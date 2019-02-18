Death For Windstream And Pain For Uniti

It’s not a good day to own shares of either Windstream Holdings (WIN) or Uniti Group (UNIT). Both companies took a beating after the market closed on February 15th following news that the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York ruled in favor or Aurelius, a hedge fund that owns a majority of Windstream’s 6.375% 2023 Senior Notes, regarding whether or not Windstream, in spinning off Uniti and leasing back assets from it, breached their indenture. This move has not only thrown serious doubt into whether or not Windstream can survive, but has also created real worries for Uniti even as the company continues to diversify away from its former parent.

A necessary note

For the purpose of this article, Windstream refers to Windstream Holdings, the publicly-traded company. Services will refer to Windstream Services, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Windstream Holdings.

A look at the ruling

Friday’s 55-page ruling made for an interesting heading-into-the-weekend evening read. It also, for probably every investor in Windstream and/or Uniti, likely resulted in a start to a bad weekend. This is because, in response to these developments, Windstream’s share price plummeted 57% in after-hours trading, while Uniti’s share price fell about 30%. Both moves are devastating for shareholders, but to see why, we should dig into the details to find out more.

For context, let’s back up to what caused all of this to occur: in 2014, the management team at Windstream announced plans to spin off one of its subsidiaries, called CS&L at the time. CS&L would later go on to change its name to Uniti. As part of the transaction, which was completed in 2015, Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Windstream Holdings, contributed to Uniti significant telecommunications assets in exchange for stock in Uniti, $1.035 billion, and $2.5 billion in debt. Services then went on to allocate to Windstream 80.4% of the stock from Uniti, which was then distributed to shareholders of Windstream, in effect bringing Uniti onto the market as a REIT. The objective of this move was to create a tax-advantaged vehicle known as a REIT through which investors could receive preferential tax treatment on earnings so long as those earnings are passed on to shareholders in the form of distributions.

Services was (and still is) a meaningful telecommunications business that provides voice and data services to customers throughout the United States, but the firm still needed access to the assets it spun off. But it also was aware that if it or any other subsidiary of Windstream were to lease the assets directly, it would certainly constitute a sale leaseback transaction, the likes of which was prohibited pursuant to the indenture related to at least its 2023 Senior Notes (likely all of its notes issuances) unless management received permission from its noteholders. The purpose for this prohibition was to protect the noteholders from management doing anything that might bring on additional risks to them.

To work around the issue, Services ensured that Windstream was the only signatory on the Master Lease agreement that would allow Services to use Uniti’s assets. Aurelius, a hedge fund that had acquired in excess of 25% of Windstream’s 2023 Senior Notes, later brought suit against Windstream, asserting that the firm, in doing the spinoff and subsequent leaseback, was essentially violating the indenture. In the Court’s ruling, Judge Jesse Furman agreed with Aurelius not only on this point but also on the point that a new notes issuance that Windstream made in 2017 as part of a debt exchange and negotiation strategy aimed at limiting the authority Aurelius had was not appropriate.

The Court’s stance on the lease, when all else is considered, makes a great deal of sense. According to the Court, even though Services was not the signatory on the Master Lease, the fact that A) Windstream has no operations and must be the entity through which cash is transferred by Services to pay for access to Uniti’s assets and B) the Master Lease dictates that Windstream may sublease the assets to its subsidiaries, violates what I learned in my college accounting classes on auditing that ‘economic substance over form’ is generally applied by the law. In short, if a transaction or activity behaves a certain way and the only reason why it’s being argued that it isn’t that way is because of the form that that transaction or activity took, then it’s almost certainly best defined as how it behaves.

Windstream’s in a really bad spot

Fortunately for shareholders in Windstream, this doesn’t mean the company is automatically bankrupt. What it does mean, though, is that things could certainly head in that direction. The Court ruled, as part of this, that Aurelius should ‘confer’ with the other parties involved in this decision and should draft a proposed judgement (by February 25th) that the Court can consider. Technically, according to the Court, Aurelius is entitled to $310.50 million, plus any accrued but unpaid interest from July 23rd of last year through the present. However, the picture really isn’t that simple.

This is due to the fact that when an indenture is breached and not properly cured, the party responsible for it will have the notes it covers ‘accelerated,’ meaning that they are due essentially immediately. For Windstream, though, this would likely apply, at a minimum, to not only what Aurelius owns, but to all of the $806.9 million in 2023 Senior Notes outstanding. Generally speaking, though, when an indenture for one company is breached, it can cause automatic breaches for other classes of debt. We will have to wait to see what all transpires, but absent an agreement with creditors, it’s likely that all or most of the $5.83 billion in debt owed by Windstream will be considered due in the very near future.

In my opinion, the amount is so large that it probably doesn’t matter. At this time, Windstream is not in a position to pay anything substantial to whomever it ends up owing cash to. After all, the company’s cash balance in its third quarter last year was just $37.3 million. While it is possible the company could negotiate with its lenders, investors should consider the worst and bank on that (bankruptcy to be precise) being the end result. One positive for shareholders to consider, though, is that this isn’t necessarily the end of the road for Windstream. Management said that they are looking into what to do next, including a possible appeal as well as post-trial motions. In short, it could be years still before a real resolution comes, but this ruling, I believe, will probably stand.

Uniti is more complicated

I have little to no hope in the future of Windstream, but the situation with Uniti might provide better prospects. At this time, Uniti is still very much tied to Windstream. Even though management has fought over the past couple of years to diversify the firm away from Windstream’s exposure, it did still, in its latest quarter, receive 69.2% of its sales from the firm. This was down from 70% the same time last year, with the first three quarters of last year accounting for 69.6% of Uniti’s sales coming from Windstream compared to the 76.6% seen the same time period a year earlier.

Perhaps more important for Uniti is the fact that essentially all of its EBITDA comes from Windstream as well. In the first three quarters of last year, 85.3% (or $519,85 million) of its EBITDA (ignoring corporate adjustments that reduced aggregate EBITDA) of $609.12 million came from Windstream. The EBITDA margin here comes out to a hefty 99.7%. The worst-case scenario here is that if Windstream is forced into bankruptcy that the parties that take over the business may decide not to do business with Uniti any longer. That would almost certainly push Uniti into bankruptcy as well, given the numbers I discussed above. But as CreditSights pointed out, in order for Windstream to continue doing business it would likely continue utilizing these assets.

One possibility (and a high one at that) would be that Windstream’s new owners would seek more favorable terms from Uniti. Given the extraordinarily-high EBITDA margin generated by Uniti at this time, it’s probable that its pricing could be muscled down, perhaps considerably. The firm’s high exposure to Windstream also may make it a captive of the new owners, who may seek to milk it for all its worth in the negotiation process, but so long as CreditSights is correct that Windstream will continue using Uniti’s assets, the chance of bankruptcy for the REIT is slim.

Takeaway

Right now, things are really scary for investors in Windstream and Uniti. Windstream, in all likelihood, will be pushed into bankruptcy from this if its appeals fail, but the process of arriving to that point could take years still. Uniti, meanwhile, is in a bad spot too because management has not diversified away from Windstream quick enough and because a majority of its revenue and nearly all of its cash flow are tied to the business as a result. It is possible that Uniti could become collateral damage here, but a more likely scenario is that it continues leasing its assets out to Windstream but is beaten into submission with a contract that carries far less favorable terms than what it currently has in place with the business. For most investors, Windstream should probably be avoided, while Uniti might make for an interesting speculative play at this stage and/or as an interesting pair trade where investors consider going long Uniti while going short Windstream. As for me, though, I’m staying away from this picture until the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.