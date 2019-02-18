Hitting The Walls In Europe

There are several upcoming events where Europe is going to be hitting the walls with who knows what exact results. Don't be so foolish to think that just because it is a Continent away that these events will not affect the global bond and equity markets. They will. The American markets will also bear the brunt of what happens in these significant events. Some preparation may be in order.

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. - Benjamin Franklin

The Italian government is going after several Italian institutions in a very serious manner. First, they are taking off at "Consob," which is the financial markets regulator. Matteo Salvini, the Deputy Prime Minister, recently stated that the leadership at "Consob" and at the central bank of Italy "should be reduced to zero." This did not exactly delight the EU members in either Berlin or Brussels, I can assure you.

The Italian government has also blocked the decision of renewing the term of the Deputy Director General at the Bank of Italy. This decision has generally been left to the President of Italy but it has now been overridden by the government.

The Roman Legion is at the gates of Rome.

I do point out, given the quite serious problems with several of the Italian banks, that something had to be done. The Italian central bank has refused, to date, to open an investigation into whether anything was done incorrectly. It is an open question, perhaps, but one that certainly deserved investigation and so, to some extent, the Bank of Italy has brought the government into this situation, by their refusal to consider the subject.

If all of this weren't enough, Italy's ruling League party has drafted a law proposal which would eventually allow the government to sell the country's gold reserves through a change to the Italian constitution. On Monday La Stampa newspaper said the government was considering using part of the reserves, which are held by the Bank of Italy, to rein in its budget deficit this year and avoid a planned VAT increase in 2020.

Also coming are the European elections. They commence on May 23. The growth of anti-EU parties in the European Parliament elections in May could "paralyze" the bloc in a range of policy areas, several reports have warned. Nationalist, Eurosceptic, and far-right parties could bring about a "qualitative change" in the European Union after winning a third of seats, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations, a pro-EU think tank. The result would give the populists significant influence in the EU and the ability to block some legislation, says the study. I point out that while ignored by many, this is quite serious stuff and could cause the EU to potentially rupture and the dollar to head to new highs against the euro.

Then there is Brexit. The subject bounces left, bounces right, but that March 29 deadline is little more than a month away. The British Prime Minister lost another vote in Parliament last week.

Theresa May suffered a substantial parliamentary defeat on her Brexit plan B on Thursday, undermining the credibility of the current government's proposal. Time is running out and there is no agreement in sight which is why a "Hard Brexit" might be the only way out.

The New York Times states:

By most accounts, Britain's economy would be hammered if it crashed out of the European Union without a deal. The gloomiest projections show that Britain would lose 9.3 percent of its gross domestic product, housing prices could sink by 30 percent and the pound could fall against the dollar to $1.10.

Now there are some things to think carefully about. You may wish to check your exposure to British credits, British bank credits and even other large European banks which undoubtedly have exposure to the British banks.

Ireland is the most exposed to tariffs and changes in trade. Nearly 14% of its exports go directly to Britain, and the majority of all of its trade passes through the country, at some point. Germany exports a wide variety of industrial products to Britain, including almost 800,000 cars a year, or about 14% of all the cars it makes domestically, which could literally send Germany into a recession. The Netherlands' trade with Britain is significant but partly inflated by the so-called "Rotterdam effect." These are goods flowing through the country's large port, though they may originate, or are destined for, other places in the European Union.

Then there is a new burgeoning problem on the horizon, and it is Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called a snap general election for April 28 after his minority government's budget proposal was rejected by lawmakers. The election is Spain's third in less than four years, a symptom of an increasingly fragmented political landscape and a sign of how Catalonia will remain a significant issue for the next government. The electoral backdrop has gotten more complicated in light of Vox's recent gains, in the Andalusian regional assembly, the first significant win of the far right in Spain in decades. All of this will happen just before the EU elections, and the landscape of the European Union could be significantly changed as a result.

I have explained often enough how I view "Risk." There is plenty of it on the table at the moment for investments in both Britain, Italy, Spain and the entire European Union. Investing there has become "Gambling" now, in my opinion. There is just way too much political "Risk" on the Continent for thoughtful investors, in my estimation.

I am "Out."