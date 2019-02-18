Lattice Semiconductor's Strong Rally, More To Come?

Valuation could be a bit of a problem for the shares to move significantly higher at this moment.

What's undeniable is that there is a good deal of operational improvement and the company has interesting opportunities to revive revenue growth.

The company's shares jumped quite a bit in just a few days after Q4 earnings, but it's not entirely clear to us why this happened.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) share price has jumped after the latest earnings report. It is a producer of specialist low-powered programmable chips, but the company hasn't been profitable in years.

We think there is undeniable improvement and the company has opportunities to revive revenue growth (especially in 2020), but the shares are fairly fully valued right now.

It's always instructive to start with a longer-term perspective:

Data by YCharts

Basically, what is striking is that the company hasn't been GAAP profitable since 2014, although last year there was a considerable operational improvement.

Mind you, the company is non-GAAP profitable, with its FY2018 result at a pretty respectable $43.4 million (up really a lot from just $13.6 million in FY2017).

But despite that earlier glory, the share price is at an all-time high due to a very favorable reaction to the latest (Q4) earnings report:

Apparently, investors are latching onto signs of improvement, and here is what we got from the Q4 report:

Closing down non-performing businesses.

Growth catalysts, like 5G.

Increasing non-GAAP operating income (from 9% to 17% of sales in 2018 y/y).

Optimizing pricing and cutting cost.

Substantial improvement in operational cash flow (+$20 million in Q4).

Debt reduction.

Good Q1 guidance.

We will discuss some of these items in more detail below.

Q4 results

The Q4 results were actually not all that exciting. From the 8-K:

Q4 revenues were up a fraction y/y and down sequentially, although non-GAAP earnings improved quite a bit.

Two of the company's three segments are actually experiencing some headwinds.

The consumer segment was down 21% from Q3 and 9% for the full year.

The industrial and automotive segment was down 8% from Q3 but up 17% for the full year.

The communications and compute segment was flat from Q3 but up 9% for the full year.

The company also had an increase in (high-margin) license and IP income, but that was a one-off, settling back to the normal 3-4% range.

Strategic redirection and growth

Lattice Semiconductor is now focusing on its programmable logic business and has discontinued its non-core millimeter wave business. The company is also optimizing R&D efforts to focus investments on areas with the greatest potential return. The latter is already leading to some results with new product introductions. From the 8-K:

New Product Introductions in 2018: Lattice further built upon its strong product portfolio with notable 2018 developments including: Introduction and expansion of the ultra-low power Lattice sensAITM solution stack with a full ecosystem to help speed time-to-market for developers of low-power machine learning applications; Initial samples of Lattice's new security solution for Platform Firmware Resilience delivered to top server manufacturers; Expansion of Lattice's FPGA based modular video interface platform to simplify video connectivity for embedded vision system designs; Launch of Lattice's RadiantTM next-generation FPGA software with enhanced ease-of-use for broad market low power applications.

In the consumer market, which is its lowest-margin segment, the company is redirecting towards high-margin areas like voice recognition and face detection, and moving away from low-margin activities like the handset market.

Management sees multiple catalysts in its business, like data centers, industrial and automotive applications, and the global 5G buildout.

The company is starting to see early demand for 5G infrastructure buildout, but this is still a trickle. By the end of the year and especially in 2020, this is likely to be much more significant from a revenue perspective.

The company is well-placed with many of the 5G OEMs, and it argues it is better placed compared to 4G.

Management believes its next-generation security solution can be an important driver of growth in the server and client space.

In automotive, the company is gaining traction with its CrossLink solution for video bridging for ADAS and infotainment systems.

Guidance

Despite the macro headwinds in Asia, guidance was surprisingly robust:

Revenue in Q1 will be between $94 million and $98 million.

Gross margin at 57.5%, plus or minus 2%.

Non-GAAP operating cost between $37 million and $39 million.

There was also a sectoral guidance (from the Q4CC):

we expect the communications and compute to be sequentially up from Q4 to Q1. Licensing and IP, as I already mentioned earlier will be down from Q4 to Q1. And then the other segments, consumer and industrial and automotive are roughly flat sequentially.

Margins:

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins. In the case of operating margins, it differs substantially from the company's non-GAAP counterpart (which was 17% in Q4), with most of the difference coming from an $11.9 million restructuring charge. From the 8-K:

The last two columns are FY2018 and FY2017. The first column is Q4, with the second and third columns being Q3 and Q3 2017 respectively.

The company is pursuing a price optimization strategy (from the Q4CC):

to really look across all the different ways that we're pricing our products and making sure that we're kind of driving maximum value from our products.

An analyst argued that these were just price increases and that's probably right, but whatever you call it, the first results will be visible already in Q1.

The company is also cutting costs, most notably in SG&A. Here too, a small part of the benefits will be visible in Q1. It has already simplified the operating structure (and consolidated office space to Hillsboro, closing its Portland facility), and the benefits of that are showing in the operating margin (and the restructuring cost).

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is trending up, with the last quarter delivering a considerable improvement. The company generated $31 million in operational cash flow in Q4, which was $20 million better than Q3.

This enabled it to pay down another $15 million in debt, with debt reduction reaching $40 million for the year. The company still has $259.6 million of debt on the books but also $128.7 million in cash and short-term investment, so it is by no means overleveraged.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Four times sales is a fairly substantial valuation. From Seeking Alpha:

EPS was $0.33 last year and is expected to rise to $0.42 this year. That is, the company is also fairly fully valued on an earnings basis, in our view.

Conclusion

It's difficult to exactly pinpoint the fairly dramatic two-day stock price reaction to the earnings. Most observers argue it's the fact that guidance is a little stronger than expected and Q4 revenue was also a little stronger than expected, but really only fractionally.

While there is undeniable progress, most notably on the operational front, and things could also improve on the revenue front (although probably more in 2020 than this year), we find the shares fairly fully valued right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.