eCobalt Solutions: The Sidelines Are A Safer Place To Be For Now

With so many headwinds and the oversupply narrative greatly impacting the cobalt price, in the interim, it seems the prudent course of action for speculators is to wait to jump into cobalt stocks like eCobalt Solutions.

eCobalt Solutions has had to redefine its mine plan to boost annual production in hopes of making its Idaho Cobalt Project economic, especially at lower cobalt prices.

The price of cobalt continues to make new lows, down now to $14/lb, a drastic decline from $30/lb, from a year ago.

Wow, what a difference a year makes! Around this time last year, cobalt was a hot topic seemingly always finding its way into the limelight and a commodity deemed by analysts everywhere to be the "critical" EV battery metal, which helps partially explain the blast off to new heights not seen since the days prior to the financial crisis of 2008 for element 27 on the periodic table.

Cobalt prices hit $40/lb in early 2018, and indeed, it really seemed like there was "nothing to pull them down".

Source: Metal Bulletin March 2018

Further, during the early/mid part of 2018, the following type of headlines routinely hit the press, making it seem like a global scramble was on full force by everyone (automakers, tech firms, speculators, etc.) to lock down as much cobalt as possible before prices escalated even higher, still.

Source: CNBC

Most noteworthy was the fact that tech giant Apple (AAPL) and leading German automaker BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) were on the prowl to secure future cobalt supply for themselves.

From CNBC:

Apple, which needs the metal for its iPhones, iPads, laptops and other gadgets, is looking to buy cobalt directly from miners. It's also needed to make electric car batteries, sending automakers on the hunt for the raw material. German automaker BMW, which has been a relatively early entrant into the electric car business, is looking to sign five- to 10-year supply contracts.



Demand for cobalt in vehicle battery materials is expected to grow over 40 percent in 2018, according to U.K.-based cobalt trading firm Darton Commodities. Electric and hybrid vehicle adoption in China and Europe are expected to be significant contributors, and the production ramp of the Tesla Model 3 is projected to be the major driver of EV adoption in the U.S., Darton said in its annual Cobalt Market Review report published in February.

Due to all this cobalt frenzy, speculation and interest into cobalt mining stocks escalated quickly and when $40/lb cobalt was breached, the popular thinking at the time was that it wouldn't be long before the cobalt price inevitably eclipsed $50/lb as well.

For cobalt bulls, unfortunately, that glorious day of $50/lb cobalt never arrived, and just one short year later, the price of the metal has reversed course entirely, crashing back to levels below where things were when cobalt mania first started around early 2017.

The current price of cobalt is a "shocking" $14.06/lb.

Source: InfoMine

So much for the narrative that there was "nothing to pull them down." Although not always a direct correlation, in the big picture, though, many mining stocks associated with cobalt mining got pulled down alongside the plunge in cobalt prices.

The following shows a 1-year chart for some junior cobalt stocks.

eCobalt Solutions (OTCQX:ECSIF) is down -67%.

First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQX:FTSSF) is down -83%.

Fortune Minerals (OTCQX:FTMDF) is down -48.9%.

Clean TeQ Holdings (OTCQX:CTEQF) is down -74.8%.

Ardea Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:ARRRF) is down -67.1%.

Certainly, it's been brutal times for any speculators who have been invested in cobalt mining stocks over the last year.

And now, with the narrative changing to one in which 2019 (and beyond, perhaps up to 2022) is expected to be a year of surplus for cobalt, the tough times might not be on the verge of ending anytime soon.

From FT:

One reason the price has remained becalmed is that China, the largest consumer, has made a big push into electric vehicles and is very well supplied after a multiyear buying spree, according to Colin Hamilton of BMO Capital Markets. Traders say there is no reason for Chinese refiners, which convert cobalt into the chemicals used in lithium-ion batteries, to buy.



Moreover, analysts expect supply to outstrip demand in 2019 and beyond. Driven by the DRC, refined cobalt production rose 9 per cent last year to 114,000 tonnes, outstripping consumption, which increased 6.6 per cent to just over 111,000 tonnes, according to Darton Commodities, a cobalt trading company.



Darton expects the cobalt market to remain in surplus until 2021 thanks to ample supplies from DRC, after which rising electric vehicle sales will lead to prolonged deficits.



“As new mining projects approach capacity and EV demand accelerates, the market balance is expected to turn in 2022,” according to Darton’s latest cobalt market review.

Just a little more than half a year ago, I wrote the following article about how I felt a buying opportunity was presenting itself for a particular cobalt junior mining company, eCobalt Solutions. Granted, at the time the article was published, the cobalt price was still trading at a very robust level, above $32/lb.

Source: InfoMine

However, as is always the case when speculating, as facts begin to change, so too does the need for us to revisit and re-assess our speculation thesis.

eCobalt Solutions

In the case of eCobalt Solutions, the last time I covered the stock, the company was anticipating releasing an Optimized Feasibility Study (OFS) sometime in Q3 2018. Unfortunately, as has become a common theme for this company, the OFS was pushed back to Q4 (which did not materialize), until just earlier this year, when the company issued a new announcement outlining an altogether new gameplan for its Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP).

