Waving Goodbye To Realty Income

Here's how we view the current situation and how we tackle the current valuation.

Spoiler alert: We aren't shorting O this time round, as we did in mid-2016. However, we have turned bearish again.

Nonetheless, it's now trading back in the area where it makes very little sense to hold is. In this article we will explain why.

It has been a year since we lost touch with Realty Income, and the stock has performed exceptionally well during that time.

Background

Believe it or not, but earlier this week was the first anniversary since our last article focusing on Realty Income Corp (O). However, this has come to an end last week.

A year ago, we thought that the stock is too cheap to maintain our short position. Now, we believe that the stock is too expensive and we believe that shareholders of O should consider selling their position.

Unlike mid-2016, where we thought that O was grossly overvalued (thus we shorted it), this time round we don't see such an exaggeration. As such, we don't suggest to short the stock, but we do think there's a compelling way for investors to make money out of it.

Truth is, one doesn't need to do much of a deep analysis in here. It's enough to look at two quick-immediate gauges to figure out that O's valuation is anything but attractive these days.

1. Growth rate has slowed in recent years. In their last earnings call, the company expected 2018 to end up with an AFFO per share of $3.18 - $3.21, representing an annual growth of 4% - 5%. That's slower than previous years, even recent years.

Taking into consideration where retail sales are - not an encouraging sign for an already-embattled sector - it's hard to expect this growth rate to improve. At best, we may continue to see more of the same.

2. The most commonly-used valuation for eREITs, price-to-FFO (or AFFO) is certainly not attractive anymore.

Even if we assume that the run rate is now $3.24, as the stock is trading at $70.09, we are looking at a P/AFFO of 20.

You might wish to claim that Realty Income already traded at such high multiples in the past (early 2016), but in this article we will show you that this time is different. As a matter of fact, very different.

Trading History

When you read this article, it's important to understand where we are coming from.

Realty Income is, to many, a "buy and hold" for life. A "cult stock" that many would never dare selling, no matter what.

For us, O is just another stock that we are willing to buy or sell, as is the case with any position we get into. We don't fall in love with a stock, any stock for that matter, and we always keep an open-mind when evaluating a position, even if that position is paying monthly-steady dividends.

For those who are unfamiliar with our O-history on this platform, let me run you through the sequence of events, as this would allow you to better understand our current stance.

We started to question Realty Income (and triple-net lease eREITs in general) well-being as early as during the second quarter of 2016 (point A in the below chart). However, it was only in mid-2016 that we started to short certain names - and declared so publicly (point B in the below chart).

Along the way, we explained why triple-net lease eREITs were (at the time - early 2017) poised to under-perform (and they did, big time!), as well as the importance of total return (rather only looking at the dividend safety)

After a long (17-18 months), joyful, ride, we published an article titled "Realty Income: Cut It(s) short" where we announced (on February 11th 2018) that we're done being negative on the stock, and closing our short positions (point C in the below chart).

To sum it all up, here is how our O history (thus far) looks like:

Q2/2016 (point A): Valuation of Realty Income is becoming stretch >>> Still doing nothing, waiting patiently.

Mid-2016 (point B): O become grossly overvalued >>> Shorting.

Early 2018 (point C): Valuation is no longer stretched >>> Closing the short position.

February 2019 (point D): Valuation is stretched again, but nowhere near where it was in mid-2016 >>> Keep reading to find out how we're handling it this time round.

That was a year ago, and here we are now (at point D), closing one year of Realty Income performing exceptionally well, without us executing any trade involving O1 whatsoever. No more!...

1Side note: We did have three different sets of PUT options, all with a $50 strike, that we sold along the way (on 6/5/2017, 2/8/2018, and 5/16/2017). They all expired worthless (i.e. 100% gain of the premiums) - one already over a year ago (on 1/19/2018), and two very recently (on 1/18/2019).

While We were Active vs. While We were Sleeping

From 6/30/2016 to 2/11/2018

When we say "while we were active" we refer to the period through which we were short O, i.e. mid-2016 to early-2018.

Here's how Realty Income & Co. performed during that period:

As the above chart shows, triple-net lease names2 performed better than pure retail names3. Indeed, being a hybrid that combine the two groups, Realty Income Corp (O) found itself somewhere on the borderline.

