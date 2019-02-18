Microsoft Wants Part Of This $180-Billion Industry

Music and video have already moved to digital purchases and streaming. Microsoft wants to lead the video game industry into this future.

It’s hard to believe that Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock was dead money for multiple years. From around year 2000 to 2013, the stock was essentially range-bound. Investors who bought in the last five years have been treated to a very different experience. With shares moving from the mid-$30s to over $100, some investors are probably thinking they’ve missed their opportunity. The company must continue to innovate and move to disrupt industries to continue its growth. Microsoft’s Xbox business is far from new, yet Project xCloud could be a great business opportunity and investors should be excited for this next phase.

Let’s get digital

The transition from physical consumption to digital seems to move from industry to industry. First, the music industry is being disrupted as physical CDs are being replaced by digital music purchases. Music is transitioning as well from individual song and album purchases, to streaming services. DVDs have largely been replaced by streaming video. Video games are following suit as physical copies are now being dwarfed by digital copies.

In the most recent quarter, Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported that over 85% of its total revenue was generated from digital sources. The company’s Blizzard and King divisions are largely made up of online and mobile players which are used to buying digital. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) said in its last earnings report that just over 70% of its revenue was from digital sources. As an example, EA reported packaged goods’ sales were flat year over year, while full game downloads increased almost 73% year over year.

The move toward digital sales is being pushed by the popularity of online, battle royale, and mobile games. Companies from Activision-Blizzard to EA, to Epic Games, are building experiences not to sell one game disc or download, but to continue the experience beyond the initial sale.

The growth of mobile gaming is undeniable, as Activision-Blizzard’s COO Collister Johnson called out, “Mobile remains the largest and fastest growing platform for gaming in the world.” The challenge in mobile was mentioned in EA’s last conference call, “the average age of the top 20 titles is greater than three years, and that it’s harder than ever for new games to break through.”

With music and video already firmly committed to streaming, some might wonder why video games haven’t already followed suit? The key difference is music and video can be buffered to provide seamless playback. Where video games are concerned, it’s impossible to buffer ahead as the course of the game changes second-to-second or even faster. This challenge can only be overcome by reducing latency to where gamers feel they are getting a native experience.

Investors might wonder, why would Microsoft care to get into the game streaming business? There are two obvious answers. First, most video game companies agree that streaming could be the future of the system. The ability to open top titles to any device, at any time, would theoretically expand the user base significantly. Second, Microsoft wants in on this business because of the revenue opportunity. By 2021, the global games market is expected to reach $180 billion. With Microsoft currently running at about $30 billion in revenue per quarter, this opportunity is too large for the company to ignore.

A Live-ly business

Microsoft already has millions of users who subscribe to Xbox Live on either a monthly or annual basis.

Admittedly, Xbox Live is a small piece of Microsoft’s quarterly revenue at just under $1 billion per quarter. However, what this shows is that tens of millions of gamers already trust Microsoft to provide a stable and reliable online game connection.

In addition to Xbox Live, Microsoft is also pushing a subscription value called Xbox Game Pass at $9.99 per month. The company currently offers “over 100 games” available for download. Microsoft says it counts, “millions of subscribers” to the service, which seems to show users are willing to pay monthly for a catalog of games.

In the subscription arena, Activision’s Blizzard division has been collecting monthly subscription revenue from gamers for World of Warcraft and other games for quite a while. However, Activision’s subscription revenue is primarily tied to individual games rather than a catalog of titles.

Electronic Arts offers two different subscription services with a focus on Xbox and PC gamers. EA Access offers Xbox users “50+ games,” along with early trials of new releases, at a price of $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. On the PC side, EA offers Origin Access, which offers 175 games, for the same $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Though Xbox gamers and PC gamers are able to buy these services and play as much as they want, they still have to own a PC or Xbox with sufficient storage (and capabilities in the PC case) to play these games. Microsoft may grow Xbox live and Xbox Game Pass, but the company is angling to change the core of gaming.

A stream of revenue

With music and video firmly supported by streaming services, it seems reasonable that gamers would be open to a service to stream titles as well. A recent article looking at the future of gaming suggested, “a hardware free gaming experience would bring many new customers to the fold by making the entry costs for participation in a high-quality gaming experience relatively cheap.”

