Charles River Laboratories: Value Creation Continues

While the positioning is very strong, I recognise that multiples have risen a bit while leverage is up a great deal as well, making me cautious here.

I like what management is doing, yet note that investors act with a bit too much enthusiasm in recent weeks.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) made a nice deal for Citoxlab and simultaneously reports solid 2018 results, as these new facts are welcomed by investors. I like what the company is doing, yet with shares up a third in the time frame of just a few weeks, it is time for caution here, as I am pegging a nice entry level at $115 per share.

Adding Lab, Citoxlab

Charles River has reached a deal to acquire Citoxlab for EUR 448 million in cash, equivalent to $510 million in dollar terms. With the purchase of Citoxlab, Charles River adds a non-regulated clinical research company which is focused on resulted safety assessments services, discovery services and medical device testing.

The company is active both in North America and Europe and provides a boost to Charles River's expertise in early stage CRO, adding to drug discovery and development potential.

Besides the strength in these areas, as well as the added scale across the globe, there are real financial benefits as well. The deal is expected to add $115-$130 million to 2019's revenues, but that is mostly the result of the deal closing in the second quarter. For 2020, the deal is expected to add $200 million in annual revenues, suggesting a multiple at little over 2.5 times sales.

The deal comes in at 13.8 times trailing adjusted EBITDA, implying $37 million in EBITDA contribution. That multiple is expected to drop to 11.7 times on a forward basis, suggesting little over $43 million in EBITDA being generated. That higher number stems from organic growth and some unidentified synergies as well.

If all goes well, the deal will add $0.35 per share to non-GAAP earnings in 2020.

A Diversified Play On Pharmaceuticals

Charles River is a premier and early-stage contract research organisation which claims that it worked on 85% of the FDA approved products in 2018! The company has a very well diversified revenue base among biotechnology names, pharmaceutical companies, academic/government customers and other clients. Despite the great diversification profile, the company still generates nearly two thirds of its sales from North America, with Europe making up most of the remainder of sales.

The company has seen solid growth in recent years to a revenue base of more than $2 billion, with M&A playing a major role in this. Since 2012, the company made 18 deals with a combined price tag of $2 billion.

As the company released the 2018 results alongside the deal presentation, this provides a perfect opportunity to look at the pro-forma implications and the implications for the investment thesis.

About 2018

Charles River has seen a very solid year as it reported total revenues of $2.27 billion. Sales were up by 22%, driven by dealmaking as well as a solid 8.7% organic growth number, as organic growth even came in at 11.4% in the final quarter of the year.

For the year, the company reported GAAP earnings of $4.59 per share, and adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share, with adjusted earnings totalling to $295 million, for very healthy margins. With reported earnings resulting in $444 million in reported EBITDA, the business reports very high margins at nearly 20% of sales. In comparison, the latest deal reveals similar EBITDA margin numbers.

The 49 million shares of Charles River have steadily risen from $20 coming out of the economic crisis to $140 by now, for a $6.9 billion equity valuation. Including $1.47 billion in net debt ahead of the deal, Charles River is valued at $8.3 billion, or 3.6 times sales, suggesting that the company might indeed have found itself a bargain.

With $1.47 billion in net debt and $444 million in non-adjusted EBITDA, leverage stands at 3.3 times. This looks high but leverage ratios come in around half a times lower if we work with adjusted EBITDA numbers, as the business is growing and the company is showing steady growth. Including a $510 million deal tag, net debt rises to $1.98 billion, with EBITDA improving to just $484 million, for a 4.1 times reported leverage ratio.

The earnings quality and steady growth have been recognised by the market. Trading at $140 currently, shares trade at 23 times adjusted earnings and 30 times reported earnings.

The 2019 outlook

For the current year, total sales growth is seen at 10.5-12.0%%, with organic revenue growth seen at 8.0-9.5%, although the contribution of Citoxlab amounts to little over half a year of course. Non-GAAP earnings are seen at $6.25-$6.40 per share, marking just modest improvement from 2018, as GAAP earnings are seen at $5.05-$5.20 per share, with most of the difference between both earnings metrics largely resulting from amortisation charges. Including $0.15 per share expected accretion from Citoxlab, adjusted earnings are seen at $6.40-$6.55 per share in 2019.

This suggests that this fully leveraged, yet very solid organic growth play is trading at 21-22 times forward earnings.

The market has liked the deal and/or full year results as well, as shares rose from $130 to $140 per share in response to the news flow. That works down to roughly half a billion in value accretion, perhaps on the back of the cheap acquisition multiple and solid results. After all, Charles River bought Citoxlab at a sales multiple of roughly 1 times less than its own valuation, suggesting a $200 million "benefit," as the remainder might be explained by the solid results, with organic growth exceeding 10% in the final quarter of 2018.

Too Hot To Handle

Just like the wider market, shares of Charles River have recently come under a bit of pressure during the sell-off in December. Shares traded at just $105 at the start of the year, as shares have risen a third in the time frame of just five weeks!

This has pushed up multiples quite a bit. While I appreciate that the business deserves to trade at a premium to the market, I have to account some room for appeal as well as the high leverage position. Hence I would be very happy to buy shares at a 17-18 times forward earnings, suggesting real appeal at $115 per share, as I would be glad to buy into this long-term value creator at those levels.