2Agree Realty Corp (ADC), EPR Properties (EPR), Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), National Retail Properties Inc (NNN), STORE Capital Corp (STOR), VEREIT Inc (VER)

3Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT), Kimco Realty Corp (KIM), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Just to make it clear, those weren't triple-net lease pure retail equity REITs that suffered between mid-2016 to early-2018; it was the entire segment that performed very poorly; on both absolute, but also relative, basis.

While the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) returned circa 29%, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) lost about 10%. That's a stunning-unprecedented 39% of under-performance!

Even the SPDR® S&P Retail ETF (XRT) outperformed the VNQ by nearly 20%.

From 2/11/2018 to 2/14/2019

When we say "while we were sleeping" we refer to the period through which we weren't holding a short O position, i.e. mid-2016 to early-2018.

Here's how Realty Income & Co. performed during that period:

Quite a change, isn't it? From losing 25%, Realty Income went on gaining 50%. Shareholders have been extremely pleased, and rightly so.

Just as triple-net lease and retail eREITs under-performed during the "active" period, they were outperforming during the "sleeping" period.

The VNQ's 19.2% total return has been 2.77x better than that of the SPY, and 12.47x better than that of the XRT. Quite a show for eREITs all around.

Overvalued Again

Why do we view Realty Income as overvalued again?

1. Gravity.

Following a 50% run in one year - an unprecedented move for itself - the stock is clearly set for a pullback.

2. Dividend Yield

Simply put, O trading with a dividend yield smaller than 4% is an abnormal, unsustainable, situation.

3. UST10Y.

Look again at the above chart. See the last time O's dividend yield went below 4%? This was early 2016 when the market went through a major correction (before doing so again recently, in December 2018).

Thing is, that back in early 2016, the US Treasury 10-Year ("UST10Y") yield was at a record low, around 1.5%. Now, it's at 2.7% - and might keep on climbing further back to 3.25% (where it was only few months ago), and possibly beyond.

With leases that have average duration of 10+ years the UST10Y is an extremely important gauge to look at and take into consideration.

4. Economic slowdown.

The slowdown is being felt all over the

Those aren't the delayed (due to the US government shutdown) December Retail Sales that spook us, rather the overall sentiment. Everybody seems to be reducing their US economic growth forecasts for Q4/2018:

The Atlanta Fed (below chart): from 2.7% to 1.5%

Goldman Sachs (GS): from 2.5% to 2%

Barclays (BCS): from 2.8% to 2.1%.

The 4.2% and 3.4% US economic growth rates, reported for Q2 and Q3 last year, respectively, are long gone... and it seems like a cold-winter is ahead.

True, both the ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Index (at 56.6 and 56.7, respectively) are pointing to very solid US GDP growth over the next couple of quarters.

Nonetheless, even if a recession isn't imminent - too soon to say! - the cumulative probability of a recession over the next two years (per Goldman Sachs) is certainly not low.

5. Risk premium.

More than anything, it's the risk premium that stun us the most.

Going back in history (for the sake of simplicity we only show the past decade) and you'll find it hard-to-impossible to find another moment in time where O dividend yield less than 1% above the UST10Y.

Two months ago, the spread between those two was below 1% and it's still less than 1.1% as I write.

This is not only an uncharted territory, but it's also doesn't make any sense at a time when yields are (generally speaking) on the rise.

During a period of rising rates/yields...

... one would assume that spreads of riskier assets above the benchmarks, would be wider, not lower.

It's important to note that the spreads we are talking about have nothing to do with the yield curve (which, for itself, is flattening) rather with the risk premiums that riskier assets are required to pay over the yield curve.

When rates/yields rise, investors usually demand higher spreads (risk premiums) over the benchmarks in order to compensate for the higher risk of buying into the "wrong"-insufficient rate/yield.

Yet, We are Not Shorting this Time Round

If Realty Income is overvalued again, the obvious question is why aren't we shorting the stock again, just as we did very successfully in 2016, from roughly the same level?

The answer is very simple and is combined of two elements:

1. Unlike mid-2016, the risk of the UST10Y doubling its yield - as it did while we were shorting O - isn't there anymore. While we won't be surprised to see the UST10T rising from here, we expect it to remain closer to 3% than to 4%. It's a completely different ball game from that perspective.

