March To Freedom Fund: January Purchases

We were very active in the month of January, making five separate purchases.

I am not one to let idle cash sit by and collect dust. Some investors horde their cash to make purchases for what they hope is a sizeable pullback. Sometimes this pullback happens, sometimes it doesn’t. I usually put money to work when it becomes available. My wife and I are 20 years from retirement, so we don’t feel we have to time the market.

Anyways, with a portfolio of more than 40 positions, there always seems to be a stock that is attractively valued. The first month of 2019 was a very active one for the March to Freedom Fund. This portfolio will provide us with income in retirement.

After adding to our position in Dollar General (DG) and Stryker (SYK) at the beginning of 2019, we were able to make three more purchases in the month of January.

First up, we added to utility company Southern Company (SO) at of $46.11 on 1/8/2019. After adding to Dollar General and Stryker, Southern Company was our smallest position. We are in the process of bringing all of our current holdings as close to a full position as possible, which is ~3,000. The stock’s yield and position size were the main drivers in purchasing more shares of the utility company.

Through its subsidiaries, Southern Company electricity to 4.6 million customers in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and gas to 4.5 million customers in Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Virginia and Tennessee. The company has a market cap of almost $50 billion.

Southern Company last reported financial results on November 7th.

Source: Southern Company’s Third Quarter Earnings Release Presentation, Slide 9

Earnings per share, or EPS, totaled $1.14 in the third quarter, beating estimates by $0.06. This was a 1.8% increase from the previous year. Revenues decreased 0.7% to $6.16 billion, missing estimates by $200 million. For the first nine months of the year, EPS has increased 12.7% to $2.83. Revenues have increased 4.4% through the first three quarters of 2018. Southern Company will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on 2/20/2019.

Southern Company has struggled mightily with its Vogtle nuclear plants in recent years. The cost of this project will end up being more than double its prior estimate. Fortunately, the co-owners voted to continue construction of the plants earlier last fall. The two plants won’t be completed until the end of 2022, which is more than five years later than initially estimated. The two plants will likely contribute less than 10% of total revenues once they are up and running.

The Vogtle plants have kept a lid on the stock for some time.

Source: YCharts

While the past three years have seen a very nice return for the Utilities Sector ETF (XLU), Southern Company has returned about half of what the index has gained. Uncertainty about the Vogtle power plants has played a substantial role in this limited return.

Since we are long-term shareholders, this short-term result doesn’t bother us too much. We are interested in companies that pay dividends and raise them on a regular basis. As stated in our year-end portfolio review, I want to increase the income that came from the utility sector. Stocks in this sector often offer lengthy dividend growth histories and generous yields. Utility companies tend to hold up better in a recession, because customers will likely do everything they can to keep the power on.

Southern Company has increased its dividend for the past 18 years. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 3.4% per year over the past three years

By an average of 3.4% per year over the past five years

By an average of 3.7% per year over the past 10 years

While growth isn’t extravagant, it is at least consistent. The company gave shareholders a 3.5% raise for the payment made last June.

With an annualized dividend of $2.40 and expected EPS of $3.05 for 2018, the payout ratio is 78.7%. The average payout ratio over the last decade is nearly 75%. The current payout ratio is high, but not too far above its historical average. Shares of Southern Company yield almost 5% at the moment, well above the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500 and nearly double the yield of the 2.66% yield of 10-Year Treasury Bond.

Click here if you are not familiar with how I value stocks.

Prior to making a stock purchase, I consult Value Line for their ratings on safety and financial strength. I am looking for at least a "2" for safety and a "B++" for financial strength. These ratings mean that a company’s financial house is in order.

Value Line gives Southern Company a "2" for safety and an "A" for financial strength. Both ratings qualify the stock for purchase under my investing guidelines.

At the time of our purchase, Southern Company was trading with a price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, of 15.5. With a five-year average P/E of 16.3, shares were 5% undervalued against its historical valuation at the time of purchase.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $50, which offered 8.4% upside potential from our purchase price. Its fair value was $43.23 at the time of purchase, pricing the stock as 6.3% overvalued.

Morningstar estimated fair value to be $50, placing shares as 8.4% undervalued.

Value Engine’s one-year price target was $45.98, which was slight below our purchase price. Value Engine’s fair value was $47.89. Our purchase price was trading at a 3.9% discount to this fair value.

I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value for companies with at least a decade of dividend growth. These companies have shown the ability to increase their dividends for a long period of time.

Average these values out and I found that fair value for shares of Southern Company was $48. Our purchase price was 3.2% under what I considered to be fair value. Shares of Southern Company are up 5.3% since our January 8th purchase.

Our next purchase was pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (PFE). This was a new position for us, and is just the third new position we have initiated since the start of 2018. We purchased Pfizer on January 18th at a price of $42.46.

With a market cap of $245 billion, Pfizer is one of the largest companies in the world. It researches and manufactures drugs for a variety of treatment areas. The company most recently reported financial results on January 30th.

Source: Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter Financial Results Presentation.

The company earned adjusted EPS of $0.64 in the fourth quarter, $0.01 above estimates and a 3% improvement from the previous year. Revenue for the quarter increased 2% to $14 billion. This was $80 million above consensus. For the full year, Pfizer earned $3.00 per share, a 13% increase from the previous year. Revenue grew 2% to $53.7 billion for 2018.

Breaking the company down by divisions, revenue for Innovative Health grew 6% for the year. Essential Health, which is Pfizer’s portfolio of off-patent medicines, had a revenue decline of 5% during the year.

Lyrica, which treats epilepsy, fibromyalgia and nerve pain, had sales growth of 9% during 2018. Oncology as a whole grew 30% year-over-year. Pfizer shares revenues for Eliguis with Bristol-Myers (BMY). Ibrance, Pfizer’s treatment for breast cancer, grew 62%, with much of this growth occurring outside of the United States. Eliquis, which helps prevent blood clots, had 31% growth.

