The Gold ETF Remains Overbought, Commodities Hold Value Levels, The Dollar Is Below A Risky Level

The long dollar ETF closed Friday between my annual pivot at $25.47 and my monthly risky level at $25.98.

The commodities ETF closed Friday above my quarterly risky level at $15.60 with the 200-day SMA at $16.68.

The gold shares ETF has been above a “golden cross” since Jan. 23 with my quarterly risky level at $130.76.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The gold ETF ($124.80 on Feb. 15) traded to a fresh 2019 high of $125.23 on Jan. 31, well above my semiannual value level at $120.36. GLD has been above a “golden cross” since Jan. 23, with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages now at $120.46 and $118.12, respectively. My quarterly risky level is above the chart at $130.76.

GLD has a positive but overbought weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $122.27 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $117.91. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 92.36, up from 91.95 on Feb. 8, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. This reading is also above 90.00 as an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $120.36 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level at $130.76. My monthly and annual value levels lag at $112.98 and $110.38, respectively.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The commodities ETF ($15.66 on Feb. 15) has been below a “death cross” since Nov. 29, with the ETF between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $14.93 and $16.73, respectively. The Dec. 26 low was $13.50, and that day proved to be a “key reversal” as the close of $14.27 that day was above the Dec. 24 high of $14.06. My monthly value level is $15.03, with my quarterly pivot at $15.60 and my weekly risky level at $16.39.

GSG has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $15.28 and below its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $15.90. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 52.96 last week, up from 43.05 on Feb. 8.

Nymex crude oil closed last week at $55.75 with a positive weekly chart as oil is above its five-week modified moving average at $54.00. Oil is above its 200-week or “reversion to the mean” at $52.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastics reading rose to 56.25 last week, up from 45.34 on Feb. 8. My semiannual value level is $50.84 with my monthly, weekly and quarterly risky levels at $56.44, $59.46 and $60.16, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my monthly value level of $15.03 and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level at $16.39. Holding my quarterly pivot at $15.60 should allow the ETF to pop above its 200-week SMA at $15.90 to begin a momentum run-up.

The US dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The dollar ETF ($25.79 on Feb. 15) has been above a “golden cross” since May 30, with the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $25.63 and $25.28, respectively. This was in play when the ETF set 2018 high of $26.12 on Dec. 14. My annual value level is $25.47, with my monthly risky level at $25.98. My semiannual risky level is above the chart at $26.39. My quarterly value level lags at $23.23.

UUP has a positive weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $25.62 and above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” of $25.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 39.83 last week, up from 35.92 on Feb. 8.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual and quarterly value levels at $25.47 and $23.23, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and semiannual risky levels at $25.98 and $26.39, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.