2. Realty Income isn't alone in here. As evident by the below chart, high-grade ("HG") spreads all across the board are shrinking since the beginning of 2019.

If we use the above data, combined with Realty Income's A- credit rating, we can do a simple interpolation between the US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread (at 1%) to the US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread (at 1.72%).

Rating Spread Source A 1.00% Y-Chart A- 1.24% Interpolation BBB+ 1.48% Interpolation BBB 1.72% Y-Chart

Based on this interpolation - but without adjusting to Realty Income extra risk, having a retail exposure (surely requires some risk premium) - we can say that the spread that the company's dividend yield should be 3.95%, at the very minimum (based on UST10Y at 2.71% and the 1.24% spread).

This means that the stock price (based on the most recent $0.2255/share monthly dividend, should trade at $68.50 maximum.

By the way, the fact that spreads (generally speaking) are contracting, since the beginning of the year, is quite unusual, taking into consideration that stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) have been performing very well YTD. Normally, during such (strong) times (for the markets), spreads of HG securities tend to widen, as people dump the safer assets in favor of riskier ones.

In-spite of the high-yield space4 outperforming the HG space5 YTD, as expected, spreads have contracted all across the board.

4 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG), SPDR® Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF (JNK), Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN).

5iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD).

How to Play this Out?

On one hand, we have here a stock trading at a valuation that is clearly stretched, fundamentally.

On the other hand, this very same stock isn't subject to the same threats that it was facing back in mid-2016, technically.

If shorting isn't an option, what else makes sense for us to do? Selling CALLs.

In case you're currently a shareholder of Realty Income, selling a covered CALL right now is a no-brainer if you ask me. We have no position in O, thus if we sell a naked (=non-covered) CALL here, it's a completely different ball game.

In-spite of the high risk (more about it below), we sold two sets of options over the past week:

SELL (to open) O 01/17/2020 70.00 CALL @ $4.00

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE, Trading Alert, February 7th 2019

Side note: You can read more about the first trade you see here, involving Twitter (TWTR), in the article that we published yesterday (2/14/2019)

Here are the possible scenarios out of selling this specific option:

Note that if O trades above $70 towards/at the expiry date - we would become short sellers of the stock at a net price of $74 (=$70/strike+$4/premium)

SELL (to open) O 01/17/2020 67.50 CALL @ $5.50

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE, Trading alert, February 11th 2019

Here are the possible scenarios out of selling this specific option:

Note that if O trades above $67.50 towards/at the expiry date - we would become short sellers of the stock at a net price of $73 (=$67.50/strike+$5.50/premium)

Few words about the risk:

Selling a naked covered call is a very risky positioning, that usually deserves a risk rating 5 = the highest-possible risk rating on our 1-5 scale.

In this instance, we are only assigning a risk rating 4 to these sales of naked CALLs, representing our high-conviction that the downside potential is limited and is most likely lower than 10%, at the very worst.

Per The Wall Street Journal, even the most bullish analyst is setting a price target of $75.25 on O, with the average price Wall Street assigning to the stock at only $64.28.

High $75.25 Median $68.00 Low $44.00 Average $64.28 Current Price $69.78

At $75.25, our $74 and $73 selling prices would be only 1.7% and 3% down, respectively. That's a risk we're willing to take, and (as mentioned above) we're taking into consideration a downside risk of up to 10% here, although truth is we find it hard to believe that O will trade north of $80.

Bottom Line

After one year of letting Realty Income alone (buy, this was tough...), we are back in action.

Unlike mid-2016, where we saw a minimum 20% downside potential for O - that turned into a 30% slide in reality - early 2019 is a different story. We don't see the same downside potential (20% is the minimum downside potential we wish to see in order to consider a short candidate) and therefore, we don't suggest anyone to short the stock, even at current elevated levels.

Instead, we believe that selling CALLs - definitely covered ones - makes perfect sense in the current circumstances, for the various reasons we'e outlined above.

If you don't like to trade options - which is (albeit pity) perfectly fine - you may wish to do the simplest of all things and simply sell out of a stock that, at the current juncture, offers (in my view) much more downside than upside potential.

