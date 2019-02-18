Novo Nordisk: Solid Performance Marred By Currency Fluctuations

On Friday, February 1, 2019, Danish diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results looked to be rather decent as the company reported reasonable top-line growth. The market appeared to agree as it pushed the shares up in the pre-market session that accompanied the earnings report. A deeper look at the company's results shows that they were indeed decent for a slow-growing pharmaceutical company, although Novo Nordisk was held back somewhat by the strength in the Danish krone relative to other currencies. The company's story certainly remains alive and well though, and diabetes continues to be both a national and international health crisis, allowing Novo Nordisk to remain a core portfolio holding.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Novo Nordisk had total sales of DKK 29.732 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.22% increase over the DKK 27.992 billion that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating profit of DKK 10.783 billion during the fourth quarter. This compares quite favorably to the DKK 10.047 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Novo Nordisk completed the phase 3a PIONEER program for oral semaglutide, a new once-daily GLP-1 tablet for people with type-2 diabetes. The company will be submitting its application for the product to the Food and Drug Administration around the end of the fourth quarter.

The Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 5.15 at the general meeting in March. If this is approved, the company will have paid out a total dividend of DKK 8.15 for the year.

Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of DKK 8.497 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 2.96% increase over the DKK 8.253 billion that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

As I mentioned in the introduction to this article as well as in my analyses of Novo Nordisk's earnings results over the course of the year, the company was negatively impacted by the appreciation of the Danish krone relative to some of the world's other currencies over the past year. We can see this by looking at the company's numbers for the full year as its operating profit decreased by 4% over 2017 levels although the same metric increased by 3% using the currencies that its customers actually paid with. This means that when these other currencies were converted back into Danish kroner for reporting purposes, they converted into lesser amounts of the small Nordic nation's currency. Personally, though, I generally consider the company's performance in local currencies to be a better measure of its overall performance. This is due to it removing factors outside of the company's control and instead telling us how its customers behaved. As we can see, the company did exhibit some growth when we measure its performance in terms of how the customers acted, which is overall a good thing.

One of the main reasons why this is important is that the overwhelming majority of the company's sales come from outside of Denmark. The company's largest market by far is the North American one, and as we can see here, this market alone accounted for almost as much sales as the entire rest of the world combined:

Source: Novo Nordisk

This should not really come as a surprise, despite the fact that North America has a much lower population than either Europe or Asia. This is partly due to the company's focus on diabetes-care products, which account for around 80% of the firm's sales. The United States has an obesity rate much higher than either the European Union or any Asian nation and type-2 diabetes is often associated with this condition. Thus, the company's customer base in this region is somewhat larger than elsewhere.

Interestingly though, Novo Nordisk actually saw its sales of insulin decline in North America in 2018. Over the year, the company's sales of these products declined by 7% when measured in local currencies. Novo Nordisk blames this on product discounts on the continent over the year, likely a response to heightened U.S. government rhetoric over pharmaceutical prices. Fortunately, the company was mostly able to offset this elsewhere as every other region in the world except for Japan and Korea saw insulin sales growth. Novo Nordisk reports that outside of North America, its insulin product line delivered 5% sales growth when measured in local currencies. This is something that could very easily continue as China has been seeing rising obesity rates as its citizens become wealthier and begin to adapt some Western dietary habits.

In the past, I have predicted that Novo Nordisk's once-daily Tresiba product could prove popular among diabetics and be a source of growth for the company. We saw that play out over the course of 2018 as Tresiba sales increased by 2% globally when measured in local currencies. Unfortunately, the appreciation of the Danish krone had a significant negative effect here and caused the sales of the product to decline by 6% when measured in this currency. Novo Nordisk continues to push the product out to its diabetic patients though as it is now available in 76 countries and is proving to be a very successful product rollout.

As anyone that follows the diabetes-care industry could tell you, there are a couple major players such as Eli Lilly (LLY) that are aggressively pushing their own products to diabetics. However, Novo Nordisk has been proving more successful than these other firms. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company's market share figures from the fourth quarter of this year compared to those in the year-ago quarter:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see here, Novo Nordisk has managed to capture market share from its competitors both in North America and internationally. This shows us that patients or doctors prefer the company's diabetes-care products to those of its competitors and also tells us that Novo Nordisk has been positioning itself quite well to profit off of the growing prevalence of diabetes. As it will be submitting an application with the FDA for approval of its long-lasting oral semaglutide product by the end of this quarter, it seems likely that the company will be able to continue this story going forward.

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk continues to benefit from its innovative solutions to help people with diabetes manage their condition. The company has enjoyed strong success against its peers as well as it managed to capture market share away from them. Without a doubt, the biggest problem here was the Danish krone appreciating against many of the other currencies in the world, but this is something that is completely out of the company's control. Overall, Novo Nordisk continues to earn its place as a solid pharmaceutical play for our portfolios.

