Sangamo: Did It Work? (Part II)

In contrast to a previous data readout, the study failed to show a reduction in urine GAGs in two patients treated at an intermediate dose, despite evidence of gene editing.

Introduction:

Sangamo (SGMO) has rapidly become one of the most popular companies among retail investors, endowed with the promise of heralding in a new era of in vivo gene editing and ripe with the potential for profound price movement. The company maintains its position as one of the most talked about companies on social media and has sparked a flurry of articles from authors on Seeking Alpha.

Source: Publicly available tweets

After the company released data in September 2018, a number of authors weighed in on the company’s prospects with predominately bullish sentiment.

My last piece sparked some lively discourse for parting with my colleagues on several points, namely, for suggesting reasons why I thought the company might not be able to replicate results showing a reduction in GAGs in patients treated with SB-913 (see Sangamo: Did it work?).

With the amount of coverage available on SGMO, I will trade a lengthy introduction for a brief recap on the story of SB-913.

Patients with MPSII have a genetic defect in an enzyme named IDS that breaks down a biomolecule called GAG. These patients accumulate GAGs, resulting in severe effects.

The standard of care for MPSII is called enzyme replacement therapy (( ERT )), w

SB-913 seeks to genetically edit cells in the liver to produce the healthy IDS enzyme.

In the September data release, SGMO reported a ~50% reduction in GAGs for two patients treated at a higher dose level. No enzymatic activity was detected in these patients, an effect which was confounded by limitations in the investigators' IDS assay.

The company traded sharply downward following the release of these results.

In my previous article, I provided four hypotheses why we might observe the numerical increase in GAGs presented by Sangamo, and related those hypotheses to bull and bear theses for the company. To reiterate these hypotheses:

IDS activity is too low to detect but still efficacious [bull] IDS uptake in tissues masks activity [bull] GAG reduction is due to variability [bear] GAG reduction is confounded by weekly ERT [bear]

Sangamo recently released updated data. In the latest results, urine GAG results did not show a meaningful change at 24 weeks, although liver biopsy results may suggest integration of the IDS transgene in 2 patients.

As I wrote previously, one explanation for this result is that the "apparent GAG reductions and dose-response are statistical artifacts due to natural variation". In this piece, I will show how Sangamo management was able to paint an overly optimistic picture of the SB-913 data in the previous release to hook investors on the GAG reduction story. I will also provide some commentary on key points from the updated release. Finally, I will share a framework for thinking about levels of confidence in scientific results that I was taught when I was first started doing research, and discuss how that translates in my personal investment philosophy.

Gerrymandering the GAG data

Many investors balked at the idea that the GAG data could have occurred due to chance or other confounds. This proved to be a costly mistake. Here, I will again take a close look at the original GAG data to show where that belief went astray.

Here is the data originally presented in September. At first glance the numbers look compelling. Two patients, at the higher dose level, show a ~50% reduction in total GAG at 120 days. The bullish argument stands to reason that a reduction in GAGs could only be explained by activity of the IDS enzyme via successful gene editing. This logic failed to consider alternative explanations for the observed GAGs measurements.

Source: SGMO Presentation

Here are the warning signs that were overlooked:

Urine GAG levels fluctuate. In Cohort 1, which had no evidence of activity, patients see GAG levels change as much as +/- 30-40% from baseline. As previously discussed, GAG measurements are stochastic and fundamentally uncertain due to factors such as ERT timing and hydration status. Experimental "outliers". At least one measurement in a patient who was hospitalized with MPSII-related complications was written off by investors as an outlier. As it turns out, this same effect of increased GAGs surrounding an adverse event requiring hospitalization was seen in another patient later in the study. As articulated by Sangamo management on the most recent conference call, this is a newly documented phenomena in MPSII patients, given that most patients generally do not have their GAGs measured at hospitalization. Not only is this a genuine data point that needs to be considered alongside the rest of the measurements, but it also represents a clinically relevant outcome. Just because a data point is different, does not mean that it is not relevant. Sample size. You can roll a die twice and score heads both times. That doesn’t mean you will win the next coin flip. Eventually, an evenly weighted die will land on tails. A huge range of biochemical results is possible in a sample of two patients.

The updated date released by SGMO shows how you can tell two stories with the same data. When you look at the absolute GAG data, presented in terms of a molecular concentration (g/mol) instead of a percentage change, it becomes apparent that the variability in measured GAG levels obscures a potential signal in the underlying data. There is no basis for statistical inference and the changes are insignificant relative to the experimental noise.

Source: SGMO Presentation

IDS activity and the new and improved assay:

The company developed a more sensitive assay to detect activity of the IDS enzyme, to a detection threshold of 0.78 nmol/hr/mL and cites:

Small increases in IDS enzyme activity compared to baseline were recorded in the two patients receiving the mid-dose and in one patient receiving the high-dose.

Personally, I disagree with that conclusion. The numbers show a slight numerical trend upwards, but there are several problems with drawing any inference.

First, the values remain well below accepted baseline values. The company reminds us that baseline values are expected <10 nmol/hr/mL and that healthy values are >82 nmol/hr/mL. All of the data points are well below 10.

Secondly, no measure of experimental uncertainty is provided. We know very well with biochemical assays that uncertainty will exist. Especially with a new assay that was developed on a rapid timeline and that has not been validated in an outside setting. The values appear to regularly fluctuate by 3-4 nmol/hr/mL (see the data for patients 1/2). I cannot agree with the conclusion that IDS activity increased in these two patients.

