Oceaneering International Won't Get Over Its Weaknesses In The Short Term

Margin pressure can deny OII of any swift turn-around

Oceaneering International (OII) provides engineered products and support services to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin, I do not expect OII’s stock price to show any positive momentum in the short-to-medium term. It will require a sustained crude oil price level for the offshore upstream operators to increase capex considerably and revive the projects that remain on hold. Only then can OII make a strong comeback.

OII’s policy to diversify away from the subsea and into a potentially vast defense and entertainment industry has started to pay off. This has primarily protected its revenues from a steep fall in Q4, and will likely lead the charge in FY2019. Its operating margin, however, is more likely to deteriorate. Muted demand for the offshore services in the short run, OII’s higher share of a low-margin drilling support function, lower job completions, and closure of some of the projects in the commercial business will keep its bottom line under pressure. In the past year, OII’s stock price has decreased by 12%, and strongly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 29% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing OII’s recent drivers

The lack of investment in the subsea greenfield projects no doubt affected OII’s growth in Q4, but was somewhat offset by its impressive performance in the non-energy segments. However, its profit margin could not escape the pricing pressure in the industry. Growth was significantly hampered in OII’s Subsea Projects segment, the Q4 2018 revenue was down by 15% compared to Q3 2018. The decline was driven by lower IMR (intervention maintenance and repair) and survey activities. These activities are typically prone to seasonality. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment fell sharply to 7% in Q4 compared to 13% in Q3.

Sequentially (quarter-over-quarter), OII’s ROV segment witnessed the second steepest revenue decline among its segments in Q4 (8% down). This resulted from fewer operating days and lower fleet utilization following the adverse effect of seasonality witnessed during the fourth quarter. On a net-basis, four remotely operated vehicles left OII’s fleet during Q4, leaving the company with 275 such vehicles. By the end of Q4, 62% of OII’s 146 floating rigs were under contract.

The Subsea Products segment, which accounted for 26% of the Q4 revenues, saw a 6% decline in revenues in Q4 over Q3. OII’s Panama City manufacturing facility was offline due to inclement weather during Q4 while the segment saw a higher share of lower margin work during the quarter. These negatively affected the segment revenue and margin. The adjusted EBITDA margin crashed to 7% in Q4 compared to 13% in Q3.

Among OII’s non-energy segments, the Advanced Technologies segment revenue was resilient in Q4 versus a quarter ago (1% up), while the segment adjusted EBITDA margin declined marginally (1% down). The segment performance in Q4 reflects OII’s completion of specific jobs and contracts in the entertainment businesses, steady growth in the government business, and improved performance in the automated guided vehicle offerings.

Advanced Technologies segment demands a special mention

OII’s Advanced Technologies segment was the strongest performer among its segments in Q4. Compared to Q3, the segment revenue was up by 6% in Q4, while the adjusted EBITDA margin jumped to 14% in Q4 compared to 9% in Q3.

Oceaneering International’s Advanced Technologies (or AT) segment has made marked progress in the past three years. Its revenue share has increased from 10% by the end of 2015 to 23.6% in Q4 2018. While OII’s other segment performances have been closely tied to the energy market movements, the AT segment has moved on its own. OII primarily performs some of the significant, complex overhauls for the U.S. Navy submarine rescue system. It also repairs and modernizes all submarine classes. Also, OII performs overhauls, planned maintenance, and emergency repair tasks for the Navy’s six dry deck shelters. By nature, the AT’s contracts have longer terms as opposed to the short-term contracts in most of OII’s contracts in the other segments. This lends stability to OII’s revenue base.

The AT segment not only serves the defense sector, but it also provides services to the entertainment business and the automated guided vehicles systems. In the entertainment industry, OII has developed a motion-based system capable of delivering high-energy thrills for the 3D media. The segment operating margin grew to 8% in Q4 2018 from only 3% in 2015.

Industry outlook

OII’s management believes that a crude oil price in the $55 to $65 per barrel range can support steady offshore energy market activity in 2019, as studies show the breakeven price for the deepwater and ultra-deepwater developments are now ~$20 per barrel lower than the 2015-level. The management also cites analysts’ expectation of a mid-to-high single-digit percentage rise in the upstream capex in 2019 compared to 2018. This can also lead to an increase in the contracted floating rig count.

According to the data discussed in OII’s Q4 conference call, FIDs (final investment decisions) for ~25 projects in more-than-400 meters water depths are expected to be finalized in 2019. In 2018, there were less than ten such projects in 2018. While the onshore production in the U.S. has increased at a rapid rate the past few years, OII estimates that the offshore production will account for ~30% of the total energy production in the medium term.

OII’s FY2019 outlook

In FY2019, OII’s Subsea products and Advanced Technologies segment profitability is expected to improve the most, while its performance in the Asset Integrity segment is expected to deteriorate. In this year, the upstream activity is likely to increase, while pricing for the OFS products and services can stabilize. OII’s new-build multiservice subsea support vessel Ocean Evolution, which was initially scheduled to be placed into operation by the end of 2018, is now expected to be done in Q2 2019. OII’s ROVs segment may witness an increase in the operating days in both drill support and vessel-based activities. The overall ROV fleet utilization can rise to the mid-50% range compared to 52% in Q4 2018. However, a change in OII’s geographic base can affect its growth adversely in FY2019.

