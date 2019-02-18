Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases The Week Of Feb. 18

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Despite a short trading week (the TSX is closed on Monday), it is going to be a busy week. Five Canadian Dividend All-Stars are expected to raise dividends, and bank earnings season kicks off on Friday, as Canada's largest bank is scheduled to report first-quarter results. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Last week ended on a positive note, as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) [TSX:BAM.A], TransCanada Corp. (TRP) [TSX:TRP] - TC Pipelines - and Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) [TSX:TIH] all came through with expected dividend increases.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Brookfield Asset Management 6.67% $0.01 $0.01 6.67% $0.16 TransCanada 8-10% $0.055-0.07 $0.06 8.70% $0.75 Toromont 13.04% $0.03 $0.04 17.39% $0.27

*Of note, Brookfield Asset Management pays out its dividend in US funds.

Steady as it goes, Brookfield Asset Management continued where its peers left off two weeks ago. The company's $0.01 per share was in line with estimates. It was also in line with its historical raises and represents slowing dividend growth.

TransCanada has a dividend policy that targets 8% to 10% dividend growth through 2021. True to its word, TransCanada's dividend growth was $0.06, or 8.70% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share.

On the back of strong earnings, Toromont continued its impressive dividend growth streak. Its $0.04 per share raise was a penny higher than expected. This represented growth of 17.39% and its new quarterly dividend is now $0.27 per share. Given its impressive earnings growth streak and potential, investors should expect similar dividend growth over the next couple of years.

Expected Dividend Raises

Gildan Activewear (GIL) [TSX:GIL]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 1.30%

1.30% Earnings: Thursday, February 21

What can investors expect: Gildan, an apparel manufacturer, has an eight-year dividend growth streak. Since 2016, the company has reliably announced a dividend raise along with the fourth-quarter and year-end results. Of note, the company is dual listed and pays out its dividend in U.S. funds.

The company has a reliable streak of raising dividends, as its three-year and five-year averages hover around 20%. Last year's raise? It was 19.78%. The company has a low payout ratio of about 20%. Earnings are expected to grow in the low teens in 2019 and, as such, there is no reason the company cannot continue its impressive growth rates.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 19.67% $0.022 $0.134

CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF) [TSX:CCL.B]

Current Streak: 18 years

18 years Current Yield: 3.87%

3.87% Earnings: Friday, February 22

What can investors expect: CCL Industries is a specialty packaging and label company. Although its 0.88% yield is nothing to get excited about, its overall performance is. Over the past five years, its share price has grown by 226%, for an annual growth rate of 45%!

Despite an impressive dividend growth rate, it has been slowing. For the past three years, its dividend growth rate has been lower year-over-year. Last year's raise was only 13%, far below its three-year (20%) and five-year (25%) averages.

The company has been making several strategic purchases. This explains the slowing dividend growth as the company prefers to direct free cash flow toward acquisitions. That being said, it still has a payout ratio of only 17%, which leaves plenty of room for double-digit dividend growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 15.38% $0.02 $0.15

SNC Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) [TSX:SNC]

Current Streak: 18 years

18 years Current Yield: 3.39%

3.39% Earnings: Friday, February 22

What can investors expect: SNC Lavalin is quickly becoming infamous for its bribery issues which are dominating the headlines. SNC Lavalin is expected to announce fourth-quarter and year-end results this Friday. The company typically announces a dividend raise in conjunction with these results.

This is a tough call. If you have been following the company, you know that it warned of a lower-than-expected fourth quarter. There are a number of issues, including lost business, lack of a settlement with the government of Canada, and a significant contract dispute with a mining company. These are all expected to weigh on results.

As such, these factors can have an impact on its dividend. For one, it can raise to try to quell investor nerves. Alternatively, it can decide to keep its dividend steady as it navigates through these headwinds. With an 18-year streak on the line, a dividend cut is unlikely.

Should the company decide to raise, I expect it to be in line with its historical average of about 5 percent.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.53% $0.013 $0.13

Magna International (MGA) [TSX:MG]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 2.53%

2.53% Earnings: Friday, February 22

What can investors expect: Also reporting on Friday is autoparts manufacturer Magna International. Since 2016, the company has raised dividends along with the fourth-quarter and year-end results. Of note, Magna is dual-listed and pays out its dividend in U.S. dollars.

Magna has been raising dividends at a torrid base. It has a five-year average of approximately 15%, and its last dividend bump was exactly 20%. The company has a payout ratio of only 15%, and the company's policy is to target a payout ratio of approximately 20%. This is based on an aggregate of current earnings and earnings from the preceding two years.

As such, another 20% bump in 2019 is entirely possible despite slowing earnings growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 18.18% $0.06 $0.39

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) [TSX:RY]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 3.87%

3.87% Earnings: Friday, February 22

What can investors expect: What a way to close out the week! Canada's largest bank kicks off the bank earnings season as it reports first-quarter results. Royal Bank typically raises dividends twice a year - once with first-quarter results and again in the third quarter.

Over the past two years, Royal Bank has raised dividends by either $0.03 or $0.04 per share. With a payout ratio in the high 40s, expect another similar raise this week.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.08% $0.04 $1.02

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.