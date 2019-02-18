Canopy Growth: Confusing Hype

The company continues to build International operations that are burning cash and not contributing to revenues.

In no big surprise here, Canopy Growth (CGC) had a limited response to reporting 282% net revenue growth in Q4. The stock rallied a few percentage points as the industry continues to report a mixed signal on growth potential, leaving the investor community perplexed on the real long-term prospects.

My investment thesis maintains a negative bias while recognizing the potential for an irrational, momentum-fueled rally if the stock breaks strong resistance above $50.

Confusing Message

When one reviews the investor documentation on Canopy Growth, the view presented is one of an international player in the medical cannabis industry with a side focus on the recreational cannabis industry. The reality appears far different.

Canopy Growth spent most of 2018 telling a message that doesn't align with the actual results in the December quarter. The company presents in the snapshot that Canopy Growth operates in dozens of countries and has a large focus on medical cannabis.

With the legalization of adult use cannabis in Canada on Oct. 17, Canopy Growth has a far different business model than presented by the company as recently as the corporate presentation for February. In the December quarter, more than 80% of products sold was into the recreational market in Canada. In addition, the vaunted international medical cannabis business is virtually non-existent entering 2019.

The Canadian and international medical cannabis divisions actually saw kilograms sold decrease from 2,329 last FQ3 to only 1,815 kilograms last quarter. The company sold 2,197 kilograms in the prior quarter and actually hinted at a decline in medical patients due to legalization.

One reason this makes a big difference is that the premium prices are in the medical sector. The ability of the cannabis companies to brand premium cannabis strands is what will eventually offer the ability to sell product at fat margins.

The FQ3 results suggest consumers will slide down scale to recreational products now available at retail. The average selling price was down 12% year over year in the quarter to C$7.33 per gram. More importantly, the price was down substantially from C$9.87 per gram in the prior quarter right before legalization.

The average selling price for recreational cannabis was only $6.96 per gram in a quarter when the legalized industry was characterized by undersupply. Canopy Growth sold 10,102 kilograms in the quarter, while competitor Aurora Cannabis (ACB) only sold 6,999 kilograms in the period.

Canopy Growth has the right to claim market share leadership in the Canadian market, but the competition is ramping up production faster than Canopy Growth. Aurora Cannabis forecasts having production capabilities of 25,000 kilograms by the June quarter and actually outproduced Canopy Growth in the quarter at 7,822 kilograms to 7,556.

The issue here is that market share leadership might become a fleeting metric for an industry that's clearly shifting to the recreational use market. A market, according to Statistics Canada, that isn't growing due to legalization and only shifting from illegal sources.

According to the National Cannabis Survey, consumption rates haven't increased in Canada, staying steady at 15% of the population. Consumption rates by Province from Nov. 13 to Dec. 10 in comparison to right prior to legalization:

Alberta - 16%, down from 17%

Nova Scotia - 22%, down from 23%

Newfoundland - 19%, up from 16%

New Brunswick - 19%, up from 14%

Prince Edward Island 18%, up from 15%

British Columbia - 15%, down from 20%

Manitoba - 15%, down from 19%

Ontario - 15%, flat from 15%

Quebec - 14%, up from 10%

Saskatchewan 17%, up from 16%

Even worse, a large percentage of the population is focused on the lowest price. The good news is that the majority of the population is focused on quality and safety likely due to the issues from the illegal market of the past, but the quality of the competition will make this a mute point, bringing pricing higher into the equation.

Without domestic consumption growth and a price sensitive market, the flood of cannabis production needs to rely on international exports. International exports have a lot of promise, but Canopy Growth only sold 204 kilograms to Germany in the quarter. Not exactly a robust distribution of countries or amounts of product.

Heartburn Ahead

The December quarterly results show the fallacy of an international expansion plan where very limited actual sales are taking place. In the quarter, Canopy Growth had a C$157 million operating loss and burned C$97 million in cash from operations while generating an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$75.1 million.

Substantial stock-based compensation that included both costs for employees and acquisition milestones would make any Silicon Valley startup envious. The ~C$64 million in SBC costs contributed to the average shares outstanding surging to 316 million shares. The closing of the Constellation Brands (STZ) deal was another big part of the share count story as the average share count will continue rising in future quarters.

The company spent another C$202 million on property, plant and equipment, so the C$5 billion investment from Constellation Brands is going to come in handy real quick as Canopy Growth continues expanding at a breakneck pace. The latest move is an apparent plan to ramp up hemp production in the US following Farm Bill approval. CEO Bruce Linton apparently discussed plans to ramp up spending from as low as $100 million to $500 million now.

All of these far-flung business plans in different countries addressing different markets will lead to substantial startup expenses, while the company is actually no more than a glorified recreational pot company. The business plan is especially troubling for a stock with a listed market cap at C$21.5 billion.

Strong Resistance At $50

As mentioned in the previous article, $50 remains strong resistance. The stock rallied right to $49 on initial reaction to FQ3 earnings and quickly retreated to close at $47.56 on Friday.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth has a lot of fundamental reasons that the stock has peaked at the current price. The industry has promoted premium concepts such as medical cannabis and international exports, but the December quarter and survey stats continue to support an industry focused on cheap, recreational use competing with illegal supplies.

The market is in the process of being flooded with new supply as competitor Aurora Cannabis alone expects to expand output more than threefold by the June quarter. Since Canopy Growth has mostly traded based on momentum in its history, investors need to realize that a move above $50 and a break of previous highs around $55 would support a short-term bullish thesis. The stock can trade irrationally due to confusing hype surrounding market potential, but clearly, a higher valuation that places Canopy Growth at a stock valuation approaching C$30 billion and quarterly revenues in the C$83 million range aren't supported.

Any true investor should avoid the hype in the stock.

