Mosaic Company: Strategic Decisions Pave Way For Growth.

Thesis

In this article, I have discussed the segment-wise performance of Mosaic Company (MOS) during the quarter and nine months ended September 30th, 2018. This analysis indicates significant growth opportunity emanating from MOS's recently acquired business in Brazil.

Furthermore, a recent agreement with a Chinese company would pave way for business growth in China. Moreover, I have also discussed MOS's valuation in relation to a peer company. Finally, a technical price chart and analysts' recommendation also indicate that MOS is a suitable buy at current levels.

Figure 1

(Source: Videoblocks.com)

Technical analysis

MOS's 52-week price range lies between $22.90 and $37.37. At the time of writing, it was trading at ~$32 (higher than the median value of ~$30.14/share). Moreover, the technical price chart (Figure 2 below) shows that the stock had witnessed significant upside from May to November 2018.

Figure 2

(Source: Finviz)

As discussed in the following section, MOS's business is affected by cyclical swings in demand for its products, and it follows that Q4 2018 is expected to be a strong quarter. It's due to this reason that even though the current prices are slightly higher than the median value of the 52-week range, the analysts rate this stock as a buy, with a long-term target price of ~$38 (see Figure 3 below).

Figure 3

(Source: Sharewise)

The cyclical nature of Mosaic's business and expectations for the forthcoming quarters

MOS operates through four business segments, namely Phosphates, Potash, Mosaic Fertilizantes, and International Distribution. The revenue is generated primarily from the first three segments. MOS revenues are based on the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients.

Since the company's products are used as crop nutrients worldwide, it follows, therefore, that due to the cyclical nature of crop harvests, the demand for its products is also cyclical. This implies that MOS's business performance varies from season to season. This fact is also evidenced in the company's revenues during the past few quarters (see Figure 4 below).

Figure 4

(Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

The revenue profile during the past ten quarters shows that Mosaic's Q3 and Q4 generally witness higher revenues. These are followed by a relatively weaker Q1, but the situation begins to improve from Q2. This cycle continues and also affects the share price that largely moves sideways from Q3 to Q4. Considering this trend, we may expect MOS share price to move sideways within a range of ~$29-34.

Nevertheless, growth is evident in terms of a Y/Y increase in revenues (see Figure 5 below). In my view, such growth is sustainable in the long term and accrues primarily from MOS's strategic decisions (discussed in the following section).

Figure 5



(Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

Performance review and growth outlook

Phosphates - This business segment owns and operates phosphate mines, production facilities and processing plants in Florida and Louisiana. These mines produce concentrated phosphates and animal feed from phosphates. MOS's phosphate segment also comprises assets outside of the US, and it recently improved its growth trajectory by acquiring an additional 25% ownership stake in the Miski Mayo Phosphate Mine in Peru, thereby leading to a 75% ownership stake in the mine, on aggregate. The additional stake was acquired through an agreement entered into between MOS and Vale SA (VALE) in January 2018. This acquisition has helped the company to uplift its Peru-based revenues from ~$13.6 million in Q3 2017 to ~$23.9 million in Q3 2018 (by ~76%). But since MOS's phosphate business delivers strong gross margins as a percentage of sales (see Figure 6 below), such additional mining stake would yield favourably on the company's bottom line earnings.

Figure 6

(Source: Form 10-Q)

Potash - The potash segment owns and operates potash mines/ production facilities in both the US and Canada. The end products of this segment include crop nutrients, ingredients of animal feed, and other products for industrial purposes. The attraction of this segment is its high gross margins (see Figure 7 below) that have increased by 5% on a Y/Y basis (from ~21% in Q3 2017 to ~26% in Q3 2018).

Figure 7

(Source: Form 10-Q)

Moreover, potash production increased from ~2,151 kT (read: a thousand tons) to ~2,220 kT during Q3, Y/Y. This period also witnessed a significant improvement in realized prices from $214/t to $251/t. Then again, the improvement in selling prices and higher production during the quarter Y/Y are the two positive catalysts that are likely to support the results of Q4 2018.

