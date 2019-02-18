Uniti's Bombshell Trial Loss Flips The Risk/Reward Thesis

We have to downgrade the stock from a spec buy to a sell, as the reward/risk thesis has now flipped.

Unfortunately the investment thesis has likely been broken, and the risk of a dividend cut is now at least 66%.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Longtime readers know that dividend safety is the primary thing we’re concerned with, and thus high-risk spec buys are few and far between from us. Uniti Group (UNIT) is one of the few we’ve been recommending, because we believed it offered a high enough reward/risk ratio to make it appropriate for highly risk-tolerant investors to take a 1% to 2% stake in.

We are updating our recommendation from Spec Buy to Sell.

But the thing to remember about spec buys is that they are high-risk for a reason. These are usually turnaround stocks that require several things to go right in concert for the bullish thesis to play out. That’s why in that most recent article I put the odds of the bullish thesis coming true at about 50% and the chances of the current dividend surviving at about 33%.

But on Friday, February 15th one of the critical components of that thesis broke, specifically Windstream (WIN) losing the Aurelius case, which sent Windstream shares crashing 57% after hours, and Uniti plunging 30% to $14.

So what does the trial loss mean for Uniti investors? Well unfortunately that the investment thesis has likely been broken, the risk of a dividend cut is now at least 66% and the likelihood of the bullish thesis (which involves the dividend being maintained at current levels) has fallen to 33% at best.

As a result, we have to downgrade the stock from a spec buy to a sell, because the reward/risk thesis has now flipped and we no longer believe Uniti can deliver the kind of 20+% long-term total returns that we require from high-risk recommendations.

Photo source

What This Likely Means For Windstream

The cornerstone of Uniti’s long-term thesis was that a positive outcome from the Windstream trial would lift the stock price to $21 to $22 over the long-term allowing it to accretively fund its three remaining opco/propco deals.

The reason that I (and so many people) thought this was the most likely outcome was because Windstream had refinanced the bonds in question with all creditors except Aurelius agreeing that the 2015 UNIT spin-off wasn’t a covenant breach.

On Friday, Judge Jesse Furman finally delivered his long overdue ruling and it was absolutely terrible for Windstream and Uniti. Furman said:

Doing so here, the Court concludes that Services’ financial maneuvers — and many of its arguments here — are too cute by half.

Basically, Furman is saying that it doesn’t matter what Windstream’s other creditors believe, Aurelius has won its $370 million lawsuit against Windstream.

The now victorious Aurelius will now discuss the outcome with other creditors and will submit a proposed judgment by February 25th. Most likely it will seek to have Windstream immediately pay the full amount (other creditors might join it), but with Windstream having just $37 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of Q3 2018, Windstream only has three options now.

The first is appealing the ruling. This is what the company has already said it will do. Windstream said:

We are disappointed in, and frankly surprised by, the ruling and will be taking immediate steps to pursue all available options, including post-trial motions and an appeal...Additionally, we will work with our creditors on the next course of action. Windstream provides critical voice and data services to customers across the U.S.

An appeal is not certain to go Windstream’s way and could take several months, during which its share price (and that of Uniti) will likely remain in the toilet.

The second option will be negotiating a settlement with creditors, including Aurelius (who now has the upper hand if Windstream’s appeal loses in court). This would have to be financed with more debt because Windstream simply doesn’t have the cash or free cash flow ($295 million in the past 12 months) to pay a legal settlement in a timely manner.

The third option is filing for Ch 11 bankruptcy protection, which would wipe out equity holders and is why the shares fell nearly 60% AH. The critical telecom services that Windstream provides rural American (it’s an effective monopoly is many of its markets) means a Ch 7 liquidation is not likely because Windstream is effectively a utility.

I consider a Ch 11 filing to be the most likely outcome and so here’s what that would mean for Uniti.

What This Likely Means For Uniti’s Cash Flow

Given that Windstream currently accounts for 64% of Uniti’s revenue another cornerstone of its bullish thesis was that the master lease with Windstream served as a backstop in case of an eventual Ch 11 bankruptcy by its largest tenant.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

That lease theoretically contains strong protections for Uniti including not being negotiable in bankruptcy court. In essence, as the lease between UNIT and WIN is written Uniti’s lease payments are an operating expense without which WIN can’t generate revenue and thus is senior to all Windstream senior debt holders.

According to what CEO Kenneth Gunderman told analysts at the Q3 2017 conference call, Uniti believes the master lease is very safe, and will not renegotiate it:

We have not had any discussions about any negotiations or discussions with Windstream about changing the lease payment. We're not having any discussions now and we're not going to have either before or after any [bankruptcy] event.

In the event of a Ch 11 filing, Windstream would have 90 days to decide if it wants to challenge the lease, and if it does Uniti can sue to block it (though that require several more months of litigation).

Basically, in the now likely event of a Windstream bankruptcy, the strength of that master lease will be tested. Windstream might potentially argue (and its creditors probably will) that given Furman’s ruling that the spin-off of Uniti’s assets was a covenant breach, the master lease is null and void.

In that case, Windstream might be able to force Uniti to accept lower rent as part of the overall bankruptcy plan, which will be designed to keep the company operating and eventually return to financial health.

But even if Uniti ends up getting 100% of its Windstream rent that doesn’t mean that Uniti’s dividend will necessarily survive.

