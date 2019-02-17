Occidental Petroleum: A Reliable Dividend Payer In A Tough Market

In what has been a volatile period for oil prices ripe with uncertainty, there has been one constant: Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s ability to reward investors with dividends. The company has recently released its quarterly results which should give confidence to investors since the company looks well positioned to continue going this way in the future, even though oil prices could end up averaging lower in 2019 as compared to last year.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Occidental Petroleum has recently released its fourth quarter results in which its core earnings almost trebled from a year ago to $1.22 per share, although the growth was driven almost entirely by the midstream and marketing segment. The company’s oil and gas production business benefited from 12.7% increase in output to 700,000 boe per day and slightly higher oil price realization (up 4.5% on YoY basis) but this was offset in large part by higher operating expenses and a negative mark-to-market adjustment on carbon dioxide purchase contracts. As a result, the company’s adjusted earnings from the oil and gas segment dipped by 4% to $365 million.

The final quarter of last year was a challenging period for oil producers as the price of the US benchmark oil gradually dropped from more than $75 a barrel in early-October to as low as $43 in December. Occidental’s worldwide realized oil price ended up averaging just $56.11 a barrel, down from more than $60 a barrel in every other quarter of 2018. As a result, the company’s adjusted earnings for the oil and gas business also came in substantially lower than the adjusted profits of $750 million, $780 million, and $963 million reported for 1Q18, 2Q18, and 3Q18 respectively.

But despite the dip in earnings, Occidental still ended up generating strong levels of cash flows, which highlights the strength of the company’s business and underpins its ability to continue rewarding investors with dividends even in a weak oil price environment. This is one of the main reasons why Occidental didn’t cut the dividend during the oil price downturn. In fact, it has been consistently growing annual payouts since 2002.

In the fourth quarter, Occidental generated $1.88 billion of operating cash flows (before changes in working capital) which was enough to cover not only the capital expenditures of $1.34 billion but nearly all of the dividends of $594 million as well. On top of this, Occidental also generated the highest levels of semi-annual operating cash flows since 2014 in H2-2018, in spite of the dip in prices in December. The company’s full-year results were even better. It generated more than $8.1 billion of operating cash flows in 2018 which fully covered capital expenditure of $4.97 billion as well as dividends of $2.37 billion. As a result, the company ended last year with $764 million of cash flows in excess of CapEx and dividends ($8.1Bn-$4.97Bn-$2.37Bn).

This year, however, is going to be challenging since oil prices are expected to average around $55 to $60 a barrel, as per estimates from various analysts, down from $65 last year. The commodity was hovering at $54 a barrel at the time of this writing. Occidental is preparing for a tough business environment and has decided to slash capital spending in 2019 by around $500 million, or 10%, to $4.5 billion. I believe the company has taken the right decision since it will make it easier for Occidental to preserve cash flows. The weakness in oil prices will likely push the company’s operating cash flows lower but by reigning in its expenditure, the company will be in a better position to balance cash outflows as CapEx and dividends with cash inflows.

In 2019, Occidental’s total cash outflows as CapEx and dividends may come in at $6.87 billion (assuming flat dividends). This means that even if the company’s operating cash flows (ex. working cap. changes) were to drop by 15% to $6.89 billion, it will still generate excess cash flows of around $22 million after accounting for investments and dividends, as per my rough estimate.

Note that Occidental continues to target strong production growth of 9% to 11% in 2019, even with lower CapEx. That production growth will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices, provide crucial support to earnings and cash flows, and help the company in generating free cash flows. This puts Occidental in a good position to continue rewarding investors with dividends.

Occidental believes that at $50 WTI, it can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its CapEx and higher levels of dividends. At a higher oil price, the company has said it can generate excess cash flows. But what I like about Occidental is that it has prepared for even tougher oil price environment. If the business environment significantly worsens and the forecast for average price falls to just $40 a barrel, then the company can reduce the CapEx to sustaining levels of just $2.5 billion. Occidental can adjust to sustaining levels in a period of just six months. In this scenario, the company will abandon its production growth as well as dividend growth plans but will generate enough cash flows to cover the reduced CapEx and current dividends. Therefore, Occidental’s dividends look sustainable even at $40 oil.

If, however, Occidental faces an even tougher environment and is unable to fully fund its dividends from operating cash flows, then I believe it can still maintain dividends. That’s because the company is in excellent financial health and can either use its liquidity or additional borrowings to pay its dividends.

At the end of last year, the company had $3 billion of cash reserves. It also holds units of Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) – the general partner of Permian Basin’s leading crude oil pipeline operator Plains All American (PAA) - worth $700 million which can be monetized if Occidental faces a cash flow shortfall. The company carried a total debt of $10.3 billion at the end of last year which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of just 48.3%. That is lower than the large-cap peer average of more than 60%. Therefore, I believe Occidental can continue paying dividends even if oil prices fall further.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum have fallen by 7.4% in the last three months, driven in large part by the 7.1% dip in US oil prices seen in the corresponding period. The company offers a dividend yield of 4.7% - which is the highest among mid-to-large-cap independent oil producers. Its shares are priced 19-times next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. I believe this is a fair price for the attractive dividends that are backed by strong levels of cash flows and a solid balance sheet. Investors should consider buying this stock on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.