Mosaic Fertilizantes - As part of its agreement with VALE, MOS acquired five phosphate rock mines in Brazil, together with the allied facilities and distribution setup. These assets form the Mosaic Fertilizantes business. The recent acquisition of this business segment has ignited revenue growth for MOS, and this segment has become the single-largest contributor towards revenues during the quarter and nine months ended September 2018. On that note, it should be considered that the segment accounted for ~48% and ~39% of the quarterly and nine-month revenues, respectively. The business case of this segment during Q3 2018 was similar to MOS's potash business in that Mosaic Fertilizantes delivered increased output Y/Y (increasing from 2,178 kT to 3,595 kT). Simultaneously, the company also witnessed an improvement in the average realized prices that increased from $370/ton to $389/ton of the finished product. Going forward, we may expect this segment to fuel business growth.

Agreement with a Chinese company will unlock business growth potential

China is arguably the world's largest economy in terms of agricultural production. According to a report published near the end of FY 2018, the country is estimated to account for ~20% of the total global agricultural production.

In my view, China's dominance in the agricultural markets would blend in favour of MOS, since it has recently signed an MoU (read: Memorandum of Understanding) with China's largest agricultural inputs company, namely Sinochem. This agreement entails that MOS will supply Sinochem with phosphate rock, phosphate fertilizers, and other related premium products for crop and animal feed nutrients. Mosaic's CEO, Mr. Joc O’Rourke, commented on the situation:

We are pleased to build on our promising relationship with Sinochem. Sinochem is developing a Modern Agriculture Platform for China, and we at Mosaic look forward to partnering with Sinochem to contribute to this important progress for Chinese farmers.

Although both companies haven't yet disclosed the terms and conditions of future supplies to be made by MOS to Sinochem, nevertheless, I believe that this agreement would unlock tremendous business growth opportunity for MOS and would enable it to expand its share of revenues derived from the large agricultural market in China. It should be noted that during Q3 2018, MOS's net sales to China amounted to ~$52.9 million (~2% of total sales). However, after the signing of this MoU, the company is expected to revamp its revenue profile with increased sales to China.

Valuation

Having previously discussed MOS's performance and business outlook for its key business segments, let's discuss its valuation in comparison with a competitor namely Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that's also involved in the production/distribution of potash, phosphates, and nitrates for a similar category of end-product users.

Even though both companies are trading marginally above their 200-day simple moving averages (see Figure 8 below), the higher valuation is due to an anticipation of a healthy Q4 2018.

Figure 8

(Source: YCharts)

Moreover, when we consider the relative price-to-book values (see Figure 9 below) of the selected companies, we can see that MOS has a sweeter valuation. Nevertheless, NTR could not be considered overvalued because its P/B ratio is also well within the safe multiples of ~1.5x.

Figure 9

(Source: YCharts)

However, when we consider the forward P/E ratio, we can see that MOS is more suitably valued compared with NTR (see Figure 10 below). Given the company's growth outlook from its Fertilizantes business in Brazil (acquired last year) and the agreement with Sinochem that unlocks business growth potential in China, I believe that MOS provides a reasonable growth opportunity in the agricultural chemicals business.

Figure 10

(Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

Based on the preceding discussion, we have seen that MOS has delivered strong Y/Y performance during Q3 2018. Based on the past performance trends and the cyclical nature of the demand of its products, we can expect it to deliver a strong Q4 in line with Q3.

The company's strategic decisions influence the direction of its share price. It follows that MOS's recent acquisition of Fertilizantes business from VALE, and an agreement with a Chinese company would help improve the growth outlook of the company during FY 2019 and beyond. This expectation is also supported by the company's technical analysis, and the fact that MOS has a suitable valuation compared with a peer company increases the charm of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.