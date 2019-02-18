Earnings Preview: Tandem Diabetes

Device maker Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) rose 20 times in the last year. And after retesting the low $30s a number of times during the bear market late last year, buyers stepped up again to take the stock back to $51. When the company reports quarterly results on Feb. 26, it may report another strong set of results. This news could attract more buyers and squeeze out shorts.

In the third quarter, Tandem reported revenue growing an incredible 71.5% to $46.3 million. Pump shipments rose 118% to 8,434 units but losses grew to $34.2 million. Investors are not concerned about the loss for now. So, as long as the market recognizes the superiority of t-slim + Dexcom technology over Medtronic's (MDT) 670G, shipment growth will continue at last quarter's pace. Tandem has an edge over the competition because its sensors are better. Plus, the form factor and usability is better with the touch screen pump.

Data by YCharts

Q3's operating margin improvement, from negative 49% to negative 34%, indicates the business is running on strong, positive momentum. Tandem's management said in the Q3 press release that it would capitalize on the business strength by scaling its business. Advancing the product pipeline and growing the global distribution will lead to higher unit sales in 2019. In the last quarter, global sales accounted for just 5% of total sales. So, as Tandem expands global sales, gross profit will increase.

Recent Developments

On Feb. 14, the FDA classified t:slim X2 pump as an ACE Pump (Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion Pumps). This will allow the device to reliably and securely communicate with digitally connected devices. Tandem may update the software to automate the dosing software.

Improving Balance Sheet

Tandem paid back $5.3 million of its loan last quarter and ended the period with $113.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Much of the cash (around $109 million) is due to equity financing activity in 2018. Total debt was around $83 million (with financing fees included).

With financing out of the way, investors will not need to worry about any share dilution this year. The market's willingness to drive the share price higher will be a function of sales growth, new product development, and investor appetite for fast-growing medical devices. If drugs for diabetes grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2018 and 2024, there's clearly a market demand growth for Tandem's device that manages the disease.

Fair Value

Tandem's revenue could grow by over 20% over the next 10 years. With a 10-year DCF Revenue Exit model and with a discount rate of between 9-10%, the stock has another 55% of upside. An $80 price target on the stock already is assuming sales normalize from the current 49-53% sales growth for full-year 2018. Tandem forecasts 2018 results as follows:

For the year ending December 31, 2018, the Company is increasing its financial guidance as follows: Sales are estimated to be in the range of $160 million to $165 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 49 percent to 53 percent compared to 2017

Source: Tandem Diabetes

Your Takeaway

Tandem closed at 52-week highs, which is not a problem for momentum investors who may start a position in the stock. Value investors may want to wait for Tandem's quarterly results before buying.