The idea behind a streaming video game service would seem to challenge several industries. First, traditional PC gamers would no longer have to worry about having a top line gaming machine. Second, console gamers would no longer need the most recent console, or even a console at all. Tablet and smartphone players would have access to AAA titles that traditionally would have been out of reach.

A streaming game service and its potential are attracting some of the biggest technology names. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a service called Project Stream, and late last year was allowing a limited number of users to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey without having to download the title at all. A reviewer of the service said, “the gameplay experience is fluid and just like the real thing.” However, the same article said, “depending on your Wi-Fi situation, the game stream can lag occasionally, or drop down to a lower than native screen resolution.”

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is never one to be left out of a disruptive business, and is developing its own service. Amazon Web Services is a leader in cloud infrastructure, so it makes sense that the company would take on this challenge. There isn’t a lot of detail about the Amazon offering, except that it would reside on the cloud and is slated to launch next year.

Microsoft’s own streaming service is called Project xCloud and would allow streaming to any device. The company’s own description of the service gives an interesting perspective on how easy this service would be for developers to utilize.

“Developers of the more than 3,000 games available on Xbox One today, and those building the thousands that are coming in the future, will be able to deploy and dramatically scale access to their games across all devices on Project xCloud with no additional work.”

The phrasing that caught my eye is, “with no additional work.” This may be the case with other services, but it is critical to make adoption easy if developers are going to hop on board. According to Microsoft, public trials will occur in 2019. Among these services, there are a few key differences between Amazon, Google, and others compared to Microsoft.

Amazon offers Fire TV products, Kindles, and other options, that could be used for video game streaming. However, investors should question if publishers would be comfortable placing some of their future into Amazon’s hands. The company competes with other sites and retailers for the sale of video games. Putting more power into Amazon’s hands for distribution might be an uncomfortable option.

Second, where Alphabet is concerned, the company is well-known for its cloud computing capabilities. The company also offers similar hardware options to Amazon, such as Chromecast and the Pixel lineup of smartphones. One of the angles Alphabet could use to draw in gamers is their knowledge of YouTube. If Alphabet combines its YouTube popularity to drive knowledge of a video game streaming service, it could gain a foothold.

Though Amazon and Alphabet are formidable opponents in this venture, Microsoft seems to have two significant advantages over its peers. The company has sold over 120 million combined Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles over their respective lifetimes. This gives gamers firsthand knowledge of the quality of gaming on a Microsoft machine. As already mentioned, Microsoft counts 64 million subscribers to the Xbox Live service. With tens of millions already paying a subscription to Microsoft, this would seem to give a huge leg up to the company in moving gamers toward a streaming service as well.

In addition, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios could be a unique property to draw in gamers. Xbox Game Studios is responsible for such titles as Halo and Minecraft, as well as Sea of Thieves and State of Decay. Offering these titles as part of the Project xCloud package would be a reasonable option to draw more subscriptions.

Making a connection

Last quarter, Microsoft’s gaming revenue increased by 9% and Xbox software and services revenue increased by 32% annually. The gaming business is part of Microsoft’s More Personal Computing division, which produced $13 billion in revenue last quarter. With analysts calling for total revenue from Microsoft during 2019 of over $124 billion, a big idea like video game streaming is something that could move the needle.

Just two years from now, if the global gaming business indeed hits $180 billion, Microsoft will want a large portion of this revenue. Though game publishers would take the lion’s share of this amount, if Microsoft were to garner just 10% of the total, this would indicate $18 billion in revenue. In an ironic twist, this streaming service might benefit the sale of consoles such as the Xbox One S. Though the console wouldn’t be necessary for an online gaming stream, the cost of the Xbox One S has fallen to around $200. Given the cost of most tablets is above this amount and offer no physical controller, this seems to be an entry-level price that most could accept.

If this streaming service comes to fruition, Microsoft might lose some sales of the more expensive Xbox One X, but may see an increase in the Xbox One S, to more than offset the loss. Gaining 10% of the total gaming business would likely be additional revenue to Microsoft. Microsoft has a war chest of over $50 billion in net cash and investments at its disposal. Last quarter, the company generated $8 billion in core free cash flow after dividends. Given the size of the opportunity, and significant potential in moving gaming toward streaming, investors should consider Microsoft stock to connect improved profits and a higher share price.

