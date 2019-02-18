Legacy Reserves: Continued Progress Looks Promising

Lately, the management team at Legacy Reserves (LGCY) has been making some rather interesting moves behind the scenes, moves geared toward reducing debt and ultimately lowering the firm's risk. While this maneuvering has come at a small cost to shareholders, the strategy employed by the firm warrants some consideration because, if applied successfully on a large scale, could result in significant de-risking of the investment. Admittedly, this would result in limited upside for the oil and gas firm, but for some investors, this move might be worth taking.

A look at recent developments

On January 25th, the management team at Legacy published an 8-K on the SEC's EDGAR Database detailing a swap with some of the firm's noteholders. According to the filing, the company, back on December 17th of 2018, issued to the holders of its 6.625% 2021 Senior Notes 1 million shares of stock in exchange for $2.6 million worth of principal of said notes. On January 24th, it issued a further 0.183 million shares for another $0.5 million worth of principal of said notes.

This isn't the company's first rodeo. In an article I published last year, I highlighted how the firm had done two similar swaps, one for $3.1 million worth of its 8% 2020 notes and another for $2.7 million of its 6.625% 2021 notes, in November and early December respectively. 1 million shares were issued for each of those two transactions.

In a further document, filed on February 11th, management announced that it issued a further 727,272 shares of common stock in exchange for $2 million principal of its 8% 2023 Convertible Notes. This was done in two separate transactions at a weighted-average effective price of $0.5527 on the dollar. Frankly, I was surprised to see its longest-maturity debt on here, but I see it as a positive development since you wouldn't expect a firm to tackle long-term debt if the business expected to go under in the near future.

In total, these six small transactions are more or less immaterial to the company. Worth $10.9 million, they will reduce annual interest expense by just $0.792 million and debt will fall from $1.346 billion down to $1.335 billion. This doesn't mean, however, that the transactions don't warrant our attention. In fact, if anything, these offer investors some insight into management's thought process and hint at one idea for how Legacy could tackle its debt if need be.

Another plan to reduce debt

In an article I published before the latest filing was made with the SEC, I detailed one possible path Legacy's management team could and probably should take for the firm. In all, it would reduce debt by over $100 million ($133 million), improving the company's leverage and coming in only at the cost of a few million more in interest expense every year (less than $7 million). As a long-term investor, I value the equity in Legacy and don't want to see shareholders diluted meaningfully, so I still hope that the firm can and will follow my thoughts on the matter, but another way to handle the situation is to take the company's latest debt-for-equity swaps and conduct them on a larger scale.

As of the time of this writing, Legacy's 8% 2020 notes are trading for $0.48 on the dollar, while its 6.625% 2021 notes can be purchased for $0.4029 on the dollar. Naturally, part of the incentive for noteholders to convert is that they will receive a premium in shares over the value of their notes, so let's assume that management could, at any moment, give shares worth 60% of the principal of the notes in exchange for all of the 2020 and 2021 ones outstanding. Under this scenario, I would like to point you to the table below.

Created by Author

In the first column, you will see an implied EV/EBITDA multiple for Legacy, ranging from 6 to 10. In the second column, you will see what Legacy's share price should be under the assumption that not only does the firm exchange out all of its 2020 and 2021 notes for new shares, but if it also sees its 2023 convertible notes converted as agreed upon. In the third column, you can see the same trade for 2020 and 2021 notes, but in a world where the 2023 notes are either paid off with cash or refinanced in the future instead of converted. Compared to today's share price of $1.38, any of these price points represent a sizable appreciation.

Created by Author

While the upside provided to shareholders here is material, the trade, despite de-risking the firm by lowering debt to between $866.62 million and $995.62 million (depending on the conversion of convertible notes due in 2023), effectively lowering the company's leverage ratio to between 2.34 and 2.69 based on my model's suggested EBITDA of $370.26 million at $55.79 per barrel for oil and $3 per Mcf for natural gas, it would come at a cost. If the company can either continue to pay down debt and/or refinance debt moving forward instead of converting, the same two scenarios regarding its convertible notes due in 2023 would result instead in the following share prices shown in the table above.

Created by Author

This would be a painful concession for common shareholders, but it goes to show that even under current circumstances, the company is a deep value prospect. Of course, this doesn't mean that cracking $10 per share again is impossible or unlikely. After all, oil likely belongs quite a bit higher than where it is today. At $65 oil, we can see the hypothetical scenarios in the table above, while at $75 oil we would experience the price tradeoffs in the table below that, at the high end (an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10 or higher is a stretch unless Legacy can demonstrate the kind of growth potential Baines Creek Capital has suggested), would be at some pretty attractive levels compared to where they are today.

Created by Author

Two other updates

In addition to this analysis above that I believe to present investors with real upside for, it's worth mentioning two other recent developments. First, according to the latest filing I saw, Baines Creek Capital continues to buy shares in the E&P. Between February 1st and February 13th, the company bought 175,000 shares at prices ranging between $1.39 and $1.63 apiece. This is good news for shareholders because it shows that the leader of the pack is still bullish on this thesis. Second, management announced (in an aforementioned link above) that the company has brought on a new CFO, who will come on effective February 19th. This strikes me as a positive development because I have a difficult time believing a new CFO would come on (when the job was previously left open) if the firm had plans to go under as some individuals warrant.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Legacy is making some interesting moves. Though small at first glance, this opens a door to management's minds and points to yet another method by which the company can push for debt reduction. For investors, this is important to know, because there is so much unjustified rhetoric out there that is pushing for the business to go under when, in fact, it still has a few valuable tools at its disposal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.