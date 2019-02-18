Emerge Energy Board Member Addition: Update

As a result, I continue to stay long EMES and will remind investors why I am still bullish on the company, even with the appointing of Mr. Davis.

Personally, I believe Emerge Energy is doing all the right things, and is appointing Mr. Davis to simply keep all options available and to have assistance rendered on the fly, should any particular scenario occur.

As investors, it is important to entertain all possible outcomes that could affect a company.

Emerge Energy (EMES) saw shares fall particularly hard the day after an article was published that was focused around the company’s decision to add another board member. The day the article was posted, shares actually rallied 3%. The next day, shares fell nearly 10%, which tells me the stock price drop was not article related.

As the last article said, Emerge has been trading inversely to the market recently, as most speculative names do. The move down on Friday on the back of the article did understandably have the ability to scare some investors out of their positions.

But again, the inverse relationship speculative names have to the market is well-documented. Actually, all of the frac sand sector is considered speculative at this point, not just Emerge, in my opinion.

This is why shares of those companies, like U.S. Silica (SLCA), Covia (CVIA), Smart Sand (SND) and Hi-Crush (HCLP), all started higher with Emerge at the beginning of the day, and then ended either down or flat. Hence, the price action in all of sand was disappointing last week, but it was not limited to EMES, which was the only company to add such a person to its board.

Some may say EMES was down 10%, while others were down less, and it must be because of bankruptcy and the article. Why can't that same argument be phrased as Emerge is the only company up 100% from the 2018 lows, and this consolidation, along the 50-day average, is actually rather healthy?

So, regardless of the confusion on what path the company is taking (takeover/merger, restructuring, or bankruptcy), the stock may well just be consolidating the recent double it had from the lows.

Furthermore, I'd like to use the rest of this article to discuss why I am still bullish on Emerge (new in-basin projects, new bundling services, its total logistics footprint, surging frac sand demand, and new basins opening that will need Northern White) and why I feel bankruptcy is the least likely scenario for the company.

Bullish Thesis On Emerge

I believe bankruptcy is an unlikely path for Emerge, but then again, I am investor in the company. I should have a bias. This is why I think it is important to present all scenarios to investors and be thoroughly objective.

After all, no one has a crystal ball. Discussion on Seeking Alpha helps generates ideas as to what the likely scenario could be, and this has been my goal all long in the articles that I write on sand, or any other oil & gas investments that I cover. I also have to protect my job and investment. It is cavalier to believe a takeover or bankruptcy is coming without sure knowledge.

So, again, I must present all possible outcomes objectively here. I am not here to entertain readers with naively optimistic write-ups. I am writing to generate ideas and make money in my investments. I can't help if the optimism shows through when I naturally believe in what I own.

Now that I have stated my peace and given the disclaimer on bankruptcy to protect all parties involved, it's time to dive in. Here's why I am still bullish on Emerge and why I believe the company is headed in the right direction with the hiring of Mr. Davis.

1.) In-Basin Volumes Increasing Substantially

To begin with, Emerge has almost twice as many more volumes coming on-line in 2019 as it did in years past. Needless to say, this should translate to almost a double in revenues, which would offset lost earnings from weaker Northern White volumes.

Admittedly, costs are still high from losing those volumes and pricing, and completions are still being delayed that coincide with lack of takeaway capacity, which is where this fear of bankruptcy stems from if conditions like these continue.

Again, EMES is losing Northern White volumes like everyone else, but is replacing them with in-basin volumes, with higher margins to boot (less overburden to mine). There just needs to be more takeaway capacity to allow for frac sand demand to resume.

2.) EMES Can Offer Bundling Packages Now

Secondly, Emerge is taking market share from oilfield services companies and smaller sand miners who cannot offer a bundling package. This is why the number of E&Ps that contract with HCLP are growing rapidly. I expect this trend to translate over to Emerge, even if the company's last mile service is asset-light and owned by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI).

Of course, Emerge still has SandGuard to my knowledge, which is perhaps a better way to move sand in the last mile. Some customers have reported using it and liking it, according to EMES. But the sand coating dust suppressant is likely still in its infancy and should not be factored into Emerge's near-term earnings except as an added bonus at this point.

3.) Expansive Logistics Footprint

Third, Emerge still has an extensive logistics footprint in North America, equipped with transload terminals, class 1 railroads, and multiple mines that have multiple sand grades to offer E&P customers who have varying geologies. This is the key differentiator for Emerge and the Big 5 over smaller sand miners that are popping up everywhere.

Sand is not easy to move cheaply and efficiently without an expansive logistics network. Smart Sand confirmed this point in its latest earnings, saying that moving sand without unit-train is a problem.

