Airbus And Emirates Deal Blow To Boeing?

The shutdown of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 program seems like a bad thing for Airbus at first sight, but we think the opposite is true. In fact, as we earlier pointed out, it seems like Boeing (BA) might be the one losing a tentative agreement for now as Emirates placed orders with Airbus to provide a significant number of aircraft that it will be needing in the near future to support growth of Dubai as a hub and its tourism and business sectors.

Previously, AeroAnalysis already concluded that the cancellation of the Airbus A380 order from Qantas was a sign of a nearing decision to shut down the Airbus A380 program and an order switch from Emirates could open up opportunities for all major platforms, not just the Airbus A350 as was initially reported in the media.

In this report we want to look at Emirates' new order, the value of those orders, the time frame for deliveries and discuss possible implications for Boeing (BA).

From quad to twins

The newest order from Emirates follows an industry-wide trend, namely the move from quad engine aircraft such as the Airbus A380 to twin-engined smaller jets. As talks with Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) stalled and there was no long-term viability for the Airbus A380 that would make it worth it for Emirates to continue supporting the program, it considered its alternatives.

In the previous report we noted the following:

Emirates could use its strong position at this stage to secure discounts for other platforms that Rolls Royce turbofans are used on. To mind come the Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and Airbus A330neo. After all, what should be kept in mind is that mixed fleet operations were not necessarily bad for Emirates compared to solely operating a fleet of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777. So, looking at smaller aircraft makes perfect sense, growing capacity in a more thoughtful way.

We considered the following fleet options to have highest chances:

Likely: Emirates cancels some of its Airbus A380 orders, which could then be replaced by an order for the Airbus A350-900. Selection of the Airbus A350-1000 was deemed less likely given the existing order for the Boeing 777-9, despite there being a significant differential in seating capacity between both aircraft. In this scenario, Emirates no longer finalizes a contract with Boeing for the Dreamliner. Likely: Emirates cancels some of its Airbus A380 orders, which could then be replaced by an order for the Airbus A330-900. In this scenario, Emirates no longer finalizes a contract with Boeing for the Dreamliner. Most likely: Emirates cancels some of its Airbus A380 orders, which could then be replaced by an order for the Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900neo. This selection would provide incremental capacity increases that could be deployed thoughtfully to secondary routes. In this scenario, Emirates no longer finalizes a contract with Boeing for the Dreamliner. Less likely: Emirates cancels some of its Airbus A380 orders, which could then be replaced by additional Boeing 777X aircraft. Deliveries scheduled for after the EXPO 2020 in Dubai could be affected. In this scenario, the tentative agreement for the Dreamliner would be firmed. Unlikely: Emirates sticks with its order for the Airbus A380 and still finalized an order for the Dreamliner.

The scenario that did unfold was Scenario 3 about which we said the following:

The Airbus A330-900 is not a fast seller, so Airbus could offer Emirates a very good deal there and steal a (tentative) order from Boeing. The Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo have a common type rating, so while not the most efficient, a fleet consisting of the Boeing 777X, Airbus A350, and Airbus A330-900 could be a solution, with the A350 covering the gap between the Boeing 777X and the Airbus A330-900.

We believe that the slow sales for the Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A350 increased willingness from Airbus to be flexible on pricing while Rolls Royce still had to win back Emirates’ trust. The discounts that Emirates could negotiate likely outweigh any costs that come with the introduction of two new types to the fleet while flight deck commonality between the Airbus A330-900neo and A350 somewhat dampens additional costs associated to hiring and training of flight deck crews.

Emirates cancelled orders for 39 Airbus A380s while it ordered 40 Airbus A330-900 aircraft and 30 Airbus A350-900s. The order is worth $21.4B at list prices and according to our internal pricing data the market value is closer to $8.8B after elevated discounts. Subtracting the cancellation from the new order value, the order book still grows by $1.0B and more importantly this is profitable business since Airbus will be producing aircraft for Emirates on which it can generate a profit. The first A330-900 deliveries are expected in 2021, after Expo 2020 Dubai, while the Airbus A350-900 will follow in 2024.

Evolving demand and product offering

Years ago when asked about the Airbus A330neo, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, considered the Airbus A330-900 too small as it would give the airline roughly 235 seats per aircraft, but still called it a great aeroplane, and about the Airbus A350 or better said about the reason for cancelling the Airbus A350 he said it rather have an agreement that includes the specification that Airbus can offer now than the specifications that it signed for in 2007 when it initially ordered the Airbus A350.

The order Emirates has placed now shows that it is somewhat reverting back to its initial fleet plan. However, there had been changes between 2007, when Emirates ordered the Airbus A350, and 2014 when Emirates canceled its order and there have been additional changes between 2014 and 2018-2019.

What changed since then is that Boeing brought Boeing 787-10 to the market, which is less capable when it comes to range compared to the Airbus A350-900 but that should translate into some fuel burn savings for the Boeing 787-10. Next to that, as requested by Emirates, Boeing had launched the Boeing 777X which seats around 350 passengers in typical 3-class configuration which meant that the Airbus A350-1000 that also was part of Emirates initial order was redundant.

