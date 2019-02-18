Ep. 81 - How To Approach Investing In Energy Markets With Keith Schaefer, ...

For this episode of Planet MicroCap Podcast, I spoke with Keith Schaefer, Publisher of Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin. I've met Keith a few times on the conference circuit, having been booth buddies along the way. I also have yet to do an episode completely dedicated to Energy markets and how to approach looking at a potential investment in this space. I'll admit, I'm a bit of a novice in this space, so I apologize in advance if some of my questions may sound a little off, but after interviewing Keith, I felt a lot more informed. As you will hear, Keith has been running Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin for some time now, and I'm excited to share his insights on how he has gone about investing in this space. The goal for this episode is to learn more about how Keith Schaefer approaches investing in energy markets.