On the other hand, a higher share of the fleet from the drilling support function (64%) and lower share from the vessel support (36%) can result in lower average revenue per day in FY2019. OII maintains a strategy of deploying ~85% its drilling rigs and vessels across the world. While utilization may fluctuate, OII’s approach is to keep its systems running, so that it can utilize the assets on short-notice or can withdraw easily. As a result of this policy, ~85% of OII’s ROVs generated revenues at some point or another in FY2018 compared to ~80% in FY2017. OII’s management believes it can maintain a similar rate in FY2019.

The contract terms on 28 ROVs on board 26 floating drilling rigs are due to expire in 1H 2019. OII’s management also expects to place a new contract for 30 of its ROVs on 25 floating rigs. We can also expect a mild turnaround from the ailing Subsea Products segment in FY2019 following order intake in 2018 and early 2019. Higher orders can lead to higher production in the manufactured products business unit. As a result, the segment operating margin can stay in the mid-single-digit range in FY2019.

Government businesses and commercial businesses, which drive OII’s non-energy side of the business, are also expected to improve, leading to higher demand for OII’s products and services. OII’s Advanced Technologies segment, which has already been on a roll for the past few quarters, can see even higher demand and activity following the requirement for the automated guided vehicle operations and modest growth in the government-related units.

Overall, for FY2019, OII expects to generate $140 million to $180 million of EBITDA with positive EBITDA contributions from each of OII’s operating segments. At the mid-point, this translates into ~12% year-over-year growth.

OII’s Q1 2019 outlook

In Q1 2019, OII’s EBITDA can decline compared to Q4 2018 due to a rise in the unallocated expenses and lower operating income coming from OII’s Advanced Technologies segment. Unallocated Expenses include OII’s incentive and deferred compensation plans and other general expenses. Advanced Technologies segment can weaken in Q1 due to a smaller number of job completion and closure of some of the projects in the commercial business. Other than that, OII’s other segment performances are expected to remain nearly unchanged in Q1.

In January 2019, OII secured a contract valued at more than $80 million. The agreements include three subsea umbilical contracts for developments in the Mediterranean Sea, the North Sea and the South China Sea. The manufacture of the umbilicals is expected to commence in Q1 2019. Approximately 70% of the award value reflected in OII’s 2018 backlog. Umbilicals are used to control subsea wellhead hydrocarbon flow rates, perform a chemical injection, and monitor downhole and wellhead conditions.

Long-term debt and cash flow

OII’s long-term debt has remained nearly unchanged in FY2018 compared to FY2017. One of OII’s primary focuses is to maintain a conservative financial position, given the protracted downturn in the offshore energy industry. By the end of FY2018, OII refinanced $300 million of its debt. The majority of OII’s contractual obligations are due in November 2024 ($500 million). OII’s liquidity (cash balance and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility) is $854 million. OII’s debt-to-equity (0.51x) is in line with the peers’ average. While National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has a much lower leverage (0.2x), Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) leverage (1.1x) is higher than the average.

OII’s FY2019 capex budget is between $105 million and $125 million, excluding acquisitions. This would be nearly unchanged compared to FY2018. A majority of the FY2019 capex is expected to be spent on the Brazil drill pipe riser contract and the final payment regarding the Jones Act vessel Ocean Evolution.

Although OII’s revenues remained unchanged in FY2018 compared to a year ago, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 73% during this period. With CFO falling and steady capex, OII’s free cash flow turned negative in FY2018 compared to a positive FCF in FY2017. In FY2019, along with maintaining financial discipline, OII aims to improve its cash flows. However, given that pricing improvement and upstream companies’ return to mid-cycle activity would not be swift, generating a positive FCF consistently will not be easy for OII.

What does OII’s relative valuation say?

OII is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.7x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, OII’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.9x. OII is currently trading at a premium to its past six-year average of 9.0x.

OII’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple expansion, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect OII’s EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. OII’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OIS, NOV, and BAS) average of 10.9x. In the table above, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts’ rating on OII

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated OII a “buy” in February, while 13 of the sell-side analysts rated OII a “hold.” Two of the sell-side analysts rated OII a “sell.” The analysts’ consensus target price for OII is $17.6, which at OII’s current price yields ~9% returns.

What’s the take on OII?

The subsea segment of the energy sector is yet to noticeably recover from the crude oil price crash of 2014-16. Oceaneering International is still considerably reliant on the subsea industry. The uncertainties associated with the deepwater projects have not retreated following the recent crude oil price weakness.

But its policy to diversify away from the subsea and into a potentially vast defense and entertainment industry has started to pay off. This has largely protected its revenues from a steep fall in Q4, and will likely lead the charge in FY2019. OII is set to add a subsea support vessel in 2019 and may witness slightly better utilization in the year. The segment margin, however, is more likely to deteriorate, not just from muted demand in the short run, but also from the higher share of drilling support function and lower share from the vessel support activities. This, plus lower job completions mean headwinds in the short run.

Some studies in the industry show that the upstream activity and capex will make some recovery in 2019, while the offshore sector has become more efficient to operate at a low crude oil price level. Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin, I do not expect OII’s stock price to show any positive momentum in the short-to-medium term. It will require a sustained crude oil price level for the upstream operators to increase capex considerably and revive the projects that continue to remain on hold. Only then can OII make a strong comeback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.