger U.S. dollar. An important part of the debt is denominated in US$.

Source: annual report 2018

Year-over-year, the net debt stayed stable, though. But with lower adjusted funds flow, the debt ratios worsened.

Source: annual report 2018

The net debt is becoming risky from several perspectives:

The net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio, above 3, becomes high.

In 2020 and 2021, about US$300 million - approximately two years of 2019 expected adjusted funds flow - will expire.

The exposure to the U.S. dollar is an extra risk the company can't control.

The production will keep on dropping

Considering the depressed AECO gas prices and the high debt, management limited the capex in 2019. Of course, this decision comes at the cost of lower production.

We will focus on maximizing cash flow from operating activities with a goal to generate adjusted funds flow(1) in excess of what is required to maintain our forecasted production. We plan to allocate these funds to reduce our net debt(1) to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our future financial flexibility.

The 2019 capital program is forecasted to range between C$130 and C$170 million. As a comparison, in 2018, the company spent a net amount of C$171.3 million for the production to decrease by 4%.

The 2019 production is expected to drop again. Management forecasts the annual production to be between 65,000 and 69,000 boe per day, corresponding to a decrease of about 3% YoY.

As a consequence of the lower production, the expected adjusted funds flow drops to the range of C$170 million to C$200 million. When taking into account the C$10.2 million cash outflow the dividend represents, there is not much free cash flow left for the debt reduction. And with a net debt above C$800 million, the debt to adjusted funds flow ratio will increase again, exceeding 4.

Thus, I see only a few possibilities for the company to manage the debt at acceptable conditions:

Slash the dividend to be in a better position to negotiate a rollover of the debt.

Sell some assets. But the company doesn't own huge reserves. Despite declining production, the 2P RLI (Proved + Probable Reserve Life Index) amounts to only 18.76.

Use the credit facility. But this will increase the costs of debt.

In this context, I don't understand why management maintained the dividend.

A risky bet

Besides providing my estimations of intrinsic value for Bonavista, I'll compare Bonavista and Birchcliff. Both companies operate a similar production mix with equivalent volumes.

Source: author, based on company reports

Bonavista generated total netbacks after hedges of about C$1/mcfe over the last few quarters. Thanks to a better marketing diversification, Birchcliff realized a total netback of about C$3/mcfe.

Source: author, based on company reports

For the intrinsic valuation, I assume Bonavista will generate total netbacks at the same level as during the last few quarters (C$1/mcfe). I apply a 12x multiple to the profits the company would realize while keeping the production flat.

Source: author, based on company reports

The market values the company at a higher price compared with my estimation of fair value. But with a total netback at C$1/mcfe, a small variation of costs or realized prices will impact the intrinsic valuation by a wide margin. And the high debt adds volatility to the equity.

The lower flowing barrel valuation compared with Birchcliff makes sense as Birchcliff generates higher netbacks.

Source: author, based on company reports

And from a reserves perspective, Birchcliff has much more non-producing reserves. Birchcliff's RLI for non-producing reserves is twice Bonavista's RLI.

Source: author, based on company reports

Thus, Bonavista is a riskier bet on the short-term liquids and gas prices in Canada. The company needs to improve its netbacks to face the approaching debt wall.

Conclusion

In Q4, the company reported a drop in production and low netbacks. And the 2019 guidance indicates the trend will continue as management is trying to reduce capex to generate some free cash flow.

But with a high debt to adjusted funds flow ratio and limited free cash flow, the company should focus on debt reduction instead of maintaining the dividend.

The company generates low total netbacks and an important part of the high debt will expire in a couple of years. Thus, Investing in the company is a risky bet on better Canadian oil and gas prices in the short term.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.