While many of Pfizer’s products within Essential Health saw a decline, Viagra actually had revenue growth of 36% last year. This product saw growth in international markets.

As of 2019, Pfizer is now composed of three main divisions: Biopharmaceuticals, which includes innovative medicines, Upjohn, which is the company’s off-patent and generic medicines business, and Consumer Healthcare, an over-the-counter consumer health business. Consumer Healthcare will be combined with GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer business, which Pfizer announced it was buying for $13 billion on March 27th of last year. This purchase will add products such as Sensodyne toothpaste and muscle gel Voltaren to Pfizer’s business.

Pfizer cut its dividend by 38% in 2009. The company cut its dividend by another 11% the following year. Not all dividend cuts are created equal. Some companies cut the dividend because they aren’t producing enough cash flow to cover the dividend payments. Some companies cut the dividend in order to fund growth. Pfizer is in the latter camp, as the company reduced its dividend payment to help fund its $68 billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009.

Pfizer has increased its dividend every year for the past nine years. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 6.7% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 7.2% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 0.6% per year over the past 10 years.

Pfizer increased its dividend almost 6% for the upcoming March 1st payment. This is below the company’s recent growth rates. Remember that the 10-year average includes two dividend cuts. Based off of annualized dividends of $1.44 and expected EPS of $2.87 for 2019, the payout ratio is 50.2%. This is slightly above the five-year average payout ratio of 47%. Shares currently yield 3.4%, easily topping the average yield of the S&P 500 and the 10-Year Treasury Bond.

Value Line awards the company a "1" for safety and an "A++" for financial strength, the highest ratings a company can receive.

Shares of Pfizer were trading with a P/E ratio of 14.2 at the time of our purchase. This is a 3.2% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 13.7.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $46, putting shares at 8.3% undervalued at our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value was $50.78, offering potential upside of 19.6%.

Morningstar listed fair value at $46, again, an 8.3% for what we paid for our shares.

Value Line also has a one-year price target of $46. Its fair value was $41.03, meaning we overpaid for the stock by 3.4%.

Average these values out and I found fair value for Pfizer to be $45. This means that we were able to acquire shares of a high-quality healthcare company at 6.3% below fair value. Shares of Pfizer are flat since we bought the stock.

Our last purchase of January was Lockheed Martin (LMT). It is the world’s largest defense contractor. It is composed of four divisions: the Aeronautics segment produces fighter aircraft such as the F-35, Rotary & Mission Systems produces combat ships and naval electronics, Missiles & Fire Control manufactures missile defense systems, while Space Systems produces satellites. The company has a current market cap of almost $87 billion. We paid $291.99 for shares of Lockheed Martin on 1/30/2019.

Lockheed Martin reported financial results on January 29th. Fourth-quarter EPS totaled $4.39, beating consensus by $0.01 and improving 2% year over year. Revenue increased more than 4% to $14.4 billion, which was almost $700 million above expectations. 2018 EPS grew 32% to $17.09, topping the company’s guidance by $0.09. Yearly sales grew 6% to $54 billion. Its backlog reached $130 billion as well.

The F-35 and F-16 programs led to growth of 4% in the fourth quarter for the Aeronautics unit. The company added more than 250 F-35 aircraft to its backlog during the quarter. This single order is worth nearly $20 billion. The backlog totals almost 400 planes as of the end of last year.

Missiles & Fire Control had revenue growth of 22% last quarter due to increased volumes for tactical and missile programs. Rotary & Mission Systems saw a 4% decline, though this segment did see an overall increase for the entire year. Areas of strength for this divisions were intergraded warfare systems and sensors. Higher demand for commercial and government satellites drove 2% sales growth for the Space segment.

Lockheed Martin has also benefited from increased defense spending. The United States spent $590 billion on defense in fiscal year 2017. This total increased to $686 billion in fiscal year 2018. The Defense Budget totaled $716 billion for fiscal year 2019. As the world’s largest defense contractor, this increase in spending should benefit the company in future years.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend every year for the past 16 years. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 10.1% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 11.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 16.2% per year over the past 10 years.

The most recent increase raised the dividend 10% for the payment made this past December. The annualized dividend now totals $8.80 per share. Using expected EPS of $19.30 for 2019, the payout ratio is 45.6%. This is slightly below the company’s average payout ratio of 47% over the past decade. The stock currently yields 2.9%.

The company receives a "1" for financial safety and an "A++" for financial strength from Value Line. Again, these are the highest ratings a company can receive.

At the time of our purchase, shares were trading with a P/E of 15.1. This is a 13% discount to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 17.1.

CFRA’s price target is $385, 32% above the price we added to our Lockheed Martin position. Its fair value, however, was $189.7, 35% below our purchase price.

Morningstar’s fair value estimate was $329, showing shares to be undervalued at 12.7%.

Value Engine had a one-year price target of $274.26, which would have our lot of shares as 6.1% overvalued. Their fair value estimate was $344.55, offering upside potential of 18%.

Averaged out, I found fair value to be $309. Our purchase price was 6.9% under my fair value estimate. Shares of Lockheed Martin have increased more than 5% since we add to our position.

Final Thoughts

We were very busy investing in January. In total, we were able to purchase shares of five companies during the month.

While Pfizer was a new addition for us, we were able to bring some of our smallest positions to a near full level. In fact, we are now raising what constitutes a full position from $3,000 to $6,000. Almost all of our holdings are below this threshold. It will take us a few years to get each holding positioned correctly, but this means the shopping list is wide open.

What are your thoughts on our purchases this month? What have you been buying in 2018? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, LMT, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.