From eCobalt Solutions:

Source: eCobalt Solutions January Press Release

As outlined in the text above, the company now intends to increase the targeted production rate to 1,200 tonnes per day, an increase of 50% from the previous mine plan of 800 tonnes per day.

Further, for those readers who are new to the eCobalt story, it is worth pointing out that the OFS is a marked deviation from the original Feasibility Study (FS), published in September 2017, with the new plan to focus on producing a more "simple" cobalt concentrate product, as opposed to the more chemically refined battery material, cobalt sulfate heptahydrate.

For a refresher, here's a summary of the original FS:

Source: eCobalt Solutions September 2017 Feasibility Study

As shown in the table above, the original FS assumed a life-of-mine cobalt sulphate heptahydrate price of $26.65/lb. Using $26.65/lb as the assumed sales price produced an after-tax NPV (7.5% discount rate) of $135.8 million and an after-tax IRR of 21.3% for ICP.

Please note: The premium paid by the market for cobalt sulphate heptahydrate relative to cobalt concentrate is dynamic and varies from time to time. In general, the market places a premium of a few $/lb, but it isn't altogether drastic (e.g., not as wide a gap as exists in the difference in pricing for lithium spodumene concentrate 6% grade vs. battery-grade lithium hydroxide/carbonate).

The following chart shows how the NPV and IRR fluctuate for ICP as a function of the cobalt sulphate price.

Source: eCobalt Solutions September 2017 Feasibility Study

Although the company has since decided to scrap its plans of producing chemical grade cobalt as its targeted end-product, the above results are the only economic studies for ICP that we have access to date, so they still help provide context for how a project such as ICP might perform in a lower-price cobalt environment.

Clearly, with cobalt languishing in the $14/lb range, the project economics from the 2017 FS do not work at all; in other words, a project such as ICP would have to be shelved until "better days" returned for the price of cobalt.

As mentioned earlier, the OFS was delayed from Q3 2018 release, pushed back to Q4 2018, and just earlier this year, the company provided an update to change the mine plan entirely, now looking to boost the annual production profile by 50% in hopes of making ICP more robust and better able to withstand the shocks of a declining cobalt market.

From eCobalt Solutions:

This 1,200 tpd mine plan with improved economies of scale should create a more resilient project economic plan that can withstand the volatility of the cobalt market experienced recently. A larger and more robust plan will furthermore elevate eCobalt's position in the cobalt market.

The new eCobalt President and CEO, Michael Callahan, explains the company strategy further below:

"When I joined the Company late last year, my main priority was to determine how to maximize the greatest value from the Idaho Cobalt Project while minimizing technical risk, and to advance the project to production as quickly as possible," stated Michael Callahan, eCobalt's President and CEO.



"Although the cobalt market has been quite volatile over the last 12-plus months, the importance of this commodity in the impending electric vehicle revolution has not waned. Prices for cobalt are still expected to strengthen beyond 2020, aligning well with when we expect our product to reach the market. Within this market context, the viability of the ICP remains strong, and so we must deliver a plan that fully maximizes the project's potential today and well into the future.

Although eCobalt Solutions never came out publicly and confirmed the former 800 tonnes per day mine plan would prove to be uneconomic at today's cobalt price of sub-$15/lb, because the OFS was pushed back twice and then ultimately redefined to push for a larger annual production profile, it seems reasonable to assume that internally the company realized things were a "no go" and had to alter course.

With that said, and with the history of ICP being one delay after another, let's not forget that this project had been shelved previously in the past due to "weak prices."

From eCobalt Solutions:

At the end of the day, even if the company proves successful in coming up with a mine plan to boost its annual production profile by 50%, ICP is not a large-scale cobalt project, and unlike many other cobalt mines in production out there worldwide (which produce cobalt as a by-product of predominantly nickel/copper mines), it is primary cobalt deposit, so it cannot rely on the revenue streams of other metals (e.g., copper, nickel) to materially impact its bottom line. Or, in other words, so long as the price of cobalt is weak, the project economics of ICP will suffer (probably more so than many of its industry peers).

As such, because the price of cobalt is now trading at $14/lb (a far cry removed from $32/lb, when I was last calling eCobalt a buying opportunity), it seems very challenging to envisage any type of scenario where the economics for ICP can be enhanced enough (increased annual production throughput or otherwise) to make the project economics work.

From the perspective of risk vs. reward, then, it would seem most prudent at this time for speculators who are on the sidelines to continue waiting there for results of any type of OFS to be released first (or binding offtake agreements to be signed) before contemplating an entry to purchase shares of ECSIF.

Conclusion

Although the future hyper-growth story for electric vehicles (EVs) remains very much intact and the outlook for key metals (such as cobalt) needed to construct lithium-ion batteries also looks bright, volatility can be immense in the interim, and right now, the cobalt market has a lot more headwinds than tailwinds affecting it. For the patient speculator, it seems likely that better buying opportunities will emerge in the future (for all cobalt stocks, not just ECSIF), and hopefully at a time when the battery metal cobalt isn't tackling a narrative of being in oversupply.

What a difference a year can make, indeed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.