So, if another "in-basin mine" pops up in the Appalachia, let's say, then that sand miner would need to also build out the extensive infrastructure required to move sand to various end destination points all over the basin. This would be difficult to do.

4.) Newer Basins Opening That Still Need Northern White

Sure, some small manifest trains can move sand within the basin, in Texas for example. But no sand can leave that basin and reach other Northern basins, eliminating nationwide oversupply/lower pricing problems.

Of course, Northern White does get displaced from this event and could cause a nationwide frac sand pricing collapse (and it did in 2018). However, a perfect storm of transitory events weighed on frac sand producers at the time, exacerbating pricing issues.

Also, new basins continue to open that will need Northern White that weren't previously unlocked in 2016 and 2017, such as the Powder River, Uinta, Niobrara, Canada, Bakken 3.0, and Marcellus 3.0. They, too, are just awaiting new takeaway capacity and E&Ps with refreshed budgets.

Similarly, new basins are expanding in the South, such as the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Anadarko, that should help spread around the excess in-basin sand currently being produced.

I believe analysts are either not factoring in these newer basins opening who will need NW, or just believe that more in-basin sand will be mined to meet incremental demand there, further displacing NW.

However, basins like the Bakken and Marcellus have a closer proximity to NW mines where it makes sense to use those reserves. Distance isn't the only factor, though. NW clearly has superior crush strength to local sand, less turbidity, and more grades to offer (80/20 rule), which Covia states regularly. More importantly, if more in-basin mines pop up in newer basins, E&Ps will not only lose the superior advantage of NW, but they will lose the costs saved from unit-trains and last mile services offered by the Big 5.

5.) Frac Sand Demand Surging

Finally, frac sand demand is surging. In 2017, the total addressable market was around 100 million tons. Now, total demand is reaching over 200 million tons. In about five years, total frac sand demand should reach about 240 million tons, according to some reports, of which half is expected to come from the Permian.

There is also an extremely high amount of DUCs waiting to be put on production - between 6,000 and 8,000 - which is another reason why so much sand was needed in the first place.

So, this should tell investors that the new construction of mines was needed in 2018, and that there still needs to be more, if only about 225 million tons were added in the last two years. Even if 250 million tons were brought to market, sand is not fungible. Therefore, nameplate capacity is not actual capacity.

Of course, short term, everything will appear as oversupplied, especially as the transitory events weighing on the energy sector persist. After all, more pipelines are still needed in order to restore E&P completions to year-ago levels.

But longer term (end of 2019, when most pipelines come on-line), demand should catch up to supply again. This would allow Emerge to finally start gaining operating leverage and paying down its debt, which was used responsibly, in my opinion, to finance growth and build out its footprint.

I see nothing wrong with the company being more aggressive to use debt to finance growth, especially when the U.S. is clearly making a paradigm shift towards becoming the largest oil-producing nation in the world, and frac sand demand estimates continue to climb to astronomical levels as a result.

Conclusion

As an investor, it is important to be objective to all possible outcomes, and this applies to frac sand as well. Mr. Davis is clearly on the board of EMES to do something drastic with the company, but that doesn't have to mean bankruptcy.

Sure, my fear is that frac sand miners got ahead of themselves in 2018 and underestimated the pace at which new supply would come on-line, which wasn't necessarily the problem. Rather, the problem seems to be the lack of takeaway capacity, exhausted E&P budgets, poor weather, and low oil prices that halted completions while more sand supply came on-line. The perfect storm.

Therefore, bankruptcy from this perfect storm could, indeed, occur if conditions deteriorate further. That is, if more in-basin sand comes on-line while completions remain delayed from lack of pipelines, which are causing E&Ps to lower CapEx, EMES could see more lulls in activity and teeter on the verge of bankruptcy as debt spirals in tandem with rising interest rates.

But storms don't last all season. If Emerge can just hold out a little longer while supply catches up with demand again, then the appointing of Mr. Davis could be just for strategic reasons that the company needs during a time of transition, where all options are on the table. Maybe EMES is just going the path of HCLP and moving to a C-Corp, but needs Mr. Davis in case a hostile takeover is attempted.

As a result, while no one is sure of what EMES intends to do with the services of Mr. Davis, a takeover, restructuring, or bankruptcy could all be possible scenarios depending on where the industry heads in the next few quarters.

I continue to believe EMES has the ability to whether the storm with their new fundamental improvements, and could emerge, dare I say, from this downturn stronger than ever. All Mr. Davis is doing, hopefully, is acting as the catalyst needed in order to get Emerge closer towards its goal of becoming a stronger company that is built to last for the long haul.

