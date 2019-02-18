Albireo Pharma: Small Pharma With Deep Expertise In Liver Diseases

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) is developing A4250 targeting a rare pediatric liver disease called Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), where bile formation is disrupted, leading to subsequent liver failure.

To be clear, the authority on Seeking Alpha for liver diseases is First Genesis Consulting, fellow Marketplace contributor and a trained academic hepatologist. A percentage of my understanding of ALBO comes from his work. However, his work on ALBO, in my very humble opinion, lacks in two aspects. One, his style is quite difficult for a layperson to understand, which is something I will try to address below. And two, in his excitement with the science, he may have been unduly neglectful of the other angles we cover with the IOMachine. For example, we would have liked to know A4250’s patent position, which is not mentioned there. However, he is still the authority in so far as the science is concerned, and my work here is purely complementary as well as complimentary.

Overview of science

So, here’s a brief overview of the science. Bile forms in the liver partly as a result of cholesterol breakdown and consists of “water, electrolytes and a battery of organic molecules including bile acids, cholesterol, phospholipids and bilirubin.” Bile acids are responsible for fat absorption, and bile as a whole helps in removal of various waste products from the body, including bilirubin. These are its two primary functions in all animals. Moreover, the very formation of bile itself helps in removing about 500mg of cholesterol from the body every day.

Now, once bile is formed, it enters into a complex flow channel known as enterohepatic circulation. Bile is formed in the liver, stored in the gallbladder, moves to the intestines during the digestive process, is absorbed by the ileal wall once the process is over, and is recirculated back to the liver through the portal vein.

About 95% of bile acids is absorbed through the ileal wall in this way, and this is mediated and enabled by an enzyme called ileal bile acid transporter or IBAT. The other 5% is excreted in feces, along with bilirubin, making this the key method of bilirubin excretion.

Thus far, we have covered four important steps: bile formation, bile’s uses, how bile circulates back to the liver, and what mediates it. Now comes the important part so far as ALBO is concerned: cholestasis.

Cholestasis is a disruption in bile flow. This occurs somewhere between the liver cells which produce bile and the duodenum, the first segment of the small intestine. When bile flow is disrupted, i.e., when cholestasis occurs, then bile acids accumulate in the liver and blood serum. This can lead to severe liver damage. As a result of cholestasis, bilirubin also accumulates in the blood, causing pruritus or itching.

Now, if there are already high levels of bile accumulated in the liver and serum, then it is bad to have all that bile that is already in the intestine circulated back to the liver. Remember, this process is mediated by IBAT.

Now we see where A4250, ALBO’s lead drug candidate, comes in. A4250 is an IBAT inhibitor. It stops the IBAT protein from starting the recirculation process of bile back to the liver. As such, A4250 is “designed to reduce bile acids in the serum and liver and to increase bile acids being excreted through the colon.”

Now, we must note that cholestasis is open-ended on both the development side and the application side. That is to say, what creates cholestasis could be many things either inside or outside the liver, and could include acute hepatitis, cirrhosis, primary biliary cholangitis, and so on, as well as a stone in the bile duct, or pancreatic problems. So, it will be difficult to develop a medicine that targets the etiology, the causes of cholestasis. A4250 simply modulates cholestasis.

As for application, i.e., what sorts of diseases are caused by cholestasis, there’s a long list provided by Albireo.

As we can see, PFIC, A4250’s lead indication, is nothing special - a whole host of cholestasis mediated diseases could potentially be targeted, some of which are already in the pipeline. Targeting PFIC now is simply a proof of concept sort of thing. The important thing is to moderate cholestasis, and PFIC is simply an instance of that. If successful in PFIC, label extension into all sorts of related diseases will be easy.

We also see why serum bile acid (sBA) levels as well as pruritus could be important surrogate endpoints for trials here; one explores bile acid levels in easier to investigate blood serum, while the other investigates overpresence of bilirubin in the bloodstream, which causes pruritus. These are the two endpoints for the trials.

With that background, we are now in a position to use the IOMachine to investigate the company’s investibility.

Catalyst

A4250 is currently running a phase 3 trial of A4250 in PFIC, and top line data will be released in late 2019 or early 2020.