The other reason why the Airbus A330-900/A350-900 makes much more sense now than it did years ago is that Dubai International Airport is seeing some flattening growth probably caused by lacking GDP growth in Dubai which in turn is driven by a soft real estate market. So demand is a bit less than expected years ago. What also should be considered is that at the time Emirates cancelled its order there were no firm expansion plans for Dubai International Airport or DXB, which meant that Emirates had to grow by using bigger aircraft such as the Airbus A380 which was what Airbus had intended the Airbus A380 for. However, Dubai Airports has said in 2015 that capacity would be increased to 100 million passengers per annum by 2020 and in 2016 this was further increased by 118 million passengers per annum by 2023. Especially early next decade that would open up opportunities for smaller and more efficient jets.

What should also be kept in mind is that the initial order placed back in 2007 called for first deliveries in 2019. With the Expo 2020 and its associated capacity requirement (this event attracts 20 to 25 million visitors), the Airbus A350 would not have been a fit to support capacity requirements during 2019-2021.

At a time where cost savings and incremental capacity expansions are key, aircraft such as the A330neo, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 with their associated propulsive and aerodynamic efficiencies offer very good fleet solutions. What we shouldn’t forget is that smaller jets such as the Airbus A330-200 and Airbus A340 formed a key element in Emirates’ early growth but had to make place for the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A380 to support growth from the current hub. The difference between then and now is that that the propulsion systems are a lot more efficient. Emirates knew how to make the smaller jet work for it years ago and with big efficiency improvements it will be able to operate some of its routes in a more efficient way and even open up new routes that previously would not have been attractive.

Consequences for Boeing

The big question is what the consequences would be for Boeing. In November 2017 during the Dubai Airshow, Emirates signed a tentative agreement with Boeing for 40 Boeing 787-10s. Boeing still has a nice render on its website marking Emirates as a customer for the Boeing 787. The question is ‘for how long?’ we don’t think it is likely that Emirates will firm these orders. In a big surprise move it could firm these orders during the Dubai Airshow later this year, but we expect nothing at the moment.

At this point in time we believe that while initially we marked the Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10 better fleet solutions for Emirates, the discounts Airbus and Rolls Royce could offer for the full package on similarly capable aircraft were simply too attractive. Emirates could work out an extremely attractive deal for the turbofans either by a lower purchase or by discounts on power-by-hour or services contracts while the Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A350-900 have experienced some pricing pressure as Airbus lost some recent sales campaign.

We currently don’t expect to hear anything from Boeing about the tentative agreement, since tentative agreements tend to lapse without being given much attention, but it is not all bad for Boeing. With the Airbus A380 heading for its death bed, the Boeing 777-9 possibly is the only aircraft that could replace it. Currently, Emirates operates 139 Boeing 777-300ERs and has 135 Boeing 777-9 on order while it will be operating 124 Airbus A380s in the future. These aircraft do require replacement. Even if we allow the Airbus A350-900 to replace the Boeing 777-300ER on some lower demand routes currently operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, there still should be opportunities for Boeing to benefit from the demise of the Airbus A380. Emirates still has options for 50 Boeing 777-9 aircraft and we’re convinced that after the announcement to axe the superjumbo program the likelihood of these options being firmed has significantly increased.

Winning back an order

A lot has happened between 2007 when Emirates ordered the Airbus A350 for the first time and February 2019, when new aircraft became available. Dubai has been dealing with the consequences of lower oil prices and drops in real estate value and the Airbus A380 did not gain traction. However, what we are seeing now is that the 2007 order for 70 aircraft, 50 -900s and 20-1000s has morphed into an order for 40 Airbus A330-900s and 30 Airbus A350-900s. While this happens at the expense of the Airbus A380 and A350-1000 we are still seeing 70 aircraft ending up in Airbus’ book. The A330neo has been a slow seller so backing from Emirates is a big deal. The Airbus A350-1000 is an aircraft that Emirates did order in 2007 but it wasn’t happy with how it would perform, so in a logical step that aircraft is not part of the new order.

Conclusion

Shutting down the program is likely best for all parties involved. The Airbus A380 was loss-making for Airbus and part of the Emirates order has now been replaced by aircraft on which Airbus should be able to turn a profit. For Rolls Royce, it ends a headache; the turbofan supplier seems to have overpromised on performance and negotiations with Emirates were a drag. It likely will be discounting the propulsion systems and/or associated contracts for the new order but it also means that Rolls Royce can fully focus on the Trent XWB and Trent 7000 propulsion systems and its UltraFan concept which could in the future be used for re-engining the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 and possibly even a Boeing 797 if that aircraft moves away from its ‘paper plane’ phase.

For Emirates the new ordered aircraft offer cost reductions and a way for more disciplined capacity deployment and opportunities to handle thinner routes. Boeing does seem a bit like a loser given that it thought it had Emirates in the pocket with a tentative agreement for 40 Boeing 787s, but we think long term it could be gaining some orders for the 777X instead. It is also a good moment to keep in mind that a tentative agreement does not equal a firm order. In July 2017 rumours surfaced about an imminent order for the Boeing 787 and it was called a ‘done deal;' I placed a critical note to the wording and supportive arguments used there and while a Boeing 787 agreement is not formally off the table for the simple reason that tentative agreements do not require formal cancellations, it shows that this deal was far from done. You could even say that the tentative agreement was there to create an extremely big lever for Emirates if it were to walk away from the Airbus A380 and consider alternatives instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.