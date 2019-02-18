Noble Corp.: Good Fleet, But High Debt Load Limits Flexibility

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) gave a presentation at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit. The usual practice with a presentation like this is for the company to discuss some of the prevailing trends in the industry as a whole, but Noble Corporation did not opt to do this in this case. This may be due to the fact that the industry as a whole has remained weak for a longer period of time than anybody expected. NE does have a few things going for it to allow it to weather these problems, but the company also has a very high debt load relative to some peers, which could hold it back.

Noble Corp. is one of the larger contractors in the offshore drilling industry, boasting a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs.

Source: Noble Corp.

In a few previous articles on the offshore drilling industry, I discussed how the exploration and production companies that hire these rigs have shown a marked preference for modern rigs. This is due to the fact that an increasing number of wells are being drilled in areas that have very high downhole pressures and temperatures. Modern rigs are much more capable of handling this than older units. In addition, newer rigs also have better safety equipment, and there has been a high emphasis on safety over the past decade or so as companies seek to avoid the potential consequences of a disaster like the Deepwater Horizon. Fortunately, Noble is quite well-positioned to take advantage of this preference, as the company's fleet has an average age of only six years, which also gives it one of the newest fleets in the industry.

We can also see in the slide above that Noble has a relatively strong contract status, especially across its shallow-water jack-up fleet. As I have discussed in previous articles, this has been one of the brighter spots in the offshore industry, with utilization rates having recovered somewhat off of their lows (although dayrates have not recovered significantly):

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see above though, Noble has managed to do somewhat better than the fleetwide numbers as it currently has 100% utilization across its jack-up segment. This speaks well for the overall capabilities and quality of the company's rig fleet.

The ultra-deepwater part of the industry has been much weaker than the shallow-water segments. As we can see here, despite a small uptick over the past few months, only about 40% of the worldwide ultra-deepwater semisubmersible fleet remains employed:

Source: IHS Markit

The ultra-deepwater drillship fleet, meanwhile, has fared much better with the strength over the past few months pushing the utilization rate well over 60%:

Source: IHS Markit

Noble's drillship fleet has done a lot better than this though, as fully seven of the eight drillships that the company owns are currently working. This also speaks well to the quality of the company's fleet as well as the desire of exploration and production companies to work with a company like this.

Unfortunately, the company's ultra-deepwater semisubmersible fleet has not been performing as well, as only one of its four units is currently working under a contract. However, this may be a short-term problem as a second rig is warm-stacked. Warm-stacking is something that companies do to a rig when they expect the rig to secure a contract over the near- to medium-term but they want to cut costs and not keep it fully crewed and operational. Thus, Noble appears to believe that the market is strong enough to support this rig, and if it is correct, then fully half of the company's ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles will be working, which is actually better than the global fleetwide rate.

As all of the charts above show, one of the biggest sources of problems in the offshore drilling industry is that dayrates remain stubbornly low, although the leading new contract dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships jumped substantially last month. The problem with this is that it greatly limits the amount of cash flow that a rig can generate off of a new contract because dayrates have barely been above the breakeven level. This has limited the flexibility of companies like Noble Corporation to do things like pay off debt. As I mentioned earlier in the article, the company's high debt load compared to its peers is one of the biggest problems that it has right now. I will discuss this later in the article.

While Noble's fleet is no longer as large as it once was, the company still does possess one of the larger fleets in the offshore drilling industry. This gives the company a few advantages over smaller peers. One of the most significant of these is its ability to operate internationally. As we can see here, Noble has drilling rigs operating in almost every region of the world (except Africa) in which offshore drilling rigs commonly operate:

Source: Noble Corp.

One advantage that this grants the company is protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a national government or some other authority will take an action that is detrimental to the company's operations. A good example of this kind of risk would be the actions of the Brazilian government against Transocean (RIG) following a fairly minor oil spill a few years ago. By positioning its operations across many different countries, Noble has somewhat limited the damage that any particular government's policies can have, which should offer some degree of protection to the company as a whole.

Noble Corp. managed to maintain its geographic diversity across its new contracts, which bodes well for the company's ability to spread its operations around the world. In its presentation, Noble emphasized four recently signed contracts:

Source: Noble Corp.

As we can clearly see, each of these four contracts is for operation in a different country or different region of the world. We can also see that two of these contracts last at least a year. While this is not particularly long compared to what we saw in 2013 or earlier, a relatively large number of new contracts signed since that time have been for periods of 90 days or less. We have just recently begun to see larger contracts such as these become common, so this could prove to be a positive sign for the industry. This is due to the fact that longer contracts provide the company with a fixed amount of cash flow over an extended period and thus help it weather market volatility. We have seen this with Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP), which was less affected by the weak drilling market than some other companies due to a handful of very long-term, high-paying contracts (this has only just recently begun to change).

As already mentioned, one of the biggest problems facing Noble is its relatively high debt load. We can see this by looking at the company's debt-to-equity ratio, which tells us how Noble capitalizes itself. Unfortunately, NE has not released its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report, so we have to settle for using its third-quarter numbers. As of September 30, 2018, Noble Corp. had no current debt, and long-term debt of $3.902976 billion. This compares to $4.691667 billion of shareholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, which is quite a bit worse than the under 0.50 level that some of its peers have.

In conclusion, Noble has been spending a great deal of its time adapting to the weak market in the offshore drilling industry over the past few years. Most importantly, this included modernizing its fleet to the point where Noble now has one of the most modern and technically capable fleets in the industry. This has certainly benefited the company, particularly in the shallow-water arena. Unfortunately though, dayrates remain depressed and the company's debt load remains high, which both limit the firm's flexibility. Noble will probably be able to keep weathering through the current environment, but admittedly, I do think that there are better opportunities in the energy space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.