Expect A Trading Range Breakout Soon

It has been a slow, grinding process for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) since the September bottom, but finally it has reached the top end of a 4-month trading range. The upcoming test of the 2,800 level in the SPX carries as much significance psychologically as it does technically, for a successful breakout above this level would convince neutral investors to buy stocks, while reinforcing the bulls’ optimism. It would also likely serve as the catalyst for another round of short-covering on the part of the bears. In today’s report, we’ll discuss this upcoming trading range test as I make the case for an eventual upside breakout which carries the SPX back up to its 2018 highs in the next few weeks.

One of the factors that has made the rally of the last eight weeks so remarkable is that the major averages have traced out what amounts to a classic “V-shaped” reversal. This is a rare occurrence following a decline as steep as the one the market experienced in late 2018. Normally, you would expect to see a major pullback in the SPX and other indices once the initial low was established. The pullback that typically follows a correction low is either a double-bottom which tests the strength of the prior low, or else a slightly higher low. This time, however, the major averages just kept chugging higher in January and February with barely a decline along the way.

And yet, despite the relentless march higher from the December low, the rally in the major averages has been a gradual, orderly affair. There has been little emotion behind this year’s rally to date, which is good news for the integrity of the uptrend. The lack of excitement behind the rally has kept too many latecomers from jumping on the bullish bandwagon and prematurely spoiling the recovery. As such, the market’s psychological profile remains fairly healthy given how much the SPX has advanced since December.

(Source: BigCharts)

Speaking of psychology, the latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) shows that only 35% of respondents were bullish on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook as of February 13, compared with a 25% bearish outlook. The eye-opener to the latest sentiment poll, however, is in the 40% of investors who expressed a neutral bias. That’s well above the historical average of 31% and is fairly typical of where we are in the market’s recovery. What this shows is that with a plurality of participants in the neutral camp, there is enough apprehension in the market to justify a continued rally. Behind a heavily neutral sentiment reading is a degree of fear, and this is what ultimately supports the “wall of worry” that every bull market must climb.

The latest spike in AAII neutral sentiment is also par for the course in terms of where the major averages are right now. For whenever the major indices approach a major trading range ceiling (like the 2,800 level in the SPX), participants tend to become trepidatious and aren’t sure which way the market is headed. Accordingly, they’ll often switch to a neutral stance and just wait for the market to confirm a breakout - up or down - before committing more cash to stocks. As the SPX approaches the 2,800 benchmark level in the coming days, we might see a temporary pause or even a minor pullback before the index breaks out above this level and continues its ascent. However, given the internal strength of the market right now, it’s equally possible the SPX will continue to push right through 2,800 and continue its rally without even pausing.

On this score, let’s examine the latest internal readings to see just how strong the stock market is right now. Big Board market breadth in recent weeks has been simply superb. This is clearly evident in the graph below which shows the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. The A-D line has registered its highest level since last summer and continues to exhibit an amazing level of relative strength compared with the S&P 500. This tells us that there has been a broad participation of stocks across the 11 S&P sectors that have continually risen since December. It reflects a complete absence of distribution (i.e., selling pressure) and can be considered as a leading indicator for the major indices. This is one reason for expecting the SPX to soon break out from its 4-month trading range and continue its rally in the coming weeks.

(Source: StockCharts)

Volume has also confirmed the rally over the last couple of months. NYSE cumulative volume (i.e., advancing volume minus declining volume) has kept pace with the rally in the SPX and other major indices since December. This is an important consideration from a technical perspective. For if there had been a negative divergence, or downward move, in the cumulative volume indicator, the bears would have a much stronger case that this has been merely a bear market rally instead of a bull market recovery. As it now stands, however, volume and breadth suggest that the bulls have control of the market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

(Source: StockCharts)

Another indication that supports, indirectly, a continued rally in the major averages is the downward trend in U.S. government bond yields since November. Not only does the pullback in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) mean that higher yields aren’t competing with stocks for investors’ attention, but it also shows that there’s a certain level of fear and uncertainty over the economic and geopolitical outlook. Thus, the decline in bond yields can be considered as another support to the bull market’s wall of worry.

(Source: StockCharts)

On a related note, the S&P 500 earnings yield is considerably higher than the 10-year Treasury yield. As the following graph shows, the S&P earnings yield is currently 4.70%. That compares with a 2.66% yield on 10-year government bonds. The current earnings yield gives investors an even bigger incentive to continue favoring stocks over bonds.

(Source: Multpl.com)

Yet another bullish consideration is that broad market volatility remains subdued, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) threatening to break under the 15.00 level. When volatility is in the low teens and trending lower, it favors a bullish environment for equities. If this was truly a bear market, we should be seeing the VIX remaining above 20.00 for an extended period of time - or even slowly drifting higher. By contrast, the downward drift in the VIX hints that informed traders and investors aren’t very concerned with all the negative headlines which are dominating the mainstream media right now. That’s an encouraging sign.

(Source: BigCharts)

Last but not least, internal momentum on the NYSE continues to trend higher and has barely even paused a single day since the start of the year. My favorite measure for internal momentum is the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE 52-week new highs and lows. This indicator measures the incremental demand for equities and has historically served as an indicator of the stock market’s short-term path of least resistance. As you can see here, that path is still a rising one as of mid-February.

(Source: WSJ)

Collectively, the technical and fundamental evidence examined here support a continued rally in the S&P 500 Index in the foreseeable future. While there may be a temporary pullback or “pause that refreshes” in the SPX in the next few days as the 4-month trading range ceiling at the 2,800 level is approached, I expect to see this level overcome shortly with the market continuing its recovery into the spring season. Accordingly, investors are justified in continuing to maintain a bullish stance toward equities.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market-tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), on which I’m currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions in the event my bullish thesis is wrong and selling pressure increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.