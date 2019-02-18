Canadian Tire: A Top Canadian Retailer At Only 11.7x TTM P/E And Much Cheaper Relative To U.S. Peers

The company is in an adequate financial position with leverage currently at 4.06x and interest coverage a healthy 8.6x in the TTM period backed up by its real estate assets.

Canadian Tire has achieved ROE and ROIC of 12.3% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past decade with the help from its various places in the retail value chain.

Canadian Tire (OTCPK:CDNAF) is looking like a good long-term value investment with its shares currently trading at 11.7x trailing-twelve-month P/E (based on 2018's normalized CAD$ 11.95 EPS) and sporting a dividend yield of 2.7%. Whether the low valuation is due to the fear of e-commerce disrupting the retail industry or Canada's pricey housing market, Canadian Tire's shares deserve more respect from investors and look appealing especially relative to some of its U.S. competitors as will be discussed in this article. The company is highly profitable and growing with friendly shareholder policies that return profits in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

An Introduction to the Company

Since Canadian Tire was founded in 1922 by two brothers who purchased an already operating tire and garage automotive shop in Toronto, the company has grown into one of Canada's most iconic retailers, with 2018 sales of CAD$ 16.5 billion and a market cap of CAD$ 6.7 billion. Today, the Canadian Tire name can be a bit misleading as the company's business does not merely revolve around selling tires. Canadian Tire segments itself into 3 business units - Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services which accounted for 49%, 22%, and 29% of 2018 income before taxes, respectively, as can be seen in the graphs below.

The company's Retail segment operates under its Canadian Tire, SportsChek, and Mark's banners. The namesake Canadian Tire banner with over 500 locations sells everything from microwaves, paint, home improvement and decor items, and camping equipment, to, of course... tires. The company's SportsChek banner is Canada's largest sports retailer and sells sports apparel and equipment. Their Mark's banner sells casual and industrial clothing and footwear.

Canadian Tire does a great job of selling its own "Consumer Brands" without many consumers probably realizing it through names like Paderno kitchen products, Woods outerwear and equipment, Mastercraft tools, and Canvas home furnishings and decor, to name but a few. In May 2018, the company acquired the well-known and respected Helly Hansen sport apparel company whose products are sold in more than 40 countries globally.

Like many major retailers have done recently, Canadian Tire also spun out its real estate holdings to unlock value for shareholders in 2013. The publicly listed CT REIT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canadian Tire still owns 76.2% as of December 31, 2018, and as such consolidate the business. Of the 503 Canadian Tire stores, 309 are owned by CT REIT, 54 are owned by CTC and the remaining 140 are leased from third parties. The company's financial services business is in partnership with Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to which Canadian Tire owns 80% and BNS the remaining 20%.

Canadian Tire remains controlled by the founding family and has two classes of shares with wildly different valuations due to voting rights. The Class A shares with no voting rights trade at a price of $USD 110.90 and a 13.1x TTM P/E while the regular class (OTC:CDNTF) with voting rights trades at $USD 170.82 and a 20.2x TTM P/E. For your average retail investor, the non-voting Class A shares are probably the way to go due to the valuation discrepancy and the fact that the Class A shares have higher liquidity through larger daily average trading volumes. I cannot recall a dual-class share structure which trades at such a premium for the voting rights.

Full-Year 2018 Results

Canadian Tire posted stellar 2018 results in my opinion with consolidated revenue increasing 5.9% to CAD$ 780.2M and normalized diluted EPS increasing 12.0% to CAD$ 11.95. In the company's main Retail segment, sales were up 5.7% (excluding Petroleum up 4.8%) with same-store-sales across their Canadian Tire, SportChek, and Mark's banners up 2.1%, 2.0%, and 2.8%, respectively. Retail's normalized income before taxes increased by only 1.3% due to 7.0% higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

The Financial Services segment reported 8.9% higher revenue for the full year with gross average credit card receivables up 10.7% over 2017 as the business continues to steal wallet share away from the major Canadian banks. Purchases on the own brand credit card across Canadian Tire's various store banners now amount to around 15% of sales as guided on the conference call. Normalized income before taxes increased 4.5% for the year within the Financial Services segment.