What This Likely Means For Uniti’s Dividend

Uniti’s dividend has been sustained by management out of the knowledge that a cut would crash the share price and raise its cash cost of equity (AFFO yield) to levels that might make future growth impossible.

The four opco/propco deals that management has been working on, the first of which has already been announced, could only be funded with asset sales (specifically the Latin American tower business) or equity. That’s because management has said that the net leverage ratio of 6.0 is as high as it’s willing to go (and likely what debt covenants allow) which is why in Q3 Uniti sold 3.3 million shares at an average price of $20.5 to pay down its credit revolver.

Basically, Unit’s share price needs to be about $20 to $21 for the REIT to be able to fund its growth and diversification plans while maintaining stable if slightly growing AFFO/share. The higher the share price the more accretive capex (over $200 million per year) and opco/propco deals would be.

For context, the Bluebird Opco deal has a 9.6% cash yield and at $14 per share, Uniti’s pro-forma cost of equity is 18.4%. Assuming the other larger opco/propco deals generate the same cash yields (9% to 10%) this means that at its current share price Uniti is unable to fund any of its growth plans. And remember that getting to 50% or more non-Windstream revenue is what Moody’s says will get it a credit upgrade from its current CCC+ equivalent (deep junk bond).

Thus Uniti is now likely to have to cut its dividend because that $425 million annual expense, represents pretty much the only source of growth funding for its cash-rich and highly scalable asset base.

Uniti can likely cut the dividend (based on conversations with IR) up to 50% while still retaining REIT status (90% of taxable income payout requirement the IRS has for REITs). That would free up $213 million in annual cash flow which at the very least could fund the REIT’s organic capex budget.

It likely wouldn’t do much for the opco/propco plan, which would still need to be funded with highly dilutive equity, and thus allow Uniti to achieve its diversification plans but only by significantly reducing AFFO/share.

Given how committed management is to that long-term diversification plan, this means that the odds of a dividend cut are higher (at least 66%) than what we feel comfortable for a “spec buy” recommendation.

And since the vast majority of large dividend cuts result in share prices plunging, we also can’t recommend Uniti right now even for “Cigar Butt” style deep value investors who might be attracted to Uniti’s 5.4 times forward AFFO multiple.

What This Means For Uniti’s Investment Thesis

The cornerstone of our Uniti long-term thesis was that the REIT had a clear plan to maintain the current dividend while achieving its long-term diversification plans. Those plans would have:

Resulted in an improved credit rating

Lower risk profile (higher multiple and rising share price)

Allowed accretive equity funded growth

Lowered the payout ratio over time

Enabled the REIT to eventually fund more of its organic growth with retained cash flow

With Uniti’s share price currently at $14, and a steep dividend cut now more likely than not (it usually announced the dividend around earnings time, which is February 28), we believe Uniti might have more to fall before it finally bottoms.

That means that even deep value investors who don’t care about the current 17% yield being maintained, should likely not yet buy the stock. And if you are like us, and bought Uniti based on it maintaining the dividend over the long-term, then selling now is probably the right call.

Essentially, the court loss is a thesis breaking event for a high-risk stock and makes Uniti a likely yield trap. This is something we’ve always warned readers was possible, and thus why we recommended a 1% to 2% position size. Even after a 30% decline, such a position would have resulted in a 0.3% to 0.6% capital loss. That’s small enough that a decent portfolio’s dividend income can recoup it within one to three months.

Good investing is all about good risk management, which either means avoiding high-risk stocks entirely (if you require very steady dividends) or keeping position sizes small in case the thesis breaks.

Bottom Line: Uniti Appears To Be A High-Risk Spec Buy That Hasn’t Worked Out

There is a reason why conservative income investors should avoid high-risk stocks, and even risk-tolerant ones should keep position sizes to a tiny 1% to 2% of their portfolios. These REITs are ones that require a lot to go right and have little cushion for anything to go wrong.

The loss of the Windstream/Aurelius case has very likely broken Uniti’s long-term thesis because it is now firmly locked out of accretive equity markets, which was the only way it could fund its ambitious growth plans (via opco/propco deals) while retaining the dividend.

With the risk of a potentially 50% dividend cut now at least 66%, we consider Uniti’s reward/risk profile insufficient to continue recommending it. Thus we’re downgrading it from a spec buy and consider it a “sell” for investors who primarily owned it for the current dividend, and only consider it a potential investment for risk-tolerant ultra-deep value investors who are interested in “cigar butt” stocks but only after the likely dividend cut sends shares to fresh all-time lows.

Uniti is reporting earnings on February 28th and generally announces its dividends around earnings time. The trial outcome is the perfect excuse for management to cut the dividend substantially which is likely to result in shares falling to new all-time lows.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We are getting ready to commence the annual REIT bracketology series in which veteran analyst Brad Thomas will be calling the play-by-play for all property sectors. This year is going to be another "dividend dandy" showdown between the stalwart players and the up-and-coming sharp-shooters. Maybe there will be a Cinderella story this year? You don't want to miss this series in which marketplace members will have access to our newest portfolio tools, delivering stats for all of the teams, so that you can sleep well at night. Get your fron-row ticket now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I still hold a modest position in UNIT (less than 1% of my portfolio).