Previous trial data

In this phase 3 trial, primary endpoint in the US is an assessment of change in pruritus, and the primary endpoint for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) evaluation will be the sBA responder rate.

In a phase 2 trial completed in 2017, A4250 demonstrated good results on both counts.

“Twenty patients aged one to 17 years old with a pediatric cholestatic liver disease, including PFIC (subtype 1, 2 or 3), Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia or intrahepatic cholestasis, were enrolled in the study...



A4250 demonstrated a mean reduction in sBA levels in all five dose groups in the study, with substantial sBA reductions (ranging from 43 to 98 percent) in 80 percent of the PFIC patients. In addition, the majority of patients showed improvement in pruritus on three different assessment scales, with a significant correlation between reduction in sBA and improvement in pruritus, as well as improvement in sleep disturbance. The open label study was not powered for formal statistical analyses.”

Now, if you read this with the science overview presented above, you should see that irrespective of the particular cholestasis mediated disease, A4250 was able to reduce both sBA and pruritus substantially. While we deplore the open-label low statistical power nature of the study, this was an exploratory study simply to see if the drug works in a clinical setting. Doubtless, it works. The next step is a phase 3 trial in one of the diseases - here, PFIC - and we can go on from there to higher things.

There is additional data to support our interest in ALBO. Apparently, something called ATX is shown to increase in patients with cholestasis-induced pruritus. In presenting follow-up data from this trial, Albireo saw that “treatment with A4250 decreased ATX levels in most patients, and there was a statistically significant correlation with a reduction in serum bile acids (sBA) (r=0.60; p=0.003). Pruritus intensity (VAS-itch) at baseline was significantly correlated with baseline levels of ATX (r=0.67; p=0.001).”

From the AASLD abstracts, we see that 13 PFIC patients were enrolled in all. The study concluded by saying that “A4250 was well tolerated and reduced serum bile acid levels, pruritus, and sleep disturbance in most patients A4250 has the potential to be a significant and novel advance for the treatment of pediatric cholestatic disease.”

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $290 million, a cash balance of $176.3 million as of the September quarter, and cash burn is -$10.2 million. So, cash is not a problem, and there’s no real risk of dilution.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

We see that AstraZeneca (AZN) sold a bunch of shares - ALBO is a 2008 AZN spinoff. We note Perceptive Advisors taking a large position. Not much else can be inferred from these transactions here.

The company recently received three additional issued patents covering A4250. “As of March 1, 2018, our patent estate included nine issued patents and 12 pending patent applications in the United States and approximately 300 counterpart patents and patent applications in other jurisdictions, including seven European regional issued patents and three Patent Cooperation Treaty, or PCT, applications which allow us to seek corresponding patent protection worldwide.”

We are a little unhappy about the early expiry of the composition of matter patent for A4250. This will be extended in terms of an orphan designation, which the company has. However, label expansions for very long terms will probably face patent challenges. I am sure the company agrees with me that it needs to protect its IP better.

Competition and market potential

PFIC affects between 4.5 and 8.5 in every 100,000 children born worldwide. Symptoms may develop as early as within 2 months after birth, with over 80% of patients needing liver transplant within two decades, making PFIC the most common pediatric liver disease requiring liver transplants.

The company provides some charts indicating market potential, not only in PFIC but in cholestasis mediated diseases as a whole:

UDCA, or ursodeoxycholic acid, and FXR inhibitor Ocaliva have been used in cholestasis-related diseases. Surgical biliary diversion and the Kasai Procedure in children, as well as liver transplantation in the worst cases, are other options. None of them, as we can see, are much good; especially medication, as discussed above, does not help with pruritus. Basically, there’s no FDA-approved medication for PFIC specifically, and not much option for most cholestasis mediated diseases.

Opinion

We like many things about ALBO. The current low share price, low market cap, the cash runway that probably precludes dilution before at least next year, the expertise in a major high potential area, the trial data (not so much, meaning this isn’t definitive yet), the science - putting everything together, we get a solid investment angle for the company, and despite the risk angles discussed here, including the patent angle, we think this is a good investment at this time.

