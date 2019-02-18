Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT

The commercial mortgage REIT saw robust originations in the last quarter and throughout 2018.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) continues to make an attractive value proposition for income investors that want to bet on a high-quality commercial mortgage REIT and a strong commercial real estate market in the United States. Blackstone Mortgage Trust benefited from strong origination activity in the fourth quarter, outearned its dividend with core earnings once again, and retains considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment. Shares are sensibly valued, and offer income investors a covered 7.4 percent dividend yield.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Origination Activity

Blackstone Mortgage Trust saw robust mortgage origination activity throughout the year. The commercial mortgage REIT's origination volume hit $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter and totaled $10.7 billion for 2018.

Here is an overview of the company's origination volume since the first quarter of 2016.

Source: Achilles Research

Further, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's credit profile did not deteriorate in any way last year, despite record originations in 2018. The LTV-ratio, which stands for loan-to-value-ratio, is a gauge of portfolio risk, and it has remained stable at 61 percent in 2018 (previous year: 62 percent). The lower the LTV-ratio, the less risk a REIT has in its portfolio.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Investor Presentation

NII-Upside

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has considerable earnings and NII-upside in a rising rate environment. At the end of the December quarter, a whopping 96 percent of the REIT's loans were linked to floating rates, setting the company up for NII-growth as long as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve.

Since 100 percent of the REIT's incremental originations tend to be floating-rate, higher interest rates are a potentially significant catalyst for BXMT.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Distribution Coverage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust easily outearned its dividend with core earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018: The commercial mortgage REIT pulled in $0.69/share in core earnings which compares favorably against a dividend rate of $0.62/share.

On average, Blackstone Mortgage Trust earned $0.68/share in core earnings in the last twelve quarters and paid out a stable $0.62/share. The implied (average) dividend coverage ratio is 109 percent.

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage stats, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's shares are quite sensibly valued, in my opinion. Investors seeking access to the mortgage REIT's high-quality dividend stream currently pay ~12.2x Q4-2018 run-rate core earnings and ~1.2x book value.

And here's how BXMT compares against other commercial mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Blackstone Mortgage Trust obviously depends on fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector to remain strong. Decreasing investor demand for new financing and declining origination volumes would be major negatives for the investment thesis. Further, decreasing interest rates on the back of a slowing economy would likely limit Blackstone Mortgage Trust's NII-upside.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust remains a high-quality income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income. The commercial mortgage REIT has seen strong demand for new loan originations throughout 2018, including in Q4-2018, and the commercial real estate market remains in top shape. Blackstone Mortgage Trust overearned its dividend with core earnings and retains considerable NII-upside as long as interest rates are rising. Shares are sensibly valued given the strength of the investment proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, STWD, LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.