What I think is much more interesting is the result in patient 6. This patient saw a substantial, transient spike in IDS activity that correlated with the onset of mild transaminitis and approaches activity seen only in patients with the healthy enzyme. The patient was described as a larger person and received a proportionally higher dose. Dosing is determined by body weight. However, the mass of the liver does not increase proportionally with body weight, therefore this patient could have received treatment much nearer to a therapeutic dose. As a case study, more pieces of evidence start lining up in Subject 6 in support of potentially improved efficacy at a higher dose level.

RT-qPCR and the liver biopsy:

The team finally performed a liver biopsy to detect the albumin-IDS mRNA transcript, a step that critics argued should have been one of the first experiments performed. For those readers joining us without a background in molecular biology, the central dogma of biology states that DNA molecules are transcribed to RNA (a type of biomolecule similar in composition to DNA), which is then translated to proteins. RNA is basically an intermediate signal in the manufacture of proteins from genes. By measuring the amount of mRNA encoding the healthy IDS protein, you are essentially analyzing whether gene editing occurred, and whether healthy cells are transcribing the edited gene to RNA.

RT-qPCR stands for reverse-transcriptase quantitative polymerase chain reaction. Breaking that down:

PCR is a process that allows you to start with a small quantity of DNA and amplify its concentration many-fold

RT allows you to reverse engineer DNA from RNA

Q: uses a fluorescent molecule to quantify the amount of DNA or RNA in the original sample.

Putting it all together, RT-qPCR lets you measure how much RNA is in a sample. It is very accurate and very sensitive, able to detect mRNA in tiny quantities. In my opinion, the company has done the bare minimum here and should have been able to generate more useful insights from the PCR assay. The mRNA data looks more like an excerpt from a McKinsey PowerPoint than a presentation of scientific data.

From a qualitative perspective, it is still useful, because it lets us say with a reasonably high level of confidence that the transgene was integrated in some cells in at least two patients. However, in the context of the updated results, we want to understand the outcomes relating to IDS activity and, ultimately uGAG levels. Was the efficiency of gene editing too low? Is the IDS gene sufficiently transcribed to RNA? Is the RNA transcript rapidly degraded or poorly translated to the IDS enzyme?

To really look at this, we should be asking questions about the PCR data. What was the limit of detection for the assay and the criteria for classifying a patient as positive or negative? How does the level of mRNA expression compare between samples(this comes with some caveats)?

Out of fairness to the company, science takes time and the CEO discussed the need for a more quantitative assay on the most recent call. Sangamo has historically done a good job with transparency and I expect a more complete analysis at a future readout. However, I remain skeptical anytime that a company puts a figure that looks like this in front of me and expect me to take it at face value.

Acknowledging uncertainty and stating an appropriate level of confidence in an investment

I want to wrap up with a few thoughts relating to scientific and investment philosophy. As a scientist in training, one of the most important concepts that was drilled into my head by my mentor was that of a level of confidence. A level of confidence refers to a critical interpretation of a result and is reflected in the language we use to describe a conclusion generated from that result.

Proves: represents the highest level of confidence that is unattainable via experimentation (proof is reserved largely for mathematics).

represents the highest level of confidence that is unattainable via experimentation (proof is reserved largely for mathematics). Demonstrate/Indicate/Sh ow (( DIS )): represents a high level of confidence in a result, characterized by a lack of sound alternatives.

represents a high level of confidence in a result, characterized by a lack of sound alternatives. May DIS, seems, appears: moderate level of confidence, intermediate to DIS vocabulary

moderate level of confidence, intermediate to DIS vocabulary Suggests or may suggest: highlights a low level of confidence. Alternative hypothesis can explain a result, but are less likely.

The level of confidence is principally determined by your ability to eliminate alternative hypotheses. In the absence of proof, we support a hypothesis by eliminating other possible explanations by analyzing the scientific and statistical methods employed by a study’s authors.

One of my biggest criticisms of the investment world is that I often see an overstated level of confidence. Unfortunately, readership on investment ideas is founded on highly stated levels of confidence.

I believe that these principles can be translated to form an investment philosophy. With a high-risk sector like biotech, no one is going to land all of their bets. In fact, many good investors may lose the majority of their bets, but gain more upside when their bets payout, such that their returns are positive (as is the case with counting cards). I argue that the level of confidence that you have in a scientific result has no bearing on how sound the underlying asset is as an investment opportunity in a public market. Rather, the key is to recognize when the rest of the market has established an inappropriate level of confidence.

In the case of Sangamo, I think that investors made the mistake of maintaining too high a level of confidence in the GAG results. The comments were insightful. The most widespread criticism received was that there were no plausible alternative hypothesis to explain the GAG reduction previously reported by Sangamo. Personally, I thought there was a good chance that the company could sustain a GAGs reduction in more patients and at longer time points, but I also saw viable alternative hypotheses that instilled a low level of confidence in the results.

A few thoughts in passing

Science takes time. Largely, I think that investors have been harmed by the effects of inflated expectations. To think that the first wave of in-human gene-editing trials would generate instant results is to ignore the natural course of scientific progress. I believe that a scientific-minded investor can look at these results and be very optimistic for the future. A clinical trial is better gauged by what you learned from that trial than by the outcome itself.

Regardless of where you land on Sangamo's valuation, the first wave of in-human gene editing trials represents a substantial landmark for us to experience during our lifetimes. To deny that the future of medicine will be largely grounded in the ability of scientists and clinicians to operate the machinery of the human genome is to deny one of the most important paradigms shifts of our generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.