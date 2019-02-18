Is The Stock Market Ignoring Fundamentals?

In other words, the uptrend is justified, but the air is getting thinner.

We are currently witnessing panic buying after traders priced in way too much weakness in Q4.

In reality, it even makes sense that traders are buying despite rapidly declining growth across the globe.

The S&P 500 has gone from total meltdown to making trading look like the easiest job on earth.

I have to say that from all articles I have written over the past two weeks, I have been most keen to write this one. Simply because it is time to dig deeper into what moves the market in one of the strongest correction recoveries of the past few years. In this article, I will review my previous calls and tell you what we can expect going forward.

Source: Medium

What Has Happened?

On the 9th of December, I wrote an article covering the first signs of stock market weakness. Part of my conclusion can be seen below.

In other words: I do not see enough evidence to start betting on a sustainable long term uptrend. I have sold most of my industrial and consumer stocks and have mainly cash and oil/energy stocks. I also started buying some long term bonds. Moreover, I do not feel comfortable holding a large position of cyclical assets and will wait for betting buying opportunities.

Shortly after the article was published, the stock market lost 10%. At this point, the stock market is 5% higher. The stock market is up 18% from the December lows without any significant bumps in the road. It's a market where making money seems as easy as shooting fish in a barrel.

Every day that is not up 1% feels like a down day so to speak. Personally, I have been one of the stronger voices on this platform when it comes to discussing the economic slowing cycle. I started discussing this in Q4 of 2018 and still mention it in articles covering cyclical companies.

My most recent economic outlook can be accessed here.

Economic Weakness Continues

Unfortunately for the global economy, my growth slowing call has been right so far.

The leading manufacturing index for the Euro-Area is just inches above the neutral level of 50 after being in a steady downtrend since 2018. This has caused German industrial production to drop significantly while Euro Area car registrations are contracting as well.

Source: TradingEconomics

In the US, we are seeing very slow retail sales and peaking industrial growth (graph below). Retail sales growth has dropped to 2016 levels after much weaker than expected December results.

At this point, one might say that I am massively exaggerating. Retail sales growth of 2% and industrial production growth of almost 4% are strong numbers. This is true without any doubt. Growth levels like these still support job and earnings growth. Nonetheless, it's the trend that matters. And unfortunately for the economy as a whole, we are witnessing falling leading indicators that have predicted the peak growth levels of industrial production and retail sales for example.

However, the graph above of falling leading indicators has been one of the biggest drivers of the current stock market rally whether you believe it or not. The next graph shows you why. Below, you see the comparison of my favorite leading indicator (ISM manufacturing index) and the S&P 500 year-on-year returns. What we see is that traders started unloading shares after growth started slowing in Q4 of 2018. The problem for bears is that the sell-off was too severe. At one point, investors were pricing in an ISM index of less than 49.0 points. In other words, investors in December of 2018 (and January of this year) had the decision to either believe that growth would implode that quickly or buy the stock market to bet on a slower growth trend. Traders decided to go with the second decision.

Note that even after the most recent rally, the market is pricing in an ISM index of roughly 53 over the next 2 months. Note that I am displaying the S&P 500 returns over the next few months by just using the current price. This shows you what future returns will be if the stock market were to stay completely unchanged.

All things considered, I made a mistake. I did not buy even though expectations were way too low. One of the reasons is that I recently started working a job that does not allow me to trade short-term and I simply did not want to buy into slowing growth.

Even though I regret not buying, I do not regret sticking to my growth slowing call. Simply because we are still in the midst of global growth slowing. Yes, the US is still the strongest developed economy at this point, but the trend is down. This also means that the current stock market rally might be limited.

This does not mean that I am shorting given that the stock market could easily add another 5% over the next few weeks. Problems are going to occur once we get more confirmation that growth continues to slow. At that point, we will see new selling pressure.

Takeaway

The US economy is slowing. Retail sales and industrial production are following the lead from indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. Euro Area growth is already slowing with German industrial production being at recession levels and car sales showing ugly numbers.

Nonetheless, bulls who bought over the past few weeks made a smart move by betting that growth slowing would not be 'that bad'. Based on my indicators, we can see additional buying power as expectations are still low.

I am also advising traders to be careful as we are (probably) not going to get a sustainable long term uptrend. Economic growth could easily slow further which would pressure stocks again. This would mean we get a volatile trading environment without the easy returns investors are currently enjoying.

Personally, I am not trading short term. I am sticking to my cash position and might add to my long bond holdings. I do this both because I like buying bonds way more than shorting stocks or trading less cyclical assets in a ratio spread trade versus cyclical assets. I also like it because it gives me the chance to turn some of my euro cash into US dollar investments. That's why my bond holdings consist largely of the long term bonds ETF (TLT).

All things considered, we are in for a few interesting months ahead. Please let me know in the comment section whether you agree or disagree with my thesis and how you are trading the current stock market environment.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.