CT REIT reported 6.6% higher property revenues which reached CAD$ 472.5M for the year. Net income before taxes and fair value adjustments to the property portfolio was up 4.1% to CAD$ 247.3M for 2018 compared to CAD$ 237.6M for 2017. Including fair value gains on the property portfolio, income before taxes was down 5.2% as the CAD$ 53.6M fair value gain for 2018 did not live up to 2017's CAD$ 79.7M gain with the difference more than offsetting the increase from CT REIT's operations.

For the 2018 year, Canadian Tire repurchased CAD$ 231.2 million worth of Class A shares. This leaves CAD$68.8-168.8 million outstanding from its 2019 Share Purchase intention of repurchasing CAD$300-400 million by the end of 2019 which the company announced on November 8, 2018.

A Profitable And Growing Business

Canadian Tire's strong operations and various places in their value chain - from the retail middle-man itself to owning lots of its real estate, consumer brands, and financial services - have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 12.3% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past decade. These are good returns right around my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value.

Canadian Tire's ROE ratio has grown notably from 11.2% in 2009 to 15.9% in the TTM period and has averaged 13.5% since 2013. Part of this increase seems to be aided by an increased use of leverage in the capital structure as will be touched on in the next section. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from CAD$ 45.12 in 2009 to CAD$ 70.2 in their latest quarter, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 7.6% annually.

Adequate Leverage & Interest Coverage Ratio

Canadian Tire currently looks to be in an adequate financial position with financial leverage currently at 4.06x and its interest coverage ratio a healthy 8.6x in the trailing-twelve-month period backed up by its real estate assets. The company also seems to have notably changed its capital structure in the past decade from 2.18x in 2009 to the 4.06x ratio today through share repurchases and rising debt levels. This increasing financial leverage has been an important factor in the increase to ROE over the past decade as compared to the more stable ROIC.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Canadian Tire has done a great job of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Over the past decade, the company has reduced its share count from around 82 million in 2009 to 65 million today for an average annual share repurchase rate of 2.1%. In the past 5 years, the company has picked things up a notch by repurchasing 3.5% annually on average. Adding on the company's current 2.7% dividend brings investors a total shareholder yield around 6.2% in recent years. I always like to see share repurchases by management, as it shows capital budget discipline and management's faith in the long-term prospects of the business.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Canadian Tire, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Canadian Tire's market valuation compares to competitors Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST), I have placed them all side-by-side comparing them based on forward P/Es and 10-year growth rates.

As can be seen, Canadian Tire's forward P/E ratio and PEG ratios are a lot lower relative to competitors, with Walmart being the most expensive based on PEG ratios. Canadian Tire's revenue growth of 8.8% over the past decade is almost in line with Costco's 9.4% revenue growth but Canadian Tire does not seem to be getting the respect it deserves as this growth is not properly reflected in the P/E valuation. Canadian Tire's PEG Revenue of 1.2x is also below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

Canadian Tire's forward P/E of 10.7x can also be expressed as a 9.4% earnings yield, which seems good in its own right but I also always like to examine the relationship of average ROE and price to book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate, in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

With Canadian Tire earning an average ROE of 12.3% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.0 when the price of their Class A shares is $USD 104.74, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 6.2% for an investor's equity at that $USD 104.74 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 9.2%.

Takeaway

Canadian Tire is a solid company with a long and profitable history which has made it an iconic retailer up in Canada. Being present in many parts of its value chain, from owning lots of its real estate to multiple consumer brands and a credit card business, has helped the company achieve average ROE and ROIC of 12.3% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past decade. In my opinion, Canadian Tire's shares look appealing, especially relative to competitors, presently trading at only 11.7x TTM P/E or 10.7x forward P/E and sporting its 2.7